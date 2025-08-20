Advertisement
Food

Watch Adrian Forte ‘Chef That!’ Fried Plantain with Scotch Bonnet Aioli

By Laurie Ochoa
Betty Hallock, Danielle Dorsey, Stephanie Breijo, Brandon Ly and Mark E. Potts
This simple starter of fried plantains quickly became the star of the menu at Adrian Forte’s modern Caribbean restaurant Lucia, which opened on Fairfax Avenue in the spring. The flavors of caramelized, crispy, sweet-savory plantains are heightened with a pickled Scotch bonnet aioli that’s based on a recipe from Forte’s “Yawd” cookbook and served on the side. Get the recipe.

Laurie Ochoa

Laurie Ochoa is general manager of Food at the Los Angeles Times.

Betty Hallock

Betty Hallock is deputy Food editor at the Los Angeles Times.

Danielle Dorsey

Danielle Dorsey is a senior editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.

Stephanie Breijo

Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.

Brandon Ly

Brandon Ly is a senior art director for the Food section at the Los Angeles Times. He started his career at DoorDash and led design teams at the innovation firm Ideo in Shanghai and San Francisco. Ly is a graduate of Stanford University’s product design program and founder of the Black Bean Grocery.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

