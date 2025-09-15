Advertisement
Pet Medications

Why The Push for Pet Weight Loss Drugs Are a Dangerous Distraction

An overweight dog being inspected by a pair of veterinarians.
(Karen “Doc” Halligan)
By Karen “Doc” HalliganContributing Veterinarian 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

I was dismayed to hear they are working on Ozempic-like drugs for dogs!

It’s true that about 40% of the dogs I see these days are overweight. Still, I am vehemently opposed to using medication for something that is 100% preventable and 100% treatable without medication, unless, of course, your dog or cat has figured out how to make themselves a midnight snack. All kidding aside, I always address my patients’ weight, even if I get pushback from the owner.

I am your pet’s advocate, dedicated to preventing future vet bills and extending your pet’s life, which is why I am discussing this with you. Some studies show that pets that are overweight have a 30% reduction in their life span, and being overweight will lead to arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, breathing difficulties, pancreatitis, exercise intolerance, immune disorders, cancer, and mental irritability!

Remember, during COVID, one of the worst comorbidities was being overweight, and that’s because being overweight, and especially being obese, is hard on every organ, and since our pets age roughly one human year every 52 days, something as seemingly innocent as being overweight can affect your pet’s lifespan.

Advertisement

NEWSLETTER

Looking out for your furry friend’s health? Get expert tips and tricks right in your mailbox.

Sign Up

I know it’s hard when they look at you with wonderment as you enjoy your steak, but you must practice tough love if you want to extend your pet’s life and keep your vet bills down, and for heaven’s sake, we don’t need another drug for pets to take just because we are not disciplined. You do not see overweight animals in the wild. That’s because they are motivated by only one thing that would cause them to want to eat. What is that thing? It’s hunger!

Many pet parents are hesitant to let their pets get hungry, but this is precisely what would motivate them in the wild and is the most effective way to prevent obesity or chubby pets. Your veterinarian is there to help battle the bulge and is your best ally when it comes to fixing the problem.

First, it’s essential for you to monitor your pet’s weight so you can address any weight gain right away. A good rule of thumb is that the weight they are at one to two years of age is usually their ideal weight. There are genetic factors that can contribute to obesity, and there are certain breeds that are more prone than others. These are Cocker Spaniels, Basset Hounds, Beagles, Dachshunds, Labradors, and some terriers, to name a few.

Advertisement

If you have one of these breeds or a breed mix, be vigilant. Also, some underlying medical problems can contribute to obesity, too, such as hypothyroidism, so it’s always good to have a blood test if your pet is overweight or obese, as I have frequently diagnosed this condition. Without that knowledge, it would be difficult to get your pet healthy and at an ideal weight.

Please keep track of your pet’s weight and tackle it sooner rather than later. Sometimes it’s hard to tell if your pet is truly overweight, especially if they have a heavy coat, so it’s best to use your hands to feel their ribs and backbone. You should be able to feel them but not see them easily. If it’s tough to feel the ribs or if there is more than a thin layer of fat covering them, your pet is probably overweight. Next, on a profile check, your pet should have a tuck in its tummy, beginning just behind the last ribs and going up into the hind legs or thighs. When viewed from above, your pet should have an hourglass figure, with a noticeable waist.

An overweight dog joyfully spinning around while being inspected by veterinarians in a clinic.
(Karen “Doc” Halligan)
Advertisement

Suppose you determine that your pet is overweight. In that case, your veterinarian will help you assess your pets’ daily caloric requirements, select suitable food, and calculate the exact amount to feed them daily. The same science that helps us lose weight also applies to your pet. Calories taken in must be less than calories expended to lose weight.

I once had a client who couldn’t get her dog to lose weight. I asked her the following. If her pet were on a desert island with access to water but no food, do you think it would lose weight? She thought about it for a minute and then said No, I don’t think he would lose weight. I assured her that it was physiologically impossible for her pet to stay fat if it wasn’t getting calories, and we switched it over to canned food only, and lo and behold, it lost weight.

The big difference between dry dog food and canned food is the water content. Dry dog food is typically only 10% water, and canned dog food is about 75% water, so it has a lot fewer calories by volume, and pets can eat more and lose weight.

I have always been able to help pet owners get their pets to their ideal weight by helping them understand that they are responsible for their pets’ caloric intake. Once we determine the specific calorie intake, based on their pet’s lifestyle and activity, we can achieve success.

So, I am not in favor of a medication with side effects entering the market when common sense and discipline are all you need to help your pet reach a healthy weight that benefits both them and your wallet and prevents a range of health issues down the line. Happy dog, happy client, and happy vet!

Advertisement
Advertisement

MORE VETS

Healthy cat pet and negative rapid test in veterinarian hand indoor.

Animal Diseases

FeLV Positive? What Your Cat’s Diagnosis of Feline Leukemia Virus Really Means

Woman shampooing a tabby gray cat in a grooming salon.

Preventive Care for Pets

Pet Skin Conditions Deconstructed: A Look Inside the Diagnostic Puzzle

Professional veterinarian wrapping dog's paw with bandage in clinic, closeup.

Emergency Animal Care

What Does an Emergency Really Mean in a Vet Clinic?

Veterinarians are helping a papillon dog perform exercises on a balance pad for rehabilitation from Canine Osteoarthritis.

Senior Pet Care

Rethinking Our Approach to Canine Osteoarthritis

Side view of gray standard schnauzer dog lying on examination table while female veterinarian with stethoscope.

Veterinary Medical Symptoms

The Importance of Addressing Heart Murmurs in Pets

Veterinarian Palpating Stomach of Dog and inspecting digestive and gut health.

Chronic Animal Illnesses

The Hidden Complexities of Dog Vomiting and Diarrhea

A puppy suffering from canine parvovirus is being tended to by a veterinarian wearing pink medical gloves.

Puppy & Kitten Care

Canine Parvovirus: Decoding the Gaps in Puppy Protection

A worried puppy receiving a shot from a veterinarian in an office.

Animal Diseases

Why Canine Distemper Is Still an Important issue for Vets

Livestock doctor and assistant to check dog's health and vaccinate against rabies and get rid of ticks and fleas.

Animal Diseases

Rabies: A Look at Why Vets Are So Strict about Rules

Golden Retriever Sitting on Examination Table as a Female Veterinarian Assesses the Dog's Health.

Veterinary Care

When to Call a Veterinary Behaviorist

Veterinarian treats a kitten for ringworm with cotton swabs, the doctor applies ointment to the wounds.

Pet Medications

Ringworm: Why That Little Spot on Your Pet Is a Big Deal

Border collie holding toothbrush in mouth isolated on white grey background.

Animal Diseases

How Your Pet’s Dental Health Affects Their Heart and Kidneys

Pet MedicationsPreventive Care for PetsVeterinary Medical Conditions
Karen “Doc” Halligan

Dr. Karen “Doc” Halligan is a nationally recognized veterinarian, award-winning author, and leading voice in animal welfare with over 34 years of clinical experience.
Advertisement
Advertisement