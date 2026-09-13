TIFF Interview: ‘Elsinore’ creators on ‘Hamlet’, national theatre traditions, and the purpose of art

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The creative team behind “Elsinore,” Andrew Scott, Billie Piper, and writer Stephen Beresford, discuss their new film exploring actor Ian Charleson’s historic performance as Hamlet at London’s National Theatre in the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House.