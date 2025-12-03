7 Luxury Venues to Add to Your Honeymoon Bucketlist in 2026

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Love has a way of sharpening the senses when you travel. The air feels different, meals linger a little longer, and the world seems to widen just enough to make room for two. For couples planning a honeymoon or a quiet escape after the celebration, the right setting can shape how those first married memories settle in your mind. From the quiet yet vibrant country solitude of an Irish manor to the saturated pulse of bustling Marrakech, these destinations stand out for the way they pair luxury and attentive service with front-row access to culture, scenery, and once-in-a-lifetime surroundings. Here’s a closer look at the destinations earning a place on our 2026 honeymoon bucket list.

Cashiel Palace, County Tipperary, Ireland

(Petar Jurica / Courtesy Cashel Palace)

The Venue

Cashel Palace Hotel is a restored 18th-century Palladian manor in County Tipperary, Ireland, originally built as an archbishop’s residence. It pairs heritage with modern indulgence—Michelin-star dining, a serene spa, and sweeping views of the Rock of Cashel. With interiors that feel stately yet warm, light-filled rooms, and immaculate gardens and emerald green lawns, you’ll get the quiet sense that you’ve stepped into another time and place altogether.

Why Couples Love It

Couples fall for Cashel Palace because it feels luxurious yet humble. The setting is intimate, the staff intuitive, and the rhythm of the place invites you to slow down and focus on each other. It’s a rare mix of grandeur and unpretentiousness that makes every moment feel like a shared secret.

Don’t Miss

Stroll hand-in-hand to the Rock of Cashel at sunrise, explore Holycross Abbey nearby, or take a countryside drive through the Glen of Aherlow. Book dinner at The Bishop’s Buttery for a true taste of Irish terroir, then toast to forever in the hotel’s cozy, and authentically Irish, Guinness Bar. End the evening with a walk through the gardens—just the two of you, under the soft Tipperary moonlight.

El Fenn, Marrakech, Morocco

(Cecile Treal | Courtesy El Fenn)

The Venue

El Fenn sits at the edge of Marrakech’s medina, a restored riad turned boutique hotel that feels like a love letter to Moroccan design. Behind its beautiful (and heavy!) wooden doors are courtyards filled with palms, jewel-toned walls, and candlelit pools that blur the line between art and atmosphere. Every room is unique—some with private terraces, others with freestanding tubs or plunge pools—but all carry the same feeling of sensual calm.

Why Couples Love It

Honeymooners fall for El Fenn’s blend of color, privacy, and Moroccan soul. It’s vibrant and peaceful, alive with the hum of the city just beyond the walls but softened by the languid pace inside. There’s an effortless in the intimacy, with sunlit breakfasts on the rooftop, afternoon swims, and quiet evenings with mint tea snuggled tightly under lantern light.

Don’t Miss

Step out to wander the souks together, tracing alleys scented with spices and orange blossom until you reach Jardin Majorelle for a breath of cobalt-blue calm. Book dinner at Nomad or La Maison Arabe for rooftop romance and classic Moroccan flavors. Then return to El Fenn’s terrace for nightcaps and stars over the old city. It’s Marrakech at its most magnetic.

One&Only Moonlight Basin, Montana, United States

(Courtesy One&Only Resorts)

The Venue

Newly opened in 2025 in Big Sky, Montana, One&Only Moonlight Basin is the brand’s first U.S. resort—and it’s as breathtaking as you’d imagine. Framed by the towering Spanish Peaks, the property blends crisp and contemporary alpine architecture with understated luxury: fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a design language rooted in natural materials. Suites give the feeling of being cocooned in the wilderness; yet the resort offers all the romantic indulgence you’d expect—fine dining, a restorative spa, and year-round adventure from skiing to fly-fishing.

Why Couples Love It

For newlyweds, it’s the perfect mix of untouched nature and curated comfort. There’s something profoundly connective about waking to snow-dusted pines, sharing coffee by the fire, then hiking together under wide Montana skies. Couples love that it feels exclusive, deeply restorative after the hectic months of wedding planning and execution. It’s the perfect place to begin married life in sync with nature and each other.

Don’t Miss

Spend a day exploring Yellowstone National Park, just an hour away, then return for stargazing with hot toddies on your private terrace. Book a couple’s treatment at the spa, or dine at the signature restaurant where local mountain flavors meet sophisticated refinement. And if you visit in winter, you can ski straight from your door into the softest powder the Montana mountains have to offer.

Cottar’s 1920’s Safari Camp, Kenya

(Photo by Valorie Darling| Courtesy Cottar’s Safari)

The Venue

Cottar’s 1920s Safari Camp sits on a private conservancy bordering Kenya’s Maasai Mara, a place where time feels eternal and the wild feels infinite. The camp honors classic safari heritage with canvas tents, antique furnishings, and the warm glow of lanterns, yet every comfort—fine dining, outdoor baths, intuitive service—is seamlessly built in. Family-run for five generations, it carries the kind of authenticity that can’t be manufactured, blending conservation, community, and rustic romance under wide African skies.

Why Couples Love It

Honeymooners come for the safari adventure but stay for the feeling—of privacy, connection, and awe. Waking up to distant lions calling or sipping coffee as the savannah wakes up around you is an experience many couples who visit describe as life-changing. It’s the rare chance to celebrate love in a place that feels both humbling in the universe and soul-expanding in your hearts.

Don’t Miss

Take a dawn game drive to see elephants and cheetahs in the golden light, or book a walking safari with Maasai guides to experience the land on a more intimate level. Arrange a private bush dinner with champagne and firelight, followed by stargazing from your tent deck (these night skys are some of the best in the world). And before you leave, stop by a nearby Maasai village—the warmth of the Maasai people’s welcome may leave as much of an impression as the landscape itself.

Trisara, Thailand

(Courtesy of Trisara)

The Venue

Tucked into a private cove on Phuket’s quiet northwest coast, Trisara feels like a universe away from the continental United States. Its name means “The Third Garden in Heaven,” and the resort lives up to lofty moniker, with lush tropical gardens, villas with infinity pool views that spill straight into the Andaman Sea. Every detail feels designed with romance and comfort in mind, from the oceanfront spa to the private yacht charters to the way each villa feels like it’s own private world for two.

Why Couples Love It

Couples fall for Trisara’s daily rhythm: slow mornings with sea breezes, long afternoon swims, shared massages, and dinners that linger under lantern light and swaying palm fronds. It has the intimacy of a boutique hideaway with the polish of a world-class resort. For newlyweds, it’s less about grand gestures and more about the kind of micro-luxuries that lets you disappear into the start of your new life together with a honeymoon in Thailand.

Don’t Miss

Book a sunset cruise through Phang Nga Bay, where limestone cliffs rise dramatically from emerald waters. Spend a morning exploring Old Phuket Town’s colorful Sino-Portuguese streets and stop for mango sticky rice at One Chun Café. Back at the resort, schedule a treatment at Jara Spa or dine at PRU, Thailand’s only Michelin Green Star restaurant, where everything—from herbs to seafood—is sourced sustainably from the island and sea.

Relais Villa Vittoria, Lake Como

(Photo by Luca Rajna Progetti Fotografic | Courtesy Relais Villa Vittoria)

The Venue

Perched on the shores of world-famous Lake Como in Laglio, Relais Villa Vittoria is an 18th-century villa turned boutique retreat with just a handful of rooms and suites, each facing the water. The property’s peach-toned façade, ivy-draped terraces, and serene infinity pool create the kind of understated yet luxurious elegance Como is known for. Inside, modern touches mingle with antique furnishings and local artwork. Dinner unfolds on a terrace above the lake, each course paired from the villa’s vaulted wine cellar, where the sommelier favors vintages from northern Italy.

Why Couples Love It

Villa Vittoria gives couples the best of Como without the crowds. The staff has a way of anticipating what you need before you ask, and the atmosphere moves at an unhurried pace. There’s jasmine in the air, water lapping gently just beyond the terrace, and a sense that life has briefly simplified itself to the essentials: good wine, soft light, and someone you love sitting across from you.

Don’t Miss

Stroll the lakeside promenade to George Clooney’s Villa Oleandra or take a short ferry ride to Bellagio for shopping and limoncello on a sunlit terrace. Explore Villa Carlotta’s gardens or wander through Varenna’s narrow lanes for gelato and views. Back at the hotel, book a private boat ride at golden hour. Relax with your partner snuggled close as the lake glows around you, with lakeside champagne waiting for you upon your return.

Alila Ventana Big Sur

(Courtesy of the Alila Ventana Big Sur Resort

)

The Venue

High above the crashing Pacific, Alila Ventana Big Sur sits among the redwoods and cliffs of California’s central coast. The adults-only resort blends rustic architecture with natural indulgence—think cedar decks, outdoor soaking tubs, and windows that open straight onto forest and sea. Time spent here is innately tied to the landscape, with guided hikes, yoga in the trees, and a focus on sustainability that keeps the experience grounded in place.

Why Couples Love It

Most come chasing the view and end up finding something softer—an existential calm that settles in when the world falls away. There’s something magnetic about being wrapped in nature yet surrounded by quiet luxury—fires crackling, fog drifting, time expanding. Alila Ventana Big Sur is a place that draws you inward, where your love feels larger than the towering redwoods that surround.

Don’t Miss

Drive the Pacific Coast Highway south toward McWay Falls or north to Pfeiffer Beach for purple sands and tide pools. Book a private outdoor bath at Spa Alila or settle into The Sur House for dinner that’s literally above the clouds, where local wines meet coastal cuisine. As night falls, sit out under a wool blanket and count stars—Big Sur’s version of forever on display.