The Hidden Complexities of Dog Vomiting and Diarrhea

The Deceptively Simple Call

The phone rings. It’s a call we get a dozen times a day. “My dog has diarrhea.” Or vomiting. Or, most often, both. It’s the bread and butter of small animal practice. So common, in fact, that it’s easy to become numb to it, to slip into a routine. A little anti-nausea medication here, a bland diet recommendation there. Send them on their way. But the truth is, these calls represent one of the biggest diagnostic puzzles in our field. Lumping “vomiting and diarrhea” into one bucket is a massive oversimplification. A dangerous one.

NEWSLETTER Looking out for your furry friend’s health? Get expert tips and tricks right in your mailbox. Sign Up

We’re starting to see that the symptoms themselves, and how they present, tell very different stories. Take the vomit-only dogs. For years, the assumption was often gastritis or some other stomach-specific issue. But new work is forcing a rethink. Research into chronic enteropathy—that’s the catch-all for long-term inflammatory gut disease—found something fascinating. Over a quarter of the dogs diagnosed had only been vomiting [1]. No diarrhea. None. These dogs were more likely to have a food-responsive type of disease and, weirdly enough, often had a better long-term outcome than the dogs with diarrhea or both symptoms [1] [8]. This changes things. It means the dog that’s been having intermittent vomiting for months might not just have a “sensitive stomach.” It might be a full-blown intestinal disease that’s just expressing itself at the top end of the system. And it might be fixable with nothing more than a diet change [4].

Then you have the puppies. Of course, the puppies. A big study showed that, for them, vomiting and diarrhea are almost always a package deal [5]. No surprise there. Their systems are new, naive, and they lick everything. But the study also flagged interesting patterns. More cases in the summer. More diarrhea in urban dogs and male puppies [5]. It’s a reminder that it’s never just the bug; it’s the bug, the patient, and the environment. All three. For these little guys, the biggest risk is dehydration. Their small bodies just don’t have the reserves to handle the fluid loss from both ends.

Advertisement

When the Gut Goes Rogue

Sometimes, the gut isn’t just upset. It’s in full-blown crisis. That’s when we start seeing the truly scary stuff. Things that can kill a dog in hours, not days. This is where we see the gut act as what’s called a “shock organ” [2]. When a dog is critically ill—from trauma, from sepsis, from anything that puts the body into a state of shock—the body shunts blood away from the gut to protect the brain and heart. It’s a survival mechanism. But the gut lining starts to die. It becomes leaky. Bacteria that are supposed to stay safely inside the intestines can pour into the bloodstream, triggering a systemic catastrophe [2] [7]. The initial problem might have been a hit-by-car, but what ends up killing the dog is its own failing digestive tract. It’s a sobering cascade.

Acute Hemorrhagic Diarrhea Syndrome, or AHDS, is the classic example of the gut going rogue seemingly on its own. A dog is perfectly fine, and then suddenly it’s passing shocking amounts of bloody, jam-like diarrhea [3]. They crash. Fast. We used to call it HGE, but the name changed to reflect what’s really happening. It’s an acute disease, it involves hemorrhage, and it’s a syndrome—a collection of signs, not a single cause. Research points a heavy finger at certain strains of Clostridium perfringens bacteria that produce a nasty toxin, NetF, which seems to blow holes in the intestinal lining [3] [6]. The treatment isn’t a magic antibiotic. It’s a bag of fluids. And then another. And another. You’re racing against the fluid loss. It’s one of the most dramatic presentations we see, and it serves as a stark reminder that “diarrhea” can be a life-threatening emergency.

And then there’s the ultimate twist. Literally. Gastric Dilatation-Volvulus, GDV. Bloat. The stomach fills with gas and twists on itself, cutting off its own blood supply [11]. It happens most often in large, deep-chested breeds. One minute a Great Dane is fine, the next it’s retching without producing anything, its belly swelling like a balloon. This isn’t a medical case; it’s a surgical emergency of the highest order. Every second counts. There is no waiting to see if it gets better. It won’t. GDV is the gut at its most mechanically violent.

Advertisement

(Alexander Pokusay/Oleksandr Pokusai)

The Bottom Line in the Exam Room

So what do we do with this spectrum of disease that all starts with the same simple signs? We learn to be better detectives. We have to respect the puzzle. A dog that vomits yellow bile first thing in the morning? It could be simple Bilious Vomiting Syndrome, easily managed with a late-night snack to keep the stomach from sitting empty for too long [9]. Or, as a retrospective study showed, it could be the first hint of a more serious underlying disease that was initially missed [9] [10]. You can’t just assume. You have to look deeper.

The workup for the chronic cases has to be methodical. Rule out the simple stuff first. Parasites. Then, the diet trials [4]. This is where we often lose owner compliance, because it takes weeks and requires militant strictness. But as we saw with the vomit-only dogs, a hydrolyzed or novel protein diet can be the answer [1]. It’s not a gimmick; it’s a diagnostic tool. If that fails, then we start talking about more invasive things. Scopes. Biopsies. Looking for those deeper answers that let us know if we need to reach for immunosuppressants or other heavy-hitting drugs [4].

Advertisement

It’s messy. It’s complicated. And it all starts with that same, deceptively simple phone call. The challenge for us, for the entire animal health community, is to never let it become routine. We have to see the bloody crisis of AHDS, the ticking clock of GDV, and the quiet, persistent puzzle of the chronic vomiting dog in every single case that comes through the door. Because “just V/D” is almost never just V/D. It’s a story, and it’s our job to figure out how it ends.

References

[1] Furukawa, R., Takahashi, K., Hara, Y., Nishimura, R., Furuya, K., Shingaki, T., Osada, H., Kondo, H., & Ohmori, K. (2022). Clinical characteristics of dogs presenting with vomiting as a gastrointestinal sign of chronic enteropathy. Veterinary and animal science, 17, 100255. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.vas.2022.100255

[2] Hackett T. B. (2011). Gastrointestinal complications of critical illness in small animals. The Veterinary clinics of North America. Small animal practice, 41(4), 759–vi. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cvsm.2011.05.013

Advertisement

[3] Leipig-Rudolph, M., Busch, K., Prescott, J. F., Mehdizadeh Gohari, I., Leutenegger, C. M., Hermanns, W., Wolf, G., Hartmann, K., Verspohl, J., & Unterer, S. (2018). Intestinal lesions in dogs with acute hemorrhagic diarrhea syndrome associated with netF-positive Clostridium perfringens type A. Journal of veterinary diagnostic investigation : official publication of the American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians, Inc, 30(4), 495–503. https://doi.org/10.1177/1040638718766983

[4] Ing, N. H., & Steiner, J. M. (2024). The Use of Diets in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Common Gastrointestinal Diseases in Dogs and Cats. Advances in experimental medicine and biology, 1446, 39–53. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-54192-6_3

[5] Sævik, B. K., Skancke, E. M., & Trangerud, C. (2012). A longitudinal study on diarrhoea and vomiting in young dogs of four large breeds. Acta veterinaria Scandinavica, 54(1), 8. https://doi.org/10.1186/1751-0147-54-8

Advertisement

[6] Skotnitzki, E., Suchodolski, J. S., Busch, K., Werner, M., Zablotski, Y., Ballhausen, B. D., Neuerer, F., & Unterer, S. (2022). Frequency of signs of chronic gastrointestinal disease in dogs after an episode of acute hemorrhagic diarrhea. Journal of veterinary internal medicine, 36(1), 59–65. https://doi.org/10.1111/jvim.16312

[7] Whitehead, K., Cortes, Y., & Eirmann, L. (2016). Gastrointestinal dysmotility disorders in critically ill dogs and cats. Journal of veterinary emergency and critical care (San Antonio, Tex. : 2001), 26(2), 234–253. https://doi.org/10.1111/vec.12449

[8] Rice, L., Frongillo, M. K., & Randolph, J. F. (1990). Trichinosis in a dog. Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, 197(4), 480–482. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2211292/

Advertisement

[9] Ferguson, L., Wennogle, S. A., & Webb, C. B. (2016). Bilious Vomiting Syndrome in Dogs: Retrospective Study of 20 Cases (2002-2012). Journal of the American Animal Hospital Association, 52(3), 157–161. https://doi.org/10.5326/JAAHA-MS-6300

[10] Ueno, T., & Chen, J. D. (2004). Vomiting and gastric electrical dysrhythmia in dogs. Scandinavian journal of gastroenterology, 39(4), 344–352. https://doi.org/10.1080/00365520310008601

[11] Broome, C. J., & Walsh, V. P. (2003). Gastric dilatation-volvulus in dogs. New Zealand veterinary journal, 51(6), 275–283. https://doi.org/10.1080/00480169.2003.36381