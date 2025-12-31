Romantic Ireland: Why Honeymooning Couples Are Trading Beach Resorts for the Emerald Isle

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When you think of the perfect honeymoon, it’s easy to imagine far off tropical paradises for a week of sunbathing beneath the palm trees with cocktails in hand. But for those looking for a more unique kind of romantic getaway, an Irish honeymoon might be just the ticket. Misty cliffs, storybook castles and warm hospitality make the Emerald Isle the perfect destination for a romantic honeymoon (you still might even see a few palm trees, growing along the mild Irish coast).

With a mix of dramatic scenery, historic landmarks and intimate experiences, a honeymoon in Ireland is full of unforgettable moments. Couples can sip on smooth Irish whiskey by the fire, listen to traditional Irish music, take a horse and carriage ride through ancient woodlands, or wander through picturesque ruins steeped in legend. Whether strolling through cobbled streets lined with centuries old pubs, exploring wild coastal landscapes or uncovering the country’s rich history, Ireland is the perfect escape for newlyweds.

The Regions of Ireland

Dublin: A City of Culture and Romance

Dublin’s cobblestone streets and historic architecture set the scene for a honeymoon full of culture and charm. Couples can visit Trinity College’s Long Room Library in the city center and see the ancient Book of Kells before taking a romantic stroll along the River Liffey. The city’s food scene has everything from traditional Irish cuisine at The Woollen Mills to Michelin starred fine dining at Chapter One, and afternoon tea nearby.

Galway: Music, Seafood and Coastal Beauty

Galway, often called Ireland’s cultural heart, charms honeymooners with its colourful streets and lively traditional music and local culture. The Spanish Arch and medieval city walls give a glimpse into its past, while Salthill Promenade offers breathtaking views of Galway Bay along the west coast. Foodie couples can indulge in fresh oysters at the city’s famous seafood festival or enjoy a meal at Ard Bia, known for its local ingredients.

Killarney: Lakes, Mountains and Timeless Romance

Surrounded by Killarney National Park in the countryside this town is a haven for nature loving couples. A boat ride across Lough Leane offers stunning views of Innisfallen Island’s ancient monastic ruins, a horse-drawn jaunting car ride to the dramatic Torc Waterfall and at Ross Castle honeymooners can watch the sunset over the lake, steeped in medieval history and legend, with nearby highlights like Blarney Castle.

The Aran Islands: Wild Landscapes and Ancient Wonders

A short ferry ride from the mainland on the west coast the Aran Islands are a step back in time with their rugged cliffs and Gaelic speaking communities. Couples can cycle along winding stone-walled roads to Dun Aonghasa, a prehistoric clifftop fort with views over the Atlantic Ocean. The island’s unspoilt beauty extends to the limestone karst landscapes where wildflowers bloom in pockets of rock.

Northern Ireland: Castles, Coastlines and Legends

Northern Ireland is an easy addition to a honeymoon trip and has it all, dramatic coastlines and historic treasures. In Belfast honeymooners can explore the Titanic Quarter where the famous ship was built or walk hand in hand through the opulent rooms of Hillsborough Castle. The Giant’s Causeway, with its otherworldly basalt columns is a breathtaking backdrop for couples who love natural wonders, while the Mourne Mountains offer endless hiking trails with views for miles.

Powerscourt Estate

The Venue

Set on the historic Powerscourt Estate in County Wicklow, Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa is a luxury hotel overlooking formal gardens and the foothills of the Wicklow Mountains. The Palladian-inspired building is large in scale but softened by its setting, with rooms and public spaces designed to frame Sugar Loaf Mountain and the surrounding countryside. On-site amenities include a destination spa, multiple restaurants, and direct access to one of Ireland’s most celebrated estates.

Why Couples Love It

Couples love Powerscourt because it makes it easy to balance sightseeing with downtime. You can spend the morning walking the gardens on romantic walks or driving into the Wicklow Mountains, then return for spa time or a quiet afternoon in a room with mountain views. The surrounding landscape creates a sense of separation from nearby Dublin, which many honeymooners find appealing. It’s a place that supports both active days and genuine rest without needing to relocate.

Don’t Miss

Walk the Powerscourt Gardens just below the hotel, especially the Japanese Garden and Sugar Loaf Terrace. Take a short drive to Glendalough to explore the monastic ruins and upper lakes set deep in the valley. Back at the hotel, plan dinner with a window seat so you can watch the light shift across the mountains before night settles in.

Ashford Castle

The Venue

Set on the shores of Lough Corrib in County Mayo, Ashford Castle is a 13th-century estate turned one of Ireland’s most iconic castle hotels and ancient castles. The 350-acre property blends historic architecture—stone corridors, turrets, and original details—with modern comforts including fine dining, a destination spa, and a full slate of on-site activities. The scale of the estate allows couples to feel fully immersed while still enjoying a high level of service and privacy.

Why Couples Love It

Couples love Ashford Castle because romance is front and center. Many book private falconry sessions or carriage rides through the grounds, followed by quiet and cinematic boat trips on Lough Corrib. The spa offers side-by-side treatments and thermal experiences that turn relaxation into a shared ritual. Evenings often center on candlelit tasting menus at the George V Dining Room or late-night drinks in the Prince of Wales Bar.

Don’t Miss

Schedule a falconry experience on the estate—it’s one of the most distinctive offerings in Ireland and surprisingly intimate. Take a boat ride across Lough Corrib or walk into the nearby village of Cong to explore the abbey ruins and stone bridges. End the night back at the castle with a final stroll through the grounds, the lake dark and still beside you.

Lough Rynn Castle

Set on the shores of Lough Rynn in County Leitrim, Lough Rynn Castle is a Victorian-era estate surrounded by 300 acres of parkland and quiet lakeside paths. The castle retains its historic character—ornate staircases, original fireplaces, and period details—while offering modern comforts through refined rooms, an acclaimed restaurant, and intimate public spaces. The setting is peaceful and removed, with the lake and grounds offering a serence atmosphere for romantic strolls.

Why Couples Love It

Couples love Lough Rynn Castle for its calm, self-contained feel and its focus on food and shared experiences. Many honeymooners plan their days around long meals at the award-winning restaurant, where tasting menus highlight seasonal Irish ingredients and encourage slow, celebratory dining. The castle’s grounds invite unhurried walks by the water or quiet moments in the drawing rooms, while in-room fireplaces and lake views make staying in a primary part of the experience.

Don’t Miss

Explore the lakeside trails at dusk when the light settles across the water and the estate feels especially still. Book dinner at the restaurant and let the menu guide the evening, pairing courses with Irish wines and spirits. If you venture out, take a short drive to explore the surrounding Leitrim countryside before returning to the castle for a nightcap by the fire.

Breac House

The Venue

Set along the Wild Atlantic Way in County Donegal, Breac House is a restored Georgian coastal home turned intimate, design-forward retreat. The house sits just above the sea, with pared-back interiors, original details, and large windows that keep the Atlantic Ocean in constant view.

Why Couples Love It

Couples love Breac House for its simplicity and focus on shared rituals. Breakfast is slow and thoughtful, built around local ingredients. Evenings often center on tasting menus that spotlight Donegal produce and seafood, paired with natural wines and a leisurely pace that makes dinner feel like the main event. Without a packed schedule or sprawling amenities, couples find themselves walking the shoreline, reading by the fire, and letting the landscape set the tone for the day.

Don’t Miss

Head to the beach below the house at low tide, especially at sunset when the light softens the coastline. Book dinner at Breac House’s restaurant and allow the kitchen to guide the experience course by course. If you venture farther, explore nearby Inishowen Peninsula drives before returning for a quiet night with the sound of the sea just outside your window.

Lough Eske Castle

The Venue

Set on the edge of Lough Eske just outside Donegal Town, Lough Eske Castle is a 17th-century estate surrounded by woodland and water. The castle combines historic architecture—stone towers, vaulted spaces, original details—with modern comforts including a spa, fine dining, and spacious rooms designed for longer stays. The setting feels secluded and hushed, shaped by the lake, forest trails, and changing light.

Why Couples Love It

Couples love Lough Eske Castle for the way it encourages staying in and settling into the property. Many book couple’s treatments at the spa, followed by time in the thermal suite or quiet hours by the fire. Dinner at Cedars Restaurant often becomes the centerpiece of the evening, with locally focused menus and a relaxed, intimate dining room. The grounds invite long walks together along the lough or into the surrounding woods, making it easy to fill days without leaving the estate.

Don’t Miss

Take a short drive into Donegal Town to explore its harbor and small shops, or venture farther to the cliffs at Slieve League for dramatic coastal views. Back at the castle, plan a final drink in the bar or library before turning in for the night.

Dromoland Castle

The Venue

Set on 500 acres of woodland in County Clare, Dromoland Castle is a five-star estate and luxury hotel that balances historic grandeur with polished resort comforts. The castle’s stone towers, formal rooms, and expansive grounds feel deeply rooted in Ireland’s past, while the interiors, spa, and dining options reflect a carefully updated sense of ease. Its location makes it especially appealing for honeymoons: just 15 minutes from Shannon International Airport and within easy reach of the Cliffs of Moher.

Why Couples Love It

Many couples spend mornings walking the wooded grounds or taking the lake path, followed by afternoons at the spa with side-by-side treatments and time to linger. Evenings often revolve around formal dining in the castle’s restaurant or a more relaxed meal at the golf clubhouse, with fires lit and service that feels genuinely warm. The convenience of the location—close to the airport yet fully immersed in the countryside—makes it easy to settle in quickly and start enjoying the honeymoon right away.

Don’t Miss

Plan a day trip to the Cliffs of Moher, less than an hour away and one of Ireland’s most romantic natural landmarks. Explore the Burren’s limestone landscape or stop in nearby coastal villages for seafood and sea views. Back at the castle, take time to wander the grounds at dusk, when the estate grows quiet and the setting feels especially intimate.