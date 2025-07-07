LA Times Studios produces content by working closely with veterinarians and animal health experts as well as sourcing peer-reviewed veterinary science publications and does not involve the Los Angeles Times editorial staff. Content and products are for informational purposes only and do not constitute veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment and are not a substitute for professional veterinary care. Always consult your veterinarian before starting any treatment, nutrition plan, or wellness regimen for your pet, or if you have any questions about an animal’s health condition, symptoms, or treatment. If your pet is experiencing a medical emergency, immediately contact your veterinarian or the nearest emergency animal hospital. LA Times Studios makes no guarantees about the efficacy or safety of products or treatments described in the content. Animal health guidelines and veterinary information are subject to change and may not cover all possible uses, directions, precautions, reactions, or adverse effects. LA Times Studios does not recommend or endorse any specific test, provider, veterinary product, opinion, or procedure mentioned in their content. Questions? Please email studios@latimes.com.