The Virtual Vet Visit: What Pet Owners Really Get from Telemedicine

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Table of Contents

We’re all looking for simpler ways to get care for our pets. The idea of “veterinary telemedicine” sounds perfect. A video call instead of wrestling a terrified cat into a carrier or driving an hour to the clinic.

It’s a service meant to connect us with licensed veterinarians from home. For those of us with impossible schedules or who live in remote areas, it seems like an obvious win. But a screen isn’t a pair of hands. It’s not a stethoscope. So we, as pet owners, have to ask: what is this really good for, and when is it just a pale imitation of actual veterinary medicine?

Veterinarians Key insights from expert sources regarding your pet's health, delivered by LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Benefits for Pet Parents

The primary benefit is obvious: convenience. No travel, no waiting room, no exposing our pet to other sick animals. For behavioral problems or just seeking general advice on pet health, it’s a fantastic tool. It definitely reduces stress, for us and the animal.

But let’s be realistic about “cost-effectiveness.” A telemedicine appointment isn’t free. And if the virtual vet just says, “You need to come in anyway,” we’ve just paid twice. The real value seems to be in getting quick, helpful advice, not necessarily a full solution.

Advertisement

RELATED: When to Call a Veterinary Behaviorist

Establishing a Relationship

This is the part that gets confusing. Everything in veterinary medicine hinges on something called the “veterinarian-client-patient relationship,” or VCPR. It’s the official, legal relationship that lets a vet treat our animal.

Traditionally, VCPR must be established with an in-person visit. A physical exam. Now, some states are loosening up, allowing it to be established through electronic means, like a video call. But “some” isn’t “all.” And this single distinction changes everything.

Advertisement

The Role of the Licensed Veterinarian

We have to trust that the licensed veterinarians on these platforms are good at their jobs. That they have sufficient knowledge and experience to spot trouble through a pixelated video feed. Their standard of care is supposed to be the same as in a clinic.

But their tools are limited.

They can’t run a blood test or feel for a lump. So their role often shifts from “diagnostician” to “tele-triage” expert. They’re the ones who tell us, “This looks okay, just watch it,” or, “Get to an emergency clinic. Now.” That guidance alone can be critical.

RELATED: Why We Need to Reframe the Veterinary Second Opinion

Advertisement

Managing Pet’s Health Records

The pitch is that these telemedicine services help us manage our pet’s health records. Having a central digital file with our pet’s medical history sounds great. We can (in theory) access it online and share it with any licensed veterinarian.

The reality is often clunkier. Is this new telemedicine record going to automatically sync with our regular vet’s system? Probably not. It falls on us, the pet owners, to make sure everyone has the same information.

Existing VCPR and Telemedicine

Here is the real catch. For telemedicine to be truly useful (meaning, for prescribing medications), most states require an existing VCPR. The vet we’re calling must have already seen our pet in person within the last year or so.

Advertisement

If we have that, telemedicine is fantastic for follow-ups or managing a chronic issue. But if we’re just signing up for a new service because our dog is sick right now? That vet likely won’t be able to prescribe anything. We, as pet owners, have to check our own state’s laws and regulations. It’s a patchwork.

(VectorBum)

Telemedicine Services and Veterinary Care

So, what kind of veterinary care can we actually get?

A lot of helpful advice. Treatment plans (that may or may not involve prescriptions). And monitoring. It’s excellent for post-surgery follow-ups. (“Just point the camera at the incision.”) It’s a good way to get a written prescription refilled, if that VCPR is in place.

But it is not a substitute for an annual exam. It’s not for true emergencies. It’s a specific tool for specific problems.

Client Patient Relationship in Telemedicine

This all comes down to trust. The client-patient relationship is the foundation. We have to feel like we can communicate clearly with the person on the screen and that they get what’s happening with our pet.

It’s a different kind of communication. We become the vet’s hands, in a way. (“Can you press gently on his stomach? Tell me what you feel.”) It requires a different kind of confidence from us, too.

RELATED: Why The Push for Pet Weight Loss Drugs Are a Dangerous Distraction

Prescribing Medications and Treatment

Let’s be perfectly clear on this: getting prescriptions is the hardest part.

Again, licensed veterinarians can only prescribe medications if they have that existing VCPR. In most places, that means an existing, in-person relationship. If that’s set, they can send a prescription to a pharmacy, which is incredibly convenient.

Advertisement

But we can’t just log on to a random service, get a 10-minute consult, and expect a prescription for antibiotics. It just doesn’t work that way. And as for reducing the cost of veterinary care, it only works if it successfully prevents an in-person visit.

Closing Thoughts and Future of Telemedicine

Veterinary telemedicine is here to stay. It’s a powerful tool for convenience, for triage, and for follow-up care.

But it’s not a replacement for a good, local vet we trust.

As the technology and (more importantly) the laws evolve, its role will probably expand. It will become a more integrated part of veterinary medicine. But for now, we, the pet owners, have to be smart about it. We have to understand its limitations, especially around the VCPR, and use it as what it is: one more tool in the kit to keep our animals healthy.