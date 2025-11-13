What Really Works for Your Skin, According to Shani Darden

In an era of 17-step skincare routines and endless “miracle” ingredients, Shani Darden is bringing things back to basics. Known as Hollywood’s go-to retinol expert, the celebrity esthetician and founder shares why less is more when it comes to great skin. In conversation with Live & Well host Melissa Magsaysay, Shani breaks down her “Cleanse, Treat, Protect” philosophy, explains why retinol remains the gold standard for aging well, and debunks the hype around “natural retinol” alternatives.