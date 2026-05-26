Advertisement
Veterinary Specialties

How Pet Health Trackers are Changing Veterinary Clinical Trials and Pet Care

A dog and owner. Owner is placing a collar onto the canine's neck for monitoring health.
(Maven)
Kevin Famuyiro
By Kevin Famuyiro
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Maven’s integrated team of engineers, data scientists, and clinical experts are responsible for building the tracking system.
  • The proprietary validation dataset contains thousands of hours of labeled video recorded across hundreds of pets.
  • Global brands and contract research organizations currently use the health tracker to generate real-world evidence for their own products.
  • Veterinarians use the automated data to adjust diuretic therapy to the minimum effective dose for pets with heart conditions.
  • The alert algorithms incorporate environmental data alongside animal biometrics rather than reacting to isolated data points.

Table of Contents

Veterinarians

Key insights from expert sources regarding your pet's health, delivered by LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Continuous wearable monitoring provides veterinarians with objective data to track chronic pet illnesses and measure clinical trial outcomes. Historically, veterinary diagnostics depended on periodic clinic visits and subjective journals kept by pet owners.

Automated tracking tools resolve these data gaps by recording physical movements and physiological metrics around the clock.

Advertisement

The Shift From Subjective Questionnaires to Continuous Labeled Data

Veterinary medicine requires precise data to differentiate normal animal behaviors from pathological itching, a severe medical urge to scratch. Dr. Carolina Domingues, Clinical Research Team Lead at Maven Pet, explains that the organization builds its own evidence base through specific validation strategies.

“What truly sets us apart is the combination of rigorous clinical validation and proprietary datasets at scale,” states Dr. Domingues. The research team collaborates with academic institutions, including the University of Florida, Tufts University, and UTAD, to verify data against gold-standard clinical frameworks.

The development process relies on a dataset containing thousands of hours of labeled video across hundreds of pets. A combined team of engineers, data scientists, and clinical experts, led by Dr. Joana Babo, manages the technology design.

Advertisement

Dr. Domingues notes, “The result is a system that does not just process data, but understands it in a clinically meaningful way and continuously improves with every pet we monitor”.

An iPhone with standing upright with a page showing the Maven Pet app. It stands on a wood table in a white room.
(Maven)

Objective Endpoints in Veterinary Clinical Trials

Wearable technology provides direct measurements for research organizations evaluating new animal pharmaceuticals and supplements. A recent proof-of-concept study used the Maven Pet health tracker to gather objective data on sleep efficiency and nighttime rest interruptions during a trial for a mushroom-derived nutraceutical targeting Canine Cognitive Decline, a form of cognitive impairment in aging dogs.

This technology alters the methodology of veterinary research. “For decades, veterinary clinical trials have relied heavily on owner-reported questionnaires, which are valuable but inherently subjective and low resolution,” states Dr. Domingues.

The Maven Pet health tracker collects up to 25 million data points per pet, per day. This volume improves the quality and reliability of the evidence collected during field studies.

Contract research organizations and global brands use this system to generate real-world evidence for new pet products. Dr. Domingues notes that this transition is already occurring within the industry.

Advertisement

The structured data allows the research team to support external partners with novel datasets.

Tracking Osteoarthritis Pain Through Individualized Baselines

Identifying pain events related to osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease, is difficult due to behavioral variations among individual animals. A pain event may cause a single dog to pace restlessly, while causing a different dog to withdraw and decrease its activity.

Standard population averages often fail to detect these subtle changes. The monitoring system resolves this issue by establishing a dynamic, individualized baseline for each animal.

The algorithm tracks how a pet deviates from its own normal patterns over time. This method avoids comparing the animal to general species averages.

Early detection of deviations allows veterinarians to adjust treatments earlier. Dr. Domingues states that pets do not communicate pain directly, and even attentive owners can miss early signals.

The individualized data gives veterinarians a tool to personalize medication choices based on real-world activity levels rather than general assumptions.

Advertisement
A phone screenshot of Maven's resting respiratory rate page, showing the rate of breathing.
(Maven)

Automated Respiratory Monitoring for Canine Heart Management

Tracking resting respiratory rate, the number of breaths a pet takes per minute while resting, helps manage dogs at risk of left-sided congestive heart failure, a condition where the heart struggles to pump blood efficiently. Manual tracking by owners is often inconsistent due to the difficulty of counting breaths accurately over time.

Automating the measurement removes the primary barrier to consistent tracking for families managing sick pets. Thousands of owners use the tracker to manage pets with diagnosed heart conditions.

The continuous data helps veterinarians adjust diuretic therapy to maintain the minimum effective dose while keeping the animal stable. Automated tracking leads to earlier detection of clinical decline and helps owners avoid emergency medical situations.

Establishing Context-Aware Thresholds for Health Alerts

Setting alert thresholds requires a balance between early disease detection and the prevention of alert fatigue, a state of exhaustion caused by a high volume of frequent notifications. The system anchors its alerts in established clinical guidelines for heart rate and respiratory rate.

Veterinarians and owners can personalize these settings to match the specific needs of an individual pet. For signals without established clinical definitions, the team uses continuous real-world data and feedback from users.

The software uses context-aware algorithms that combine multiple signals and environmental trends rather than reacting to an isolated data point. Dr. Domingues states, “Every alert needs to be meaningful, actionable, and trustworthy”.

Advertisement
Three Veterinarians at Maven discussing their day and future procedures.
(Maven)

Future Destinations for Pet Nutrition Research

The research team is expanding its focus to address other aspects of domestic animal health. Future projects include increasing clinical research regarding feline health conditions.

The primary near-term focus centers on nutrition and energy expenditure, the amount of calories an animal burns daily. The team plans to combine continuous monitoring with metabolic insights to individualize daily feeding plans.

This approach uses real-world data to transition from generic dietary recommendations to individualized preventive care.

For more information about Maven, click here.

Advertisement

References

[1] Domingues, C. (2026). Clinical validation and continuous monitoring in veterinary medicine [Interview]. Maven Pet.

MORE VETS

Young woman applies flea treatment to her dog. Preventing pests on domestic animals.

Pet Preventive Care

Why Spring Pet Parasite Prevention is Crucial

Man holding his dog near a "please help" sign.

Veterinary Diagnostics

The 2026 Pet Care Crisis: Why Veterinary Care Costs Are Forcing Families to Choose

Veterinarian and doctor with dog and cat on counter in vet clinic.

Veterinary Care

The Impact of Social Media Misinformation on Veterinary Medicine

Veterinarians performing surgery in vet clinic. Animal lying on couch under anesthesia while surgeons operate on dog.

Pet Surgery

Veterinary Surgery: Ensuring Safety and Comfort for Pets and Animals

Pets wearing GPS tracking device on collar for safety and adventure, dog and cat health monitoring tag technology.

Veterinary Diagnostics

Why Pet Health Monitoring Devices and GPS Are Essential for Modern Owners

National Canine Lymphoma Awareness Day background or banner design.

Animal Diseases

Navigating a Canine Lymphoma Diagnosis: Science and Solutions

Dogs are being treated by a veterinarian in a veterinary hospital. flat vector illustration.

Veterinary Specialties

How a Defined Veterinary Workforce Structure Saves Animal Lives

Two dedicated veterinarians, a male and a female, collaborating to provide compassionate care for a beloved pet.

Veterinary Specialties

Veterinarian Career Paths: Finding the Perfect Fit in Vet Medicine

A vet technician and researcher looking at specimens through a microscope.

Veterinary Diagnostics

Feline Chronic Gingivostomatitis: Clinical Data on Stem Cell Efficacy from Gallant

Male veterinarian in white coat using stethoscope to examine a grey tabby cat on a medical clinic table.

Pet Medications

Robenacoxib for Cats: A Complete Guide to Dosage, Safety, and Pain Management

Brain waves pattern research study, neural activity inside the human brain.

Pet Medications

Laverdia CA1 for Dogs: An Innovative Treatment for Canine Lymphoma?

Credelio Quattro: The New Standard in Broad-Spectrum Canine Parasitology

Pet Medications

Is Credelio Quattro for Dogs Safe? Understanding Side Effects and Risks

Veterinary SpecialtiesAdult Pet WellnessAnimal Health

Veterinarians

Key insights from expert sources regarding your pet's health, delivered by LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Kevin Famuyiro

Kevin Famuyiro is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, curating content by working closely with doctors, scientists and healthcare experts as well as sourcing scholarly-reviewed medical and science journals.
Advertisement
Advertisement