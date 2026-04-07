Luxury Event Experts Reveal Their Favorite Under-The-Radar Wedding Spots Far From The Tourist Traps

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Destination weddings are not only here to stay, they’re more popular than ever. According to this report by The Business Research Company , the destination wedding market size reached a whopping $41.63 billion last year.

While I love attending all types of destination weddings, I particularly enjoy attending one that’s being hosted at a place that I’ve never been to. So much so that when I receive an invite to a destination wedding at a spot that I’ve never been or even heard of, I clear my schedule and make sure I’m there.

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If you’re looking for unique, under-the-radar destinations to host your wedding celebrations, you’re in the right place. I consulted my industry friends and have rounded up hidden gems that promise an authentic, one-of-a-kind backdrop for the big day. Bookmark this guide if you’re ready to skip overexposed beaches in favor of “discovery” locations that offer a sense of mystery and global flair.

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Virgin Gorda Island, British Virgin Islands

A newly married couple overlooks the carribean in the virgin islands. (Rachael Osborn Photography )

Named by Christopher Columbus, Virgin Gorda is the British Virgin Islands’ third-largest island. This off-the-beaten-path island is considered a perfect spot for couples looking to celebrate on a serene island paradise. If you want a wedding weekend that’s genuinely unplugged, this is the kind of place where the pace naturally slows down. It’s also well-suited to multi-day celebrations because the island experience is the point, welcome drinks, a beach day, then the wedding, without needing to over-schedule anything.

“Virgin Gorda is the perfect discovery destination for couples looking for island luxury, privacy, gorgeous scenery, and a variety of locations on land and sea to choose from,” says Rachael Osborn, owner and lead photographer, Rachael Osborn Photography.

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“From the exclusive, private, and luxurious Oil Nut Bay, which boasts 400 acres only reachable by boat or helicopter, to the intimate boaters’ paradise that is Saba Rock (an iconic resort that literally is on a rock in the middle of the ocean, only accessible by boat), to fun barefoot beach party vibes at spots like Coco Maya, there are so many options to fit any couple’s style, and guests will love a long wedding weekend spent exploring island spots like the famous baths or boat hopping to nearby beaches and other islands.”

Best time to plan: December through April for the driest weather and clearest skies. May and early June can be a quieter shoulder season.

Sacred Valley, Peru

(Courtesy Desi Beat Collective)

Nestled in the majestic Andes mountains of Peru, Sacred Valley is located north of the Inca capital of Cusco. Previously, the Sacred Valley was just a stop for tourists on their way to Machu Picchu. However, in recent years, the valley, which stretches between Cusco and the historic ruins of Machu Picchu, has become home for several chic boutique hotels and resorts with state-of-the-art amenities. It’s also a place where you can keep the design minimal and still get a lot of “wow” from the setting alone.

“The Sacred Valley in Peru, with its stunning mountain textures, Andean history, and deep rooted ritual energy, can provide the backdrop for a one of a kind wedding. Dramatic terraced landscapes, Incan ruins, and an unmistakable spiritual undertone create a sense of mystery and an evocative atmosphere that can only be described as ethereal,” explains Zorawar Shukla, co-founder and CEO of Desi Beat Collective.

Best time to plan: May through September for the driest season. April and October can also be strong shoulder months if you want fewer crowds.

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Utah, United States

Experts suggest that Utah is loved by couples as it offers otherworldly natural beauty without the need to travel abroad. The state’s breathtaking natural landscapes make stunning settings for a distinctive destination wedding. The nice thing about Utah is you can make it feel like a major escape while still keeping travel logistics fairly straightforward stateside for guests. It also lends itself well to a full weekend because the scenery does the heavy lifting, and even simple events can feel special just based on your location alone.

“Utah has quietly become a standout destination for couples seeking a wedding that feels both extraordinary and immersive. Set within dramatic canyon landscapes, Amangiri offers a rare combination of architectural beauty, privacy, and natural grandeur,” states Amrita Jhaveri, event planning lead of Amrita Events.

“Amangiri appears almost carved into the desert, creating a cinematic backdrop that immediately transports guests. For couples looking to move beyond traditional resort settings, Utah delivers a sense of escape and exclusivity that transforms a wedding weekend into a true destination experience.”

Best time to plan: April to May and September to October for more comfortable temperatures. Summer can be extremely hot. Winter varies by region, but can often bring snow into the mix.

Andermatt, Switzerland

(Christian Schmid / Courtesy Chedi Anermatt)

Once a military outpost and now one of Europe’s fastest-growing Alpine villages, Andermatt has evolved into a true “discovery destination.” For couples seeking a cinematic yet under-the-radar backdrop for their destination wedding, Andermatt delivers unmatched natural drama and authenticity, elevated further by a stay at The Chedi Andermatt , the village’s crown-jewel luxury property. The property’s mix of Alpine design and Asian-inspired serenity, paired with bespoke service and panoramic mountain vistas, offers the perfect spot for celebrations that are intimate, stylish, and one-of-a-kind.

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Best time to plan: Late June through September for summer mountain weddings. January through March for winter weddings with snow and ski-town energy.

Lucca, Italy

(Unsplash)

Sophisticated, tranquil, and steeped in heritage, Lucca is one of Tuscany’s most well-loved destinations for a memorable Italian destination wedding. Located within Renaissance walls, this hidden gem offers couples a mix of historic charm, privacy, and effortless elegance. It’s a great fit for couples who want Italy to feel romantic and relaxed, not crowded and over-programmed. Because it’s compact and walkable, it’s also easier to host a weekend where guests can explore between events without needing constant transportation.

“Couples are trading crowded icons for places that feel like a true find, and Lucca delivers that rare sense of discovery. Tucked inside its Renaissance walls in Tuscany, the city offers historic beauty, golden light, and a slower, more intimate atmosphere without the crowds of Italy’s more saturated destinations,” says Samantha Curtis, owner, planner and designer at Sarue Event Design.

“For weddings, the standout is Palazzo Pfanner, a 17th-century villa known for its frescoed interiors and one of Tuscany’s most breathtaking formal gardens, lined with lemon trees and sculpted hedges. The setting feels cinematic yet personal, giving couples the feeling of hosting their celebration inside a hidden piece of Italy rather than a destination everyone has already seen.”

Best time to plan: Late April through June, or September through early October for great weather and fewer peak-summer crowds.

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Napa Valley, California, United States

In recent years, Napa Valley is becoming more and more popular for destination weddings due to a number of reasons. Couples love the region’s awe-inspiring natural landscapes, aesthetically pleasing venues and the food and drink offerings. Napa is also easy to turn into a true wedding weekend because guests already expect to linger, tastings, long lunches, and a slower pace are part of the appeal. If you’re planning sooner rather than later, lodging and venue availability can be the biggest pressure point, so locking in key dates early helps.

“Today’s couples are seeking destinations that feel immersive and personal rather than overexposed. Napa Valley offers a unique combination of natural beauty, historic vineyards, and a sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere that makes every wedding feel intimate and unforgettable,” says Heidi Miersemann, general manager at Alila Napa Valley.

“We have the ability to enhance the onsite experience with curated Napa valley experiences, including group wine tasting lessons, immersive wellness experiences like group meditation and sound healing, and nature-driven excursions with falconry training and redwood forest bathing, creating a wedding weekend that feels like a true private retreat that will provide memorable moments for guests.”

Best time to plan: May to June for classic weather. September to October for harvest season. Winter is quieter but can be rainier.

Puerto Rico, United States

(Colton Simmons Photography)

After Bad Bunny’s iconic halftime performance at Super Bowl this year, all eyes are on Puerto Rico. This beautiful island has something for all kinds of couples, regardless of taste and budget. With its tranquil beaches, delicious local food, vibrant entertainment, and fun outdoor activities, Puerto Rico is the perfect “discovery destination.” It’s also a great option if you want an island wedding that’s still relatively straightforward for U.S.-based guests, while offering enough variety to make a full weekend feel packed in the best way.

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“Puerto Rico is one of those places that blends Old World Spanish architecture with beautiful beaches and a vibrant color,” declares Colton Simmons, owner and photographer, Colton Simmons Photography. “Couples are gravitating towards the island for these specific reasons, allowing for multi-day celebrations that pull in the heritage and music into the hospitality, while having elevated hospitality.”

Best time to plan: December through April for the driest weather. August through October is peak hurricane season, so it’s the riskier window if you have flexibility.