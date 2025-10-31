Til Death Do Us Part: America’s Most Spooky and Hauntingly Romantic Wedding Venues

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

If you’re the type of couple who’d rather toast under flickering chandeliers than fairy lights—or who thinks “something old, something new” should include a ghost or two—we’ve selected the locations below to prove that love stories and ghost stories aren’t mutually exclusive. All across the United States, a handful of historic venues have leaned into their haunted reputations, offering both atmosphere appealing to the fainter-of-heart and uncanny intrigue for those whose interests lean more towards the macabre.

With coastal steamships, Victorian mansions, horror film icons, and cemeteries stocked with more spirits than an open bar, these ten wedding-ready spots make a strong case that true love never dies.

The Stanley Hotel

Estes Park, Colorado

(Luke Scarpino / Unsplash)

Few places embody “haunted luxury” quite like The Stanley Hotel, the grand 1909 estate that inspired Stephen King’s The Shining. Set against the Rockies at the edge of Estes Park, the hotel combines turn-of-the-century opulence with sweeping mountain views and 41,000 square feet of event space. Its MacGregor Ballroom and cascading front lawn make dramatic ceremony backdrops for couples chasing that “moody-elegant” aesthetic.

Of course, it’s the hotel’s ghostly lore—piano music unaccompanied by a player, temperamental lights, and spectral guests purportedly checking in unannounced—that lends its supernatural thrill. Just don’t be too surprised if your wedding at The Stanley has to accommodate a few uninvited guests.

Oakland Cemetery

Atlanta, Georgia

(Farrah Power)

Before you entirely dismiss the prospect of hosting your wedding at a graveyard, pay a visit to Atlanta’s historic Oakland Cemetery. Founded in 1850, the 48-acre Victorian garden cemetery doubles as one of the city’s most atmospheric public parks, abundant with ancient oaks, ornate mausoleums, and intricate sculptures bathed in southern sunlight. Couples can exchange vows under lush foliage or amidst marble-wrought memorials, surrounded by the cemetery’s ornate ironwork and by the imprints of history.

The effect is one that feels more poetic than it is morbid—a celebration of enduring love, the bygone past and future to come, and the momentousness of life lived and remembered. For romantics with an affinity for drama or those seeking a venue with just the right balance between serene and spine-chilling, Oakland Cemetery is an unequivocally enchanting, monumental location for any couple’s nuptials.

The Queen Mary

Long Beach, California

(Peaceful Lens / Pexels)

Moored in Long Beach harbor, The Queen Mary (known familiarly, by some, as “The Ghost Ship of Long Beach”) remains one of Southern California’s most iconic—and allegedly one of the world’s most haunted—landmarks. The 1930s retired ocean-liner-turned-hotel is replete with brass railings and Art Deco glam, with 14 salons and multiple ocean-overlooking decks available for weddings. For couples seeking vintage opulence with a view, this venue more than provides—as long as those booking the space aren’t fazed by a touch of the paranormal as part of the package.

The ship’s lengthy (although mostly classified) service records recount unnerving incidents and passenger deaths thought by some to be linked with ongoing supernatural occurrences often reported by guests and visitors who board the ship to this day. Opt for a ceremony on the Sun Deck or a midnight toast in the Observation Bar—either way, The Queen Mary promises glamor, grandeur, and definitely some goosebumps.

Greystone Mansion & Gardens

Beverly Hills, California

(Iris Schneider / Los Angeles Times)

For an elegantly haunted, classic Hollywood setting, it’s near impossible to top Greystone Mansion & Gardens. Built in 1928 for oil heir Edward Doheny Jr., the Tudor-style estate’s manicured gardens and limestone terraces have made countless appearances on the silver screen. Behind its fastidiously groomed beauty, however, lurks the dark lore of a still-unsolved murder-suicide that took place within the mansion’s walls shortly after its completion.

Today, the City of Beverly Hills rents out Greystone as a venue for weddings and other events, offering couples a cinematic backdrop basked in California sunshine, paired with a hint of mystery and the type of perfectly sordid backstory you’d expect only to find in a veritable film noir.

Bodie Ghost Town

Bodie, California

(Leonard Suarez)

Perched in the Sierra Nevada, only about 75 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe, Bodie ghost town sits frozen in time—of a different century entirely. Once a booming gold-rush outpost, the now long-deserted town—now a California State Historic Park—remains preserved in a state of “arrested decay,” its church, saloon, and storefront standing, though weathered by time and the elements, otherwise almost exactly as they were left nearly a century ago.

Though not the most conventional of venues, for couples willing to embrace the remote setting, Bodie’s stark beauty, eerie quiet, and lingering spirit (and, maybe even spirits) of the Old West offer a cinematic, if offbeat, wedding backdrop. Here, couples can stage intimate ceremonies amid the relics—the still-standing town chapel is a popular choice—surrounded by the bones of history. Bodie’s desolation—and the whispers said to rise from its long-vacant homes—make this setting hauntingly romantic in its own, dust-covered way.

Hawthorne Hotel

Salem, Massachusetts

(Courtesy Hawthorne Hotel)

In Salem, Massachusetts—the capital of all things witchy—the Hawthorne Hotel stands as both a symbol of refinement and a magnet for the mysterious. Built in 1925, its Georgian brickwork and grand ballroom have hosted generations of celebrations, from presidential visits to black-tie weddings. The hotel’s full-service wedding packages let couples exchange vows just steps away from Salem Common, surrounded by centuries of history.

It’s the building’s after-hours reputation, though, that makes it a fixture in local lore. Guests tell of lights that dim without cause, footsteps that echo in empty corridors, and the occasional piece of furniture that just refuses to stay put. Equally elegant and eerie, history at the Hawthorne Hotel doesn’t just linger—it walks the halls.

The Hollywood Roosevelt

Los Angeles, California

(Courtesy Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel)

The Hollywood Roosevelt has always been a place for stories—some captured on film, others lingering in its marble halls. Since 1927, the Spanish Colonial landmark has embodied Los Angeles glamour, its palm-lined terraces and Deco interiors glowing under the same soft light that once illuminated the first Academy Awards.

Among the Roosevelt’s most enduring legends is that of Marilyn Monroe, whose spirit is said to linger near the mirror that once hung in her poolside suite. For couples drawn to cinematic romance, it’s hard to imagine a more fitting stage than this one, where old ghosts and new beginnings can coexist beautifully under the same gilded roof..

Lemp Mansion

St. Louis, Missouri

(Courtesy Lemp Hotel )

Once home to the prosperous Lemp Brewing family, this ornate 19th-century mansion now doubles as a restaurant, inn, and one of St. Louis’s most storied event spaces. The mansion’s lavish interiors—stained glass, carved woodwork, and period furnishings—set the stage for intimate weddings and receptions.

But it’s the family’s tragic history that gives the venue its notoriety: a string of suicides and misfortune have cemented Lemp Mansion’s reputation as one of America’s most haunted homes. Hosting your wedding here means saying “forever” beneath chandeliers that may flicker from more than just candlelight.

Crescent Hotel & Spa

Eureka Springs, Arkansas

(Troy Jarrell / Courtesy Crescent Hotel)

Perched on a hillside above the Ozarks, the 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa is all turrets, wraparound verandas, and Victorian charm—plus a ghost story in nearly every hallway. Once converted into a dubious “cancer hospital” in the 1930s, the hotel has since reclaimed its reputation as a luxurious destination for weddings, with gardens, ballrooms, and full guest accommodations. Still, many say the spirits of former patients never checked out. For couples seeking Southern Gothic drama—with champagne service and a spa day—the Crescent offers the best of both worlds.

Winchester Mystery House

San Jose, California

(Archer Inspire Photography)

No spooky venue roundup would be complete without the Winchester Mystery House—the sprawling, maze-like mansion built by rifle heiress Sarah Winchester. Designed to confuse vengeful spirits—with staircases to nowhere, doors that open into walls, and 160 wholly eccentric rooms—this has become one of California’s most famous haunted landmarks.

Today, the estate’s gardens, carriage house, and patio host weddings that are as whimsical as they are eerie. Complete with ornate, labyrinthine architecture and a good ghost story, it’s hard to imagine a more thematically appropriate place to say “’til death do us part.”

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

New Orleans, Louisiana

(Jacqueline Marque / Courtesy Bourbon Orleans Hotel)

Few places capture the soul of New Orleans like the Bourbon Orleans Hotel, a French Quarter fixture whose walls have absorbed two centuries of music, mystery, and memory. Built in 1817 as a ballroom for the city’s elite and later transformed into a convent and an orphanage, in its current iteration, it has today become one of the city’s most beloved—and, supposedly, most haunted—boutique hotels. Rumor has it, though, that some of the building’s former tenants have never quite checked out. Guests have reported the faint sound of children’s laughter, the rustle of a nun’s habit in empty corridors, and the shimmer of a solitary dancer beneath the ballroom chandeliers.

With soaring ceilings, antique mirrors, wrought-iron balconies, pastel-hued salons, and the echoes of the jazz tones suffusing Bourbon Street, the Bourbon Orleans has all the makings for a perfect New Orleans wedding. In the city of second lines, where funerals can be celebrations, and every brick is steeped in legend as much as in history, it seems only fitting that the past—here, in the form of spectral dancers and lingering nuns—insist on attending a celebration of the future. So, for the not-so-faint-of-hear, consider extending an invitation—and maybe even, in true New Orleans fashion, offering it a drink.