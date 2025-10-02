Heartworm Is Spreading: What Every Dog Owner Needs to Know About the Mosquito Threat

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Introduction to Heartworm

Let’s be honest. When a dog tests positive for heartworm, there’s a particular kind of quiet that falls over the exam room. It’s not a simple diagnosis. It’s the start of a long, difficult, and expensive journey for both the dog and its owner. And the real kicker? It was almost always preventable.

We talk about heartworm disease constantly. It’s a potentially fatal condition caused by parasitic adult worms that live in the heart, lungs, and associated blood vessels of affected pets. This isn’t just a problem for dogs; it also affects cats, ferrets, and other mammals. But dogs are the main event. They are the natural host, where the worms thrive.

The infection is spread by mosquitoes. One bite is all it takes. That’s a point that seems to get lost sometimes. People think their dog is safe because it’s mostly indoors, or because they live in a colder climate. But mosquitoes get inside. And mosquito seasons are getting longer and less predictable. The bottom line is that heartworm disease is a serious health risk, and it requires a level of awareness and prevention that we, as a community of practitioners and owners, sometimes fail to maintain. This isn’t just another parasite. This is a killer.

Causes of Heartworm Infection

It all starts with a worm. A specific one: Dirofilaria immitis. But the worm can’t just jump from dog to dog. It needs a middleman. A vector. The mosquito.

Here’s how the life cycle works, and it’s a crucial thing to understand. An infected dog, one with adult heartworms, has microscopic baby worms called microfilariae circulating in its bloodstream. A mosquito bites this infected dog and ingests these microfilariae along with its blood meal. Inside the mosquito, over a period of about two weeks, these microfilariae develop into infective larvae. Now the mosquito is a tiny, flying time bomb.

When this infected mosquito bites another dog, it injects these infective larvae into the new host. These larvae then spend the next six months migrating through the dog’s body, maturing into adult heartworms. Once they reach the heart and pulmonary arteries, they settle in. And they can live there for five to seven years, growing up to a foot long, mating, and producing a new generation of microfilariae.

So, the cycle continues.

The mosquito is not just a carrier; it’s an essential part of the parasite’s life cycle. An intermediate host. Without the mosquito, the heartworm lifecycle is broken. This is why we see heartworm pretty much everywhere mosquitoes exist. Which is… everywhere. It’s a chain of infection, and the mosquito is the critical link.

Heartworm Disease in Dogs

Dogs are the definitive host for heartworms. That’s a technical term, but what it means is that they are the perfect environment for the worms to mature, mate, and multiply. This is where this gets really grim. An infected dog can harbor anywhere from a few worms to several hundred. Imagine that. Hundreds of foot-long worms packed into the heart and major blood vessels.

The damage is immense. It causes severe lung disease, heart failure, and damage to other organs in the body. The worms clog the heart and major blood vessels, leading to inflammation and thickening of the vessel walls. The heart has to pump harder to push blood through these clogged pathways, and eventually, it begins to fail.

The clinical signs of heartworm disease in dogs often don’t appear until the disease is advanced. In the early stages, a dog might seem perfectly fine. As the worm burden increases, we might see a mild, persistent cough. Then comes reluctance to exercise, weakness, and fatigue after moderate activity. In severe cases, the dog can develop a swollen belly from fluid accumulation due to heart failure. And in the worst cases, it can lead to sudden death.

We diagnose it with a simple blood test, typically an antigen test that detects proteins from adult female worms. If it’s positive, the path forward is treatment. And treatment, as we’ll see, is no walk in the park. The standard is a drug called melarsomine, administered through a series of injections. It’s effective, but it’s tough on the dog.

Heartworm Treatment

When we talk about heartworm treatment, we’re not talking about a monthly pill. We’re talking about a multi-stage, intensive medical protocol designed to kill the adult worms living in the dog’s body. The drug of choice is injectable melarsomine. It’s an arsenic-based compound, which tells you how serious this is. We are literally using a poison to kill the parasites.

The treatment protocol, often recommended by the American Heartworm Society, is lengthy. It starts before the injections even happen. We usually begin with an antibiotic, doxycycline, for about a month. This is to weaken the adult heartworms by killing a symbiotic bacteria called Wolbachia that lives within them. We also start the dog on a heartworm preventive to kill off any circulating microfilariae and prevent new infections.

Then come the injections. Melarsomine is injected deep into the dog’s back muscles. It’s a painful injection. The standard protocol involves one injection, followed by a month of rest, and then two more injections 24 hours apart.

And this is the part that owners find the hardest to manage: the rest. Complete rest is critical post-treatment. It is non-negotiable. As the adult worms die, they begin to decompose. The dog’s body breaks them down, and the fragments travel through the bloodstream until they lodge in the small vessels of the lungs. If the dog’s heart rate is elevated from running or playing, these worm fragments can cause a blockage, a pulmonary embolism. A fatal blood clot.

So, for months, the dog must be kept on strict cage rest. Leash walks only, just for bathroom breaks. No running, no jumping, no playing. For a young, energetic dog, this is an incredible challenge. But it is a life-or-death necessity.

What Happens if a Dog Tests Positive

So, the test comes back positive. What now? The first step is to confirm the diagnosis and stage the disease. We need to know how severe the infection is. This usually involves more blood work, X-rays to look at the heart and lungs, and sometimes an echocardiogram to see the worms directly.

Once we have a clear picture, we can create a treatment plan. As discussed, this will almost certainly involve a pre-treatment phase with doxycycline and heartworm preventives, followed by the melarsomine injections to kill the adult worms. We are not just trying to kill worms; we are trying to manage a fragile patient.

The entire process, from diagnosis to being cleared, can take the better part of a year. During this time, the dog must be monitored very closely for post-treatment complications. We watch for coughing, breathing difficulty, lethargy, all signs that could point to a problem like a pulmonary embolism.

This is why we push so hard for prevention. The treatment is risky, it’s painful for the dog, it’s emotionally draining for the owner, and it’s expensive. And even after a successful treatment, there can be permanent damage to the heart and lungs.

The American Heartworm Society is clear on this, and we echo it every single day in our practices: year-round heartworm prevention is the only way to go. It prevents the initial infection and avoids this entire ordeal. It’s the key to preventing reinfection after a dog has been treated. Because once a dog has had heartworms, it is not immune. It can absolutely get them again.

Heartworm Prevention

Let’s shift gears. Because we can talk all day about the horrors of the disease, but the most important conversation is about how to stop it from ever happening. Heartworm prevention is simple. It’s safe. It’s effective. It is one of the greatest tools we have in veterinary medicine.

The strategy involves giving a dog a regular dose of an FDA-approved heartworm preventive. This is not a treatment. It doesn’t kill adult worms. What it does is kill the immature, larval stages of the heartworm that are transmitted by the mosquito. It essentially clears out any potential infection from the previous month, before the larvae have a chance to develop into adults.

These heartworm preventives come in several forms to suit different dogs and lifestyles. There are monthly chewable tablets, which are very common. There are topical liquids applied to the skin. And there are also injectables that can last for six or even twelve months.

The recommendation from the American Heartworm Society and veterinary professionals is year-round prevention. This is where we sometimes get pushback. “We don’t have mosquitoes in the winter.” Maybe not as many, but it only takes one. Mosquitoes can survive in microclimates, like garages or crawl spaces, even in cold weather. And in many parts of the country, there is no “off-season” for mosquitoes. Forgetting to restart the preventive in the spring leaves a dangerous gap in protection. It’s just not worth the risk. The most effective way to prevent heartworm infection is to be consistent. Every month. All year.

Heartworm Preventives

The medications we use for prevention are incredibly safe and effective when used as directed. The common active ingredients; things like ivermectin, milbemycin oxime, and selamectin have been used for decades. They work by targeting the parasite’s nervous system at the larval stage.

A great benefit is that many of these heartworm preventives also protect against other parasites. Most monthly heartworm pills also deworm for common intestinal parasites like roundworms and hookworms. Some topical or chewable products are combination products that also kill fleas and ticks. This bundling of protection makes it easier for owners to keep their dogs safe from a whole range of common parasites with a single, monthly dose.

Of course, it’s critical that owners consult with a veterinarian to choose the right product. We can help determine the best heartworm preventive based on the dog’s health, lifestyle, and the specific parasite risks in the local area.

And this can’t be stressed enough: these preventives are prescription medications for a reason. They must be used correctly. A dog must be tested for heartworm before starting a preventive for the first time. Why? Because if a dog is already infected with adult heartworms, giving a preventive can cause a rapid die-off of microfilariae, which can lead to a severe, shock-like reaction. So we test first. Always. Following the recommended dosage and administration schedule is the cornerstone of effective prevention.

Clinical Signs of Heartworm Infection

The tricky part about heartworm is that the early clinical signs of heartworm infection are often subtle or nonexistent. A dog can have a growing worm burden for months or even years without showing any obvious signs of being sick.

As the disease progresses, the signs start to emerge. They are often related to the cardiopulmonary system, the heart and lungs. The most common early sign is a cough. It’s often a soft, persistent cough that might be more noticeable after exercise. As more worms accumulate and cause more damage, we see exercise intolerance and weakness. A dog that used to love to run and play might get tired easily. In more severe cases of heartworm disease, dogs can show more dramatic signs. They might have difficulty breathing or respiratory distress. They can develop a condition called ascites, where fluid builds up in the abdomen, giving them a pot-bellied appearance. This is a sign of right-sided heart failure.

In the most severe presentation, a dog can develop what’s called caval syndrome. This is when a large mass of worms physically blocks blood flow back to the heart. This is a life-threatening emergency, often causing collapse and sudden death.

The severity of these clinical signs depends on a few things: the number of adult worms, how long the dog has been infected, and the dog’s individual response and activity level. An active dog will likely show signs sooner than a sedentary one. But the absence of signs doesn’t mean the absence of disease. That’s why annual testing is so important.

Heartworm Disease in Cats

We’ve focused on dogs, but we have to talk about cats. Heartworm disease in cats is a different beast entirely. It’s less common, but in some ways, it’s even more dangerous.

Cats are not the natural host for heartworms. They are resistant hosts. This means that in a cat, most of the heartworm larvae transmitted by a mosquito do not survive to become adults. A cat with heartworm disease usually only has one or two adult worms, compared to the hundreds a dog can have. Many infections in cats are caused by the immature worms dying and setting off a massive inflammatory response in the lungs.

This lung disease is often called Heartworm Associated Respiratory Disease, or HARD. The clinical signs of heartworm disease in cats can be very vague or look like other common feline illnesses. We might see coughing, vomiting, or difficulty breathing. Sometimes the only sign is sudden death.

Diagnosis in cats is also much harder than in dogs. The antigen tests we use for dogs are often negative in cats because they have too few female worms to be detected. So we often have to rely on a combination of antibody tests and imaging studies like X-rays or ultrasound.

And here’s the most critical point: there is no approved treatment to kill adult heartworms in cats. The drug we use in dogs, melarsomine, is toxic to them. So management is focused on supportive care; managing the symptoms and waiting for the worms to die on their own, which can take two to four years.

Because diagnosis is difficult and treatment is nonexistent, prevention is even more important for cats. There are safe, effective monthly preventives available for them.

Risk Factors for Heartworm Infection

What puts a dog at risk? The short answer is: being bitten by an infected mosquito. That’s it. So any dog that is exposed to mosquitoes is at risk.

The risk of heartworm infection is obviously higher in areas with large mosquito populations; think the Southeast and the Mississippi River Valley. But heartworm has been diagnosed in all 50 states. It’s not a regional problem anymore.

Dogs that spend a lot of time outdoors are at higher risk, of course. But indoor dogs are not immune. Mosquitoes come inside our homes. A study showed that about 25% of heartworm-positive dogs were described by their owners as being primarily indoors.

The single biggest risk factor is a lack of prevention. A dog that is not on heartworm preventive medication is a wide-open target. Missing doses also creates a gap in protection, putting the dog at risk. The parasite’s life cycle is relentless, and it will exploit any lapse in prevention.

While dogs are the main concern, we can’t forget that other animals like cats and ferrets can also be infected. The risk may be lower, but it’s not zero. The presence of heartworm in the local dog population (and other wildlife like coyotes and foxes) creates a reservoir of infection that mosquitoes can tap into, perpetuating the cycle and putting all susceptible animals at risk.

Diagnosis of Heartworm Infection

The cornerstone of diagnosis of heartworm infection is the annual blood test. It’s a simple, quick test that we can run right in the clinic.

The most common test is the antigen test, which, as mentioned, detects a protein shed by adult female heartworms. It’s highly accurate for detecting established infections. We also often run a test for microfilariae, the baby worms, at the same time.

The American Heartworm Society recommends annual testing for all dogs, even those that are on prevention year-round. Why? No preventive is 100% effective. Sometimes a dose gets missed, or a dog spits out a pill without the owner realizing it. Annual testing ensures that if an infection does manage to slip through, we catch it early. The earlier we catch it, the less damage is done, and the safer the treatment will be.

If a dog tests positive, we move on to confirmatory tests and staging. This might include chest X-rays (imaging studies) or an echocardiography (an ultrasound of the heart). These tests help us assess the severity of the disease and see how much damage has been done to the heart and lungs. This information is crucial for developing a treatment plan and giving the owner a realistic prognosis.

Prompt treatment for any dog that tests positive is key. We have to stop the worms from doing more damage.

Transmission of Heartworm Infection

Let’s just circle back on this, because it’s the part people seem to forget. Heartworm infection is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. A dog cannot get heartworm directly from another dog. A dog cannot get heartworm from drinking contaminated water or from sniffing another dog’s feces.

It has to go through the mosquito.

The mosquito bites an infected animal; a dog, coyote, or fox with circulating microfilariae. The mosquito ingests the microfilariae. Inside the mosquito, the microfilariae mature into infective larvae. This takes about two weeks. Then, that mosquito bites your dog, and the infective larvae are transmitted.

That’s the only way.

This reliance on mosquitoes as intermediate hosts is what defines where and when heartworm is a threat. The transmission of heartworm infection requires a sustained mosquito population. But as we’ve seen, that definition is expanding. Climate change, urban irrigation, and the transportation of infected dogs from high-risk areas to low-risk areas have all contributed to the spread of this disease. It’s a national problem now.

Managing Heartworm Disease

So, at the end of the day, managing heartworm disease is a two-pronged effort. It’s about prevention for the healthy, and it’s about careful, dedicated treatment for the sick.

The best management plan is prevention. Full stop. It’s a partnership between the dog owner and the veterinary team. We work with owners to develop a comprehensive prevention plan, which includes year-round use of FDA-approved heartworm preventives and annual testing. This is the gold standard.

For dogs that are already infected, management means a commitment to the treatment protocol. It’s a long road. It requires treating the dog promptly to prevent further damage and complications. It requires strict adherence to the exercise restriction. It requires follow-up testing to ensure the treatment was successful.

The American Heartworm Society provides the guidelines that we follow, and their core message is unwavering: prevent, test, and treat. We have the tools to control this disease. But the parasite is opportunistic. It thrives on inconsistency. The real challenge in managing heartworm disease isn’t medical. It’s behavioral. It’s about ensuring that every dog, everywhere, receives the consistent, year-round prevention it needs.

And that’s the conversation that never really ends. How do we make sure that happens? How do we close the gap between what we know is possible and what is actually being done? That’s the real work.

