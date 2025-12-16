Cats Are Contracting Avian Influenza and Why This Problem Isn’t Go Away

Table of Contents

We used to view this virus through a telephoto lens. It was something happening “out there” to commercial poultry flocks or wild waterfowl migrations. But the perimeter has collapsed. The emergence of avian influenza in companion animals forces us to confront an uncomfortable reality: the biosecurity barrier between wildlife and the living room is thinner than we thought.

This isn’t just about a bad seasonal flu. We are dealing with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). It is aggressive. It adapts. And while the primary reservoir remains wild birds, the spillover into mammal populations is becoming a regular alert in our inboxes. Since March 2024, dozens of domesticated cats have been diagnosed with bird flu, or avian influenza A (H5N1), according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). The concerning shift is that we are now seeing infections in domestic cats that have never set a paw outside. That changes the risk profile entirely. It suggests the vector isn’t always the animal the cat catches. Sometimes it is what the human brings into the house.

Causes and Risks of Bird Flu

We know the standard transmission routes. They are predictable. Cats are predators. If they hunt infected wild birds or scavenge carcasses, they ingest a massive viral load. We expect this in barn cats or free-roaming ferals. But relying solely on the “hunter” profile creates a diagnostic blind spot.

The data points to a secondary, perhaps more insidious, route: raw pet food. We are seeing transmission occur through the commercial food supply chain. Three commercially available raw pet food companies have issued recalls for their products after multiple cats fatally contracted bird flu from consuming them. When raw meat, particularly poultry, is contaminated with the virus and then fed to cats, the infection rate can be swift. Infected birds shed the virus in saliva and feces. If that material ends up in the raw food mix, the cat is exposed. Even shared surfaces matter. Bird feeders are essentially communal dining tables for the virus. If we track that contamination into the home on our shoes, or if an indoor cat has access to a patio with bird droppings, the exposure risk is non-zero.

The Connection Between Dairy Cattle and Cat Raw Milk

We used to look at the sky for the threat. Now we have to look at the barn. Dairy cattle are testing positive. It was unexpected. Findings suggest the virus is jumping species lines more easily than we thought. (A terrifying thought for anyone paying attention). The first recorded US cases of avian influenza in cats occurred in 2022 when two barn cats who lived on a poultry farm in Oregon tested positive. So here is the situation with dairy farms. Cows get infected. The virus sheds into the milk. If that contaminated raw milk isn’t pasteurized, it carries a heavy viral load.

Dairy products on the shelves are generally safe because of pasteurization. But raw milk trends are growing. Giving cat raw milk or uncooked meat from these sources is risky. It’s a direct line for virus infection. We are seeing cats infected on farms simply by drinking what was left in the pail. And it’s not just farm cats. Indoor only cats fed raw diets are hitting the stats sheet too. Dairy cows are the new vector. It’s a curveball.

Symptoms of Infected Cat

Clinical presentation is where things get messy. We are trained to look for “flu-like” symptoms. And yes, you will see the standard respiratory panel: difficulty breathing, discharge, inflamed eyes. But in cats, H5N1 often behaves like a neurological toxin.

The virus has a predilection for the brain. We see cats presenting not with a cough, but with seizures. They stumble. They have trouble walking or exhibit odd behavioral changes like profound depression. It looks like a stroke or a toxicity case. By the time respiratory failure or pneumonia sets in, the systemic damage is often catastrophic. This atypical presentation delays diagnosis. We treat for a seizure disorder while the virus replicates. If a cat presents with sudden onset neurological deficits and fever, avian influenza has to be on the differential list.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Confirming this diagnosis is a logistical headache. It requires specific PCR testing from swabs (oropharyngeal or rectal) or tissue samples. But getting those results takes time we usually don’t have. The physical examination gives us clues, but without the lab work, we are operating in the dark.

And here is the hard truth about treatment: we are limited to supportive care. There is no antiviral protocol that magically reverses the course. We provide oxygen. We run fluids to manage shock. We use nutritional support to keep the caloric intake up. Antibiotics are tossed in to stop secondary bacterial pneumonia, but they do nothing against the virus itself. The prognosis for symptomatic cats is poor. Survival is possible, but it is a fight. We manage the symptoms and hope the immune system can do the heavy lifting.

Preventing the Spread of Disease

Prevention is usually framed as “keep them inside.” That is valid advice. It cuts off the hunting vector. But if the virus is entering through the kitchen, the door locks don’t matter. Prevention requires a layered approach.

We have to treat the home like a bio-secure facility. If you handle raw meat or interact with waterfowl, your hands are a vector. Wash them. Disinfecting food bowls and litter boxes becomes critical, not just routine. Disinfecting shoes and clothing after visiting areas with wild birds or poultry can help prevent bird flu transmission to cats. We need to look at fomites—objects that carry infection. Shoes. Mats. Clothing. If you walk where geese congregate and then walk across your living room floor, you have breached the perimeter. Personal protective equipment like gloves sounds extreme for a pet owner, but if you are handling a sick animal or preparing raw diets in an outbreak zone, it is simply prudent.

Disease Control Measures

We are fighting this with one hand tied behind our backs because we lack a feline vaccine. The shots exist for poultry in some jurisdictions, but for cats, the cupboard is bare. We have to rely on biosecurity and public health surveillance.

This means controlling access. It means isolation. If a cat is suspected of having H5N1, they cannot be near other pets. The shedding period is dangerous. We rely on national veterinary services and reference labs to track these clusters, but that data is often lagging. The most effective control measure available right now is removing the source of contact. Keep cats away from birds. Keep them away from the feces of birds. And critically, keep them away from other animals that might be silent carriers. It is a game of probability reduction.

Risks from Infected Wild Birds and Other Animals

It isn’t just the sparrow in the garden. Wild animals of all sizes are susceptible. We have reports of mountain lions and wild cats dying from this. Other wildlife like skunks or foxes are scavenging sick or dead birds and contracting the avian influenza virus.

The ecosystem is connected. If you feed birds in your backyard, you attract potentially infected animals. They leave droppings. Contaminated surfaces are everywhere. Then your dog walks through it. Or you do. You bring it inside to your other pets.

Multiple cats in a household can get sick from one breach in biosecurity. Even domestic poultry in the backyard can be the bridge. If you see dead birds, don’t touch them. Call public health officials. The risk to other species is real. And avian flu doesn’t discriminate.

Food Safety and Bird Flu Transmission

We need to have a frank conversation about raw feeding. It is a popular trend. Proponents swear by it. But in the context of an HPAI outbreak, it is a roll of the dice.

The virus survives freezing. Putting a contaminated raw chicken breast in the freezer for a week does not sterilize it. It preserves the virus. When that meat thaws, the virus reactivates. The only thing that reliably kills avian influenza is heat. Cats should not be fed any products that have not been thoroughly cooked or pasteurized to prevent bird flu. Feeding raw poultry or unpasteurized milk (raw milk) to cats during an outbreak is inviting the pathogen directly into the animal’s digestive tract. We strongly advise transitioning to cooked or pasteurized products. The nutritional debate can wait; the infectious disease risk is immediate. If we want to close the door on this virus, we have to stop inviting it in through the food bowl.

Closing Thoughts

Pet parents need to be vigilant. This isn’t business as usual. Avian flu is a life threatening illness. It moves fast. If you notice neurologic signs or your cat has trouble breathing, don’t wait. Seek emergency veterinary care. You might think it’s just a cold. A runny nose. Maybe some inflamed eyes discharge. But if they have been near sick or dead birds, it could be H5N1. Immediately contact your vet. Veterinary medicine is playing catch up. Labs like the national veterinary services laboratory are working overtime. But they need us to be the first line of defense. Prevent pets from roaming. Keep cats indoors. And stop feeding raw diets for now. It’s the smart play. Bottom line is we have to adapt to keep them safe.