Straight to the Point: Inside the Maduro Raid

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EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblowers Seeking $50 Million ‘Reward For Justice’ Give First Ever Interview And Release 2025 Affidavit Detailing Specific Intelligence They Say Led To Successful Capture of Venezuelan Dictator Nicolas Maduro.



This week on Straight to the Point, I sat down for an exclusive first interview with two former DEA agents with more than 40 years of combined experience in the global drug wars.



Wesley Tabor, and an undercover agent we agreed to call “Mack,” revealed how their source network infiltrated “every node” of the Maduro regime and delivered vital intelligence to DEA, Delta Operators and others that, they say, directly contributed to the dictator’s capture.



The Rewards for Justice Program falls under the U.S. State Department. Affidavits and other records independently reviewed by our team detail how sources provided the US government with bunker schematics, underground tunnels, convoy photographs, offensive military bases, escape aircraft tail numbers, gold stockpiles, and even key movements of Maduro and his spiritual advisor.



Wesley and “Mack” say this information was extracted from Venezuela using unconventional methods such as commercial “entertainment” platforms and at great risk to their sources. Despite the DEA reportedly withdrawing their involvement, they say their team continued feeding intelligence directly to their Delta Detachment contact at Fort Bragg.



Now four months since the historic raid in Venezuela, they say they have received no response on their $50 million ‘Rewards for Justice’ claim which would help their sources begin new lives. Currently, Wes and “Mack” said the sources, and their families, including children are being hunted down and their lives threatened.



If the Rewards for Justice Program does not pay for credible leads and tips, Wes and Mack say it will discourage other sources from cooperating and supporting future US operations.