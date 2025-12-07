Christmas Tree Lane lights up, bringing hope to fire-ravaged Altadena

Rising from the ashes, the Altadena Christmas Tree Lane Association’s Winter Festival is gearing up for a record crowd today as it celebrates its 105th anniversary of lighting a near mile of deodar cedars along Santa Rosa Avenue, a.k.a. Christmas Tree Lane. The iconic street escaped major damage from the Eaton Fire in January, allowing residents and visitors a bit of joy in a terrible year for the foothill community.