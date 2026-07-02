$28M Architectural Masterpiece Hidden in Trendy Celebrity Neighborhood

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This $28M Studio City compound, designed by Koffka/Phakos Design, sits on over an acre and spans 9,800+ square feet with soaring hemlock-clad vaulted ceilings, imported stone and walls of glass throughout. The estate features a showcase kitchen, five en suite secondary bedrooms, a primary suite with a hand-carved travertine soaking tub and a lower-level lounge with a 120-inch screen and seven-seat bar. Outdoor amenities include a pool, spa, terraced gardens, an outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, a yoga platform and a detached guest house with sauna and steam shower. Listed by Ernie Carswell of Sotheby’s International Realty at 12309 Viewcrest Road, Studio City, CA.