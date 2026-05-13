Leonard & Jessie Maltin, authors of ‘Family Movie Night Menus’

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In this delightful session recorded on April 18, 2026, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, iconic film critic Leonard Maltin and his daughter and co-host, Jessie Maltin, discuss their collaborative project, Starry Skewers. The book blends their deep-seated love for cinema with family-friendly recipes, ranging from Charlie Chaplin-inspired dishes to “lightsaber skewers” for Star Wars fans. The duo highlights the cultural importance of the family dinner ritual, reflecting on Leonard’s legendary career and the decade-long success of their podcast, Maltin on Movies.



Throughout the panel, the Maltins share intimate anecdotes about Hollywood legends. Leonard recounts his childhood fascination with Laurel and Hardy and a pivotal teenage encounter with Buster Keaton on a film set near the Brooklyn Bridge. Jessie speaks to her experience growing up in the industry, jokingly embracing her “nepo baby” status while emphasizing the authentic passion for storytelling and history that fuels their work. She even demonstrates how to assemble the book’s signature skewers live on stage.



The conversation transitions into a lively audience Q&A, covering topics such as Leonard’s favorite film, Casablanca, and his thoughts on cinematic continuity and “overrated” classics. They also touch on current industry news, including Rick Moranis’s return to the Spaceballs franchise and Mel Brooks’s ongoing influence. The session concludes with an encouraging message to movie lovers: put the phones away, enjoy a good meal together, and experience the magic of classic cinema on its own terms.