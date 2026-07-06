Backend AI, Frontend Soul: The Future of Omni-Channel Marketing

See how AI compresses creative development cycles from months to days, while humans remain the ultimate guardrails for taste, strategy, and trust.

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In this LA Times Studios panel at Cannes Lions 2026, host Anna Magzanyan, President of LA Times Studios & NantGames, sits down with Elizabeth Beringer, President of Real Chemistry Media; Dr. Rukmini Iyer, Corporate Vice President, Content, Commerce & Monetization at Microsoft; and Xhemile Poley, VP, Global Head of Events at LG Ad Solutions, to tackle a defining challenge for modern marketers: audiences no longer experience brands in one place — they move fluidly across platforms, channels, devices, events, and communities, and they expect every interaction to feel intentional. The conversation explores why consistency of meaning matters more than consistent logos and templates, using brands like Dove as an example of how a clear brand purpose can evolve creatively over time. The panelists discuss when to stay consistent versus push boundaries, why authenticity often outperforms polished perfection, and how breaking down internal silos creates more connected customer experiences. They also explore how AI is reshaping the way brands create, personalize, and deliver experiences—connecting channels, versioning creative, and reducing development cycles from months to days—while humans remain essential for strategy, creativity, taste, and trust. Finally, they look ahead to a future where AI becomes both an intermediary and a new audience for brands, changing how companies are discovered, evaluated, and ultimately chosen.