Episode 21: Fire Prevention Looks Different In SoCal
In the last few years, after massive blazes in Northern California destroyed forests and towns, the state changed the way it managed wildfires. It shifted its policy from a fire suppression strategy to one that oversaw small burns and other efforts to help thin overgrown forests and reduce the amount of fuel that could prolong a fire.
Now, the state’s fire officials realize it has to change course again for Southern California because the approach to forest fire management up north doesn’t really apply to the chaparral and shrubland that cover the southern coasts. And part of the solution could involve good old-fashioned volunteer work.
Read Noah’s Stories:
To solve the wildfire crisis, we have to let the myth of ‘the wild’ die
In high-tech race to detect fires early, O.C. bets on volunteers with binoculars
