Why The Push for Pet Weight Loss Drugs Are a Dangerous Distraction

I was dismayed to hear they are working on Ozempic-like drugs for dogs!

It’s true that about 40% of the dogs I see these days are overweight. Still, I am vehemently opposed to using medication for something that is 100% preventable and 100% treatable without medication, unless, of course, your dog or cat has figured out how to make themselves a midnight snack. All kidding aside, I always address my patients’ weight, even if I get pushback from the owner.

I am your pet’s advocate, dedicated to preventing future vet bills and extending your pet’s life, which is why I am discussing this with you. Some studies show that pets that are overweight have a 30% reduction in their life span, and being overweight will lead to arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, breathing difficulties, pancreatitis, exercise intolerance, immune disorders, cancer, and mental irritability!

Remember, during COVID, one of the worst comorbidities was being overweight, and that’s because being overweight, and especially being obese, is hard on every organ, and since our pets age roughly one human year every 52 days, something as seemingly innocent as being overweight can affect your pet’s lifespan.

I know it’s hard when they look at you with wonderment as you enjoy your steak, but you must practice tough love if you want to extend your pet’s life and keep your vet bills down, and for heaven’s sake, we don’t need another drug for pets to take just because we are not disciplined. You do not see overweight animals in the wild. That’s because they are motivated by only one thing that would cause them to want to eat. What is that thing? It’s hunger!

Many pet parents are hesitant to let their pets get hungry, but this is precisely what would motivate them in the wild and is the most effective way to prevent obesity or chubby pets. Your veterinarian is there to help battle the bulge and is your best ally when it comes to fixing the problem.

First, it’s essential for you to monitor your pet’s weight so you can address any weight gain right away. A good rule of thumb is that the weight they are at one to two years of age is usually their ideal weight. There are genetic factors that can contribute to obesity, and there are certain breeds that are more prone than others. These are Cocker Spaniels, Basset Hounds, Beagles, Dachshunds, Labradors, and some terriers, to name a few.

If you have one of these breeds or a breed mix, be vigilant. Also, some underlying medical problems can contribute to obesity, too, such as hypothyroidism, so it’s always good to have a blood test if your pet is overweight or obese, as I have frequently diagnosed this condition. Without that knowledge, it would be difficult to get your pet healthy and at an ideal weight.

Please keep track of your pet’s weight and tackle it sooner rather than later. Sometimes it’s hard to tell if your pet is truly overweight, especially if they have a heavy coat, so it’s best to use your hands to feel their ribs and backbone. You should be able to feel them but not see them easily. If it’s tough to feel the ribs or if there is more than a thin layer of fat covering them, your pet is probably overweight. Next, on a profile check, your pet should have a tuck in its tummy, beginning just behind the last ribs and going up into the hind legs or thighs. When viewed from above, your pet should have an hourglass figure, with a noticeable waist.

(Karen “Doc” Halligan)

Suppose you determine that your pet is overweight. In that case, your veterinarian will help you assess your pets’ daily caloric requirements, select suitable food, and calculate the exact amount to feed them daily. The same science that helps us lose weight also applies to your pet. Calories taken in must be less than calories expended to lose weight.

I once had a client who couldn’t get her dog to lose weight. I asked her the following. If her pet were on a desert island with access to water but no food, do you think it would lose weight? She thought about it for a minute and then said No, I don’t think he would lose weight. I assured her that it was physiologically impossible for her pet to stay fat if it wasn’t getting calories, and we switched it over to canned food only, and lo and behold, it lost weight.

The big difference between dry dog food and canned food is the water content. Dry dog food is typically only 10% water, and canned dog food is about 75% water, so it has a lot fewer calories by volume, and pets can eat more and lose weight.

I have always been able to help pet owners get their pets to their ideal weight by helping them understand that they are responsible for their pets’ caloric intake. Once we determine the specific calorie intake, based on their pet’s lifestyle and activity, we can achieve success.

So, I am not in favor of a medication with side effects entering the market when common sense and discipline are all you need to help your pet reach a healthy weight that benefits both them and your wallet and prevents a range of health issues down the line. Happy dog, happy client, and happy vet!

