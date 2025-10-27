Cushing’s Disease in Dogs: Understanding the Signs, Causes, and Treatments

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

There’s a fundamental gap between the “classic” textbook presentation of hyperadrenocorticism and the ambiguous, frustrating cases that actually walk into the clinic. We’re all taught to look for the signalment. The middle-aged to older dog [11]. The pot-bellied appearance, the muscle loss, the thinning hair. And of course, the increased thirst and urination that has the owner at their wit’s end.

This is Cushing’s disease.

The result of the body producing excessive amounts of cortisol. A hormone that, in excess, touches everything—energy balance, immune function, stress response [6]. When a case is classic, it’s easy. But it’s rarely that easy. Recognizing these changes early is the goal, but they often mimic “just getting old,” which is where the challenge for us and the owners begins.

Pituitary vs. Adrenal: The Two Main Causes

The underlying ‘why’ dictates everything that follows. We know the overwhelming majority of these cases—about 80 to 85 percent—are pituitary-dependent hyperadrenocorticism (PDH) [1]. A small, usually benign, tumor in the pituitary gland just keeps signaling the adrenal glands to produce more cortisol. It’s a problem of over-signaling.

The remaining 15 to 20 percent are typically due to adrenal tumors, the adrenocortical tumors (ACT), where the adrenal gland itself has gone rogue [5]. Differentiating between PDH and adrenal-based Cushing’s is the entire game. It’s the pivot point. Why? Because the treatment path forks completely. An adrenal tumor might be a surgical problem [2]. PDH is almost always a medical management marathon. And a frustrating one, managed with medications like trilostane or mitotane [1]. There’s some exploration of cabergoline as a more targeted approach for PDH, but that’s still finding its place in our standard protocols [9].

Comparative Aspects: Why Dogs?

It’s interesting how this disease presents across species. Humans and, very rarely, cats can also develop the condition [3]. But it is overwhelmingly a canine problem. It’s particularly prevalent in breeds like Poodles, Dachshunds, and Boxers.

The classic signs we see in dogs—the symmetrical hair loss, the distinct rounded abdomen—are far more pronounced than what’s typically seen in humans. This vulnerability, this prevalence, has made the dog the unfortunate but necessary model for studying the disease in detail, which in turn informs human endocrinology [4][12]. But the human symptoms of weight gain, muscle weakness, and skin changes are all there. It’s a shared pathophysiology, just with a different, and often more obvious, canine expression.

The Diagnostic Challenge

This is where the ‘art’ of medicine crashes into the ‘science.’ Diagnosis is not one test. It’s a constellation of findings [10]. It starts with the physical examination and the history, but it relies on specialized tests. And none of them are perfect.

We have our main tools: the ACTH stimulation test and the low-dose dexamethasone suppression test (LDDST). Each has its advocates, its strengths, and its significant weaknesses. The ‘stim’ test is faster, but the LDDST is often considered more reliable for confirming hyperadrenocorticism. Then there’s the urine cortisol-to-creatinine ratio. Let’s be clear about the UCCR: a normal result is fantastic for ruling Cushing’s out. It’s a good screening tool. But an elevated result? It’s non-specific and tells us very little on its own. It cannot confirm a diagnosis.

And once we have a biochemical diagnosis, we still need to know where the problem is. That’s when we turn to advanced imaging. An ultrasound or CT scan is essential to visualize the adrenal glands, look for that tumor, and figure out if this is a surgical case or a medical one.

Rare Causes and Iatrogenic Disease

And just when we think we have the flowchart figured out, the zebras appear. In rare situations, the disease isn’t PDH or ACT. It can be caused by tumors outside the adrenal and pituitary glands that secrete ACTH—the ectopic ACTH-secreting tumors [8]. There are even case reports of adrenal glands producing ACTH themselves [7].

But the ‘zebra’ we’re far more likely to see is iatrogenic Cushing’s disease. This is the one we created. It’s the dog on long-term steroid medications for allergies or immune-mediated disease. This form, at least, has a clear path: it often improves, provided we can gradually and carefully reduce the steroid dose under close supervision.

Treatment: A Balancing Act

The goal of treatment isn’t a ‘cure,’ not usually. The goal is controlling cortisol levels and improving quality of life [1]. For PDH, this means medical management.

These medications can be highly effective, but they are not benign. They require relentless, ongoing monitoring—serial ACTH stim tests, electrolyte checks—to walk that fine line between controlling the Cushing’s and tipping the dog into a disastrous Addisonian crisis. It’s a constant balance. Surgery, particularly adrenalectomy for adrenal tumors, can be curative in the right hands, but it’s a major procedure with significant risks [2]. Pituitary surgery is an option, but it’s confined to highly specialized referral centers.

For most of us, and for most of our patients, this isn’t about a cure. It’s about management.

This is what we have to communicate to owners. They need to watch for those subtle early warning signs—the things they mistake for ‘just getting old.’ Our role is to pick up on those cues and start the diagnostic process, as messy as it is. Because with the right diagnosis, even an imperfect one, and a well-tailored treatment plan, we can make a real difference. We can give these dogs back their comfort, their energy, and their quality of life for years. But it’s never a ‘fire and forget’ diagnosis. It’s a commitment, for us and for them.

