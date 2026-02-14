Episode 28: Fire Survivors Connect Over Loss, Demands for ‘Accountability,’ And A Desire To Go Home
It’s been a year since two fires tore through Los Angeles County, killing 31 people and destroying 16,000 structures, and the disaster is still unfolding as thousands of people continue pick up the pieces, find new places to live, new jobs, new neighborhoods, and wrestle with whether to return to their old streets, which were burned beyond recognition.
It’s clear that we are still in the very early days of this recovery and there is a long way to go. There’s been some progress but, if you ask them how it’s going, survivors will tell you that not a lot has happened and there are plenty of roadblocks in their path. Many want to rebuild and move back home but still aren’t sure if they can afford it, or what else will be there if they do.
In this episode, taped Monday January 5, host Kate Cagle talks with three people — each from the three areas hit hardest by the fire: Altadena, the Pacific Palisades, and Malibu — and learns more about the challenges most people are still facing.
