Straight to the Point: Sexual Abuse Epidemic in Public Schools

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Top Attorney Claims “Epidemic of Sexual Abuse” in California Public Schools by Teachers, Coaches, or School Employees And Reveals That New Data Suggests 17% of Students Nationwide Will Face Sexual Misconduct During Their Public Education.



This week on Straight to the Point, Catherine Herridge sat down with a leading Attorney John Manly, who represented victims of USA Olympic Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Manly alleges that powerful teachers unions and failures in mandatory reporting requirements are enabling widespread sexual abuse by “passing the trash,” a practice in which he says problematic teachers are quietly reassigned after allegations rather than being fired and prosecuted.