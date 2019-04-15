Advertisement

ICYMI: Scenes from week one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

By Times staff
Apr 15, 2019 | 9:40 AM
ICYMI: Scenes from week one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Hands of "The Astronaut" loom over the festival grounds during Day 1 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is in the books and if you were not able to attend, here’s a visual recap of what you missed.

YG on the Sahara stage

YG towers above the Sahara stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Fans go wild during a performance by Tame Impala. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Danielle Balbuena, better known by her stage name 070 Shake, performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Top, YG towers above the Sahara stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Left, fans go wild during a performance by Tame Impala. Right, Danielle Balbuena, better known by her stage name 070 Shake, performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. (Brian van der Brug / Mariah Tauger / Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

It's all about the art

Colossal Cacti
Festival goers hang out around "Colossal Cacti" as night falls on Day 1 of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times

. . . and performances

BLACKPINK on the Sahara stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Janelle Monae performs on the Coachella stage. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Spanish singer, songwriter, record producer and actress Rosalía Vila Tobella, known as Rosalía, performs on day one of the Coachella Music And Arts Festival. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Billie Eilish on stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Clockwise from top left; Blackpink on the Sahara stage; Janelle Monae performs on the Coachella stage; Billie Eilish on stage; and Spanish singer, songwriter, record producer and actress Rosalía Vila Tobella, known as Rosalía, performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Brian van der Brug / Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Coachella has hosted popular South Korean acts before (the hip-hop group Epik High performed in 2016). But Blackpink’s set was the first time a K-pop idol group at the height of its powers performed in Indio. It drew a mix of mind-shattered hallyu fans who couldn’t believe their luck, and plenty of curious onlookers who might not have seen a K-pop show otherwise.

DJs with projection of Mr Eazi
DJs with projection of Mr Eazi onstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times

‘Spectra’ is back

Festival goers walk through Spectra, a seven-story immersive installation as the sun sets on day two at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Festival goers run up the "Spectra." (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Festival goers Sam Peraino, left, and Kayla Rover pose for pictures inside the "Spectra" as the sun sets on Day 1 of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Festival goers at the "Spectra" on Day 2 of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Music fans visit an art installation called "Spectra," a seven-story immersive installation as the sun sets on Day 2 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Brian van der Brug / Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The seven-story “Spectra” is back for another year. The rainbow-colored structure has panels that filter and change the light of the surrounding landscape.

Coachella
Festival goers head for late afternoon shows as the sun sets on Day 2 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times

More artists

Rico Nasty onstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Let's Eat Grandma's Rosa Walton, left, and Jenny Hollingworth, on keyboard, center, onstage during Day 1 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Iceage performs on the Sonora stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
boy pablo onstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clockwise from top left; Rico Nasty onstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Let's Eat Grandma's Rosa Walton, left, and Jenny Hollingworth, on keyboard, center, perform; boy pablo onstage; and Iceage performs on the Sonora stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Do Lab

coachella
Festival goers head straight to the Do Lab at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times
A woman walks past the well-traveled boots of the 'Roaming Astronaut.' (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Jacob Lepp, of Walnut, lost a lens in a mosh pit Saturday night at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Music Festival. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
San Diego resident Connor Jerome Giedymin struts his style on day three of the Coachella Music And Arts Festival. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Clockwise from top left; a woman walks past the well-traveled boots of the "Roaming Astronaut"; Jacob Lepp, of Walnut, lost a lens in a mosh pit at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; San Diego resident Connor Jerome Giedymin struts his style; and Bad Bunny performs on Day 3 of the Coachella Music And Arts Festival. (Luis Sinco / Brian van der Brug / Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Parting shot

Festival goers have photos taken with glow sticks at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

For mor visual journalisn, visit Framework »

Advertisement
Advertisement