Why Spring Pet Parasite Prevention is Crucial

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Table of Contents

Veterinarians Key insights from expert sources regarding your pet's health, delivered by LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Warmer temperatures accelerate the life cycles of veterinary parasites. Dogs and cats face increased exposure to fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and soil-borne worms during spring months [1].

The Hidden Parasite Threats In Spring Environments

Visible pests often receive the most attention from pet owners. Microscopic threats present equal danger to animal health. Soil contains roundworm eggs and hookworm larvae. Wildlife and local domestic animals spread these organisms across yards, dog parks, and trails.

Advertisement

Mosquitoes become highly active as temperatures rise. “Ticks and fleas are concerning, but they represent just some of the parasites that impact pets,” states Dr. Amber Whittle, DVM, CVA, Parasiticides Medical Affairs Manager at Zoetis. Infected insects transmit heartworm disease directly into the bloodstream of companion animals.

(blueringmedia)

Recognizing Subtle Signs Of Infection

Pet owners frequently wait for visible scratching before addressing parasite control. Internal infections produce subtle physiological changes before progressing to clinical emergencies. Heartworm disease causes coughing, lethargy, and decreased appetite in dogs [2].

Advertisement

Intestinal worms cause vomiting or diarrhea in specific cases. Felines naturally mask signs of illness. “Itching and scratching can signal fleas, ticks, or mites, but there are other signs of parasites that can be overlooked,” Dr. Whittle explains. Regular veterinary checkups and fecal tests provide early detection for these hidden infections.

Simplifying Prevention With Combination Medications

Outdoor activity exposes dogs to multiple parasite species simultaneously. Oral medications consolidate protection into single doses. Simparica Trio contains sarolaner, moxidectin, and pyrantel. The chewable tablet provides protection against heartworm disease, ticks, fleas, and intestinal worms.

The medication blocks infections that cause Lyme disease by killing deer ticks. “That means 1 chew does the job of 2 or 3 other products, so pet owners don’t have to worry about remembering to give multiple medications,” Dr. Whittle notes. Owners administer the monthly chewable with or without food.

Indoor Cats Face Constant Parasite Risks

Indoor environments offer incomplete protection against parasite exposure. Insects and microscopic eggs enter residential buildings easily. “The reality is that even indoor cats are at risk because parasites can hitchhike inside on shoes, clothing, or other pets,” Dr. Whittle explains. Mosquitoes fly through open windows or doors.

Revolution Plus uses selamectin and sarolaner in a topical solution. The medication protects cats against fleas, ticks, ear mites, roundworms, hookworms, and heartworm disease. “Because Revolution Plus is applied to the skin, caregivers don’t need to worry about trying to get their cat to take a pill,” Dr. Whittle states. The product kills fleas to prevent tapeworm infections.

(Ssstocker)

Advertisement

Environmental Cleaning Reduces Pest Populations

Medical prevention requires environmental management for maximum effectiveness. Physical removal of waste breaks the parasite life cycle. “Using parasite prevention is the critical first step, but there are other steps pet owners can take to help keep pets healthy,” Dr. Whittle adds. Prompt disposal of dog feces prevents the spread of intestinal parasites.

Yard maintenance eliminates pest habitats. Short grass and cleared brush reduce areas where ticks hide. Emptying buckets, kiddie pools, and clogged gutters stops mosquito breeding. Covered sandboxes deter wandering animals from contaminating the sand.

The Medical Need For Year-Round Protection

Veterinary consensus supports continuous parasite prevention regardless of season [1]. Climate variations and indoor heating sustain pest populations during winter months. Certain tick species reach peak activity levels in the fall and winter.

Medical professionals advocate for continuous treatment schedules. “By keeping pets on year-round parasite protection, like Simparica Trio for dogs and Revolution Plus for cats, owners can worry less about seasonal parasite surprises,” Dr. Whittle explains. Consistent administration of preventative medications protects animal health continuously throughout the year.

Learn more about Dr. Amber Whittle and Zoetis here.

Advertisement

References

[1] Companion Animal Parasite Council. (2024). General guidelines for parasite control in companion animals. https://capcvet.org/guidelines/general-guidelines/