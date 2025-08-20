Watch Adrian Forte ‘Chef That!’ Fried Plantain with Scotch Bonnet Aioli
This simple starter of fried plantains quickly became the star of the menu at Adrian Forte’s modern Caribbean restaurant Lucia, which opened on Fairfax Avenue in the spring. The flavors of caramelized, crispy, sweet-savory plantains are heightened with a pickled Scotch bonnet aioli that’s based on a recipe from Forte’s “Yawd” cookbook and served on the side. Get the recipe.
