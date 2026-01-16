How Veterinary Telemedicine Is Solving the Modern Access Crisis

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Table of Contents

The veterinary industry currently stands at a precarious intersection of high demand, workforce scarcity, and rising costs. While the “gold standard” of in-person veterinary medicine remains the clinical ideal, a significant portion of the pet population exists entirely outside this system. Industry data indicates a growing divergence between the care available in top-tier hospitals and the reality of millions of animals who receive no medical attention whatsoever.

Telemedicine platforms, such as Dutch, are emerging not merely as technological novelties but as essential infrastructure designed to close this widening gap in animal health equity.

Veterinarians Key insights from expert sources regarding your pet's health, delivered by LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

The Access Crisis and the Silent Majority

The driving force behind the adoption of veterinary telemedicine is the sheer volume of untreated animals. According to recent industry data, approximately 52% of pets in the United States do not receive necessary care for medical issues [1]. This statistic highlights a systemic failure where half the patient population is effectively invisible to the traditional medical establishment.

Advertisement

Joe Spector, founder of Dutch, identifies this disconnect as a public health crisis similar to what human healthcare faced prior to the widespread adoption of digital health tools. Spector notes that while critics often focus on the limitations of virtual care, they overlook the alternative for these patients: zero care.

There are millions of pets who get zero care whatsoever... This is what telemedicine solves, is that it creates an affordable, frictionless way for people to get some care versus no care whatsoever. — Joe Spector

The barrier is frequently economic. Of the pets that do reach a clinic, 37% of owners decline all services after receiving an estimate, primarily due to affordability [1]. By offering a subscription model significantly lower than the cost of emergency visits, virtual care platforms capture a demographic that would otherwise turn to unregulated internet forums for medical advice.

Advertisement

Joe Spector, founder of Dutch. (Dutch)

Redefining the Standard of Care

A central tension in the industry revolves around the “red line”—the specific symptoms that mandate an in-person physical exam. Traditionalists argue that the inability to physically palpate a patient compromises the standard of care. However, proponents of telemedicine argue that the standard of care must include accessibility and “essential medicine.”

Dr. Kate Elden, Chief Medical Officer at Dutch, emphasizes that strict, legislative red lines are unnecessary because veterinarians are already bound by their professional oath. Just as pediatricians and lawyers are trusted to determine when a situation exceeds their scope, veterinarians possess the clinical judgment to triage cases effectively.

Elden describes a disconnect between veterinary education and practice. Veterinary schools often teach “Glass Castle” medicine—best-case scenarios involving MRIs, CT scans, and unlimited budgets. “You’re taught this really high spectrum of care in school, but oftentimes what’s missing is the other end of the spectrum... essential medicine, or what do you do in scenarios when... the owner can’t, or they can’t physically get to a hospital.”

Telemedicine fills the void for “essential medicine,” acting as a concierge service that can manage chronic conditions or triage emergencies, directing patients to physical hospitals only when absolutely necessary.

RELATED: The Virtual Vet Visit: What Pet Owners Really Get from Telemedicine

Advertisement

The Veterinarian-Client-Patient Relationship (VCPR)

Central to the debate over remote care is the regulatory framework known as the Veterinarian-Client-Patient Relationship (VCPR). This legal definition dictates when and how a licensed veterinarian is permitted to diagnose conditions or prescribe medications. In many states, current regulations require that a vet physically examine the animal to establish this relationship before any remote treatment can occur. However, proponents of virtual veterinary care argue that requiring an initial in-person visit undermines the very purpose of telehealth, particularly for clients in rural or underserved areas who cannot easily travel.

The landscape is shifting. Some jurisdictions now permit the establishment of a VCPR remotely, provided the veterinarian determines that a video call or virtual exam offers sufficient information to make a clinical judgment. This evolution allows veterinary professionals to access a pet’s health records to form a comprehensive view of needs without the stress of a physical hospital trip. By adhering to the same standards of care found in a brick-and-mortar practice, digital platforms ensure that telemedicine services remain safe and effective.

(Dutch)

Optimizing Veterinary Care and Telemedicine Services

Modern telemedicine appointments offer a tiered approach to animal health, ensuring that pet parents receive the right level of support. For many pet owners, the primary value lies in teletriage and receiving general advice regarding diet, hygiene, or minor injuries. In these instances, a licensed veterinarian can provide guidance that prevents unnecessary emergency room visits, determining if the animal needs to be examined physically or if the issue can be managed at home.

Beyond general inquiries, veterinary telehealth platforms facilitate robust management for chronic conditions and behavioral problems. Through a secure video connection, veterinary professionals can observe dogs and cats in their home environment, often yielding clearer insights than a high-stress clinic visit. If the veterinarian determines that medication is necessary and legal requirements are met, they can prescribe medications and formulate a treatment plan.

This creates a convenient loop where pet parents can contact a professional, get answers, and receive support quickly. Ultimately, telemedicine services act as a force multiplier for the pet’s health, ensuring that medical records are kept up to date and that owners are empowered to treat issues early.

Advertisement

RELATED: Why We Need to Reframe the Veterinary Second Opinion

Workforce Retention and the Flexible Model

The veterinary profession is facing a severe retention crisis, characterized by burnout, compassion fatigue, and a high dropout rate [2]. The traditional clinic model often requires 10-hour shifts, physical strain, and emotional exhaustion.

Digital platforms offer a structural solution to this workforce leakage. Data from Dutch indicates that two-thirds of their consultation volume occurs after 5:00 PM and on weekends. This asynchronous demand allows veterinarians to work flexible hours from the safety of their homes, extending their careers and providing an income stream that does not rely on physical endurance.

Spector points out that this model is particularly vital for a female-dominated profession where flexibility is highly valued. By decoupling medical expertise from the physical clinic, the industry can retain skilled professionals who might otherwise leave the field entirely.

(Dutch)

Clinical Efficacy in Behavioral Health

While some conditions require hands-on diagnostics, behavioral health—encompassing anxiety and aggression—represents a domain where telemedicine may be clinically superior to in-clinic visits. In a traditional setting, an anxious animal is removed from its environment, placed in a high-stress clinic, and evaluated by a stranger. This context often masks or exacerbates the behaviors the clinician needs to observe.

Virtual care allows veterinarians to observe the animal in its “natural habitat,” leading to more accurate assessments of triggers and environmental factors [3]. Spector cites cases where aggressive animals, previously deemed untreatable due to the danger they posed to clinic staff, were successfully managed through long-term virtual care. “A behaviorist is hundreds of dollars an hour, and their schedule is booked out months in advance... This animal went from being aggressive to now two years later, where he has two buddies... The pet’s life has changed. The owner’s life has changed.”

Antimicrobial Stewardship and Safety

A prevailing concern among regulators is the potential for antibiotic overuse in the absence of diagnostic testing. However, clinical data suggests the opposite trend. Dr. Elden notes that virtual veterinarians operate under intense scrutiny and are acutely aware of the “spotlight” on their prescribing habits.

“At Dutch, we have a rare opportunity to expand access to high-quality care while also supporting veterinarians with better tools, training, and sustainable ways to practice.” — Dr. Kate Elden

Consequently, virtual practitioners tend to be more conservative than their in-person counterparts [4]. There is a marked preference for local antibiotics over systemic ones, and a rigorous adherence to stewardship protocols. This caution contradicts the narrative that telemedicine serves as a “pill mill” for prescription drugs.

Economic Incentives and Legislative Friction

The resistance to telemedicine often stems from economic structures rather than purely clinical concerns. Traditional brick-and-mortar clinics derive approximately one-third of their revenue from “production”—the sale of additional services and products during a visit.

Advertisement

Spector argues that the legislative pushback often orchestrated by trade associations is driven by a fear of revenue loss. By characterizing telemedicine as a legal risk or a lower standard of care, entrenched interests aim to protect the production-based business model. “If you... go to hearings about changing the law, what they’ll say behind closed doors, if they think telemedicine will hurt their business... The result of all this is that the pet suffers and the cost of care goes up.”

The future of veterinary medicine likely involves a hybrid model. General practices may eventually formally prescribe telemedicine subscriptions for after-hours monitoring, recognizing that continuous, accessible care reduces the burden on overwhelmed clinics and improves long-term patient outcomes.

Closing Thoughts

The evolution of veterinary medicine is not a choice between physical clinics and digital platforms. It is a necessary integration of both to address a market where supply can no longer meet demand. The statistics are clear: millions of animals currently go without care due to cost, logistical barriers, or a shortage of local professionals.

Telemedicine offers a scalable bridge across this chasm. It preserves the workforce by reducing burnout and expands access to essential health services for underserved populations. As regulations catch up to technology, the focus must remain on the ultimate goal: the health and welfare of the patient must supersede adherence to outdated delivery models.

Click here to learn more about Dutch.

References

[1] Gallup, Inc. (2025, April 16). PetSmart charities-gallup research hub. Gallup.com. https://www.gallup.com/analytics/659123/gallup-petsmart-charities.aspx

Advertisement

[2] Takefuji Y. (2025). High prevalence of burnout in veterinary medicine: Exploring interventions to improve well-being. Veterinary journal (London, England : 1997), 310, 106299. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tvjl.2025.106299

[3] Wong, S. Y., & Alvarez, L. X. (2023). Veterinary telerehabilitation was as satisfactory as in-person consultations. The Canadian veterinary journal = La revue veterinaire canadienne, 64(7), 654–658. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37397700/

[4] Haverkate, M., Evans, M., & Walter, E. J. S. (2024). Antimicrobial prescribing during telemedicine appointments. Open veterinary journal, 14(12), 3625–3629. https://doi.org/10.5455/OVJ.2024.v14.i12.43