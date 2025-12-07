Advertisement
Christmas Tree Lane lights up, bringing hope to fire-ravaged Altadena

Mark Potts.
By Mark E. Potts
Senior Editor for Video
Rising from the ashes, the Altadena Christmas Tree Lane Association’s Winter Festival is gearing up for a record crowd today as it celebrates its 105th anniversary of lighting a near mile of deodar cedars along Santa Rosa Avenue, a.k.a. Christmas Tree Lane. The iconic street escaped major damage from the Eaton Fire in January, allowing residents and visitors a bit of joy in a terrible year for the foothill community.
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

