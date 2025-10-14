Brunch Weddings Are Having a Moment. The Pros and Cons of Saying ‘I Do’ Before Noon

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A few weeks ago I was spending a weekend staycation at the picturesque Portofino Hotel & Marina in Los Angeles, when I stumbled upon an awe-inspiring brunch wedding celebration happening at the venue. I peeked in and witnessed a charming reception, sunlight streaming in, an acoustic band playing soft tunes and the couple and their guests indulging in delectable brunch fare. Yum.

That got me wondering if brunch weddings are a new wedding trend? Figuring there must be both perks and drawbacks to hosting your nuptials in the late morning, I turned to my industry friends for their expertise.

The Pros of a Brunch Wedding

You Can Save Money with a Brunch Wedding Budget

Undoubtedly, the biggest pro of hosting a brunch wedding is the cost savings, which can really help your wedding budget. Venues and vendors offer discounted rates for brunch wedding celebrations. Moreover, guests typically drink fewer alcoholic beverages in the afternoon, which results in you being able to save money on the liquor costs.

Brunch weddings are a fun, budget-friendly alternative for couples looking at a non-traditional celebration, mentions Olivia Wiley, catering manager at the Kimpton Canary Hotel. “Morning events often come with lower venue fees and food costs. Breakfast fare is typically cheaper than dinner. While mimosas and Bloody Marys are welcome, guests don’t expect a full bar, which can further cut costs,” she adds.

Amazing Brunch Wedding Ideas for Food and Drinks

Who doesn’t love brunch food? One of the biggest pros of hosting a brunch wedding is the option of adding amazing food choices to your menu. Think refreshing mimosas from a mimosa bar, a delicious bloody mary bar with fun mix-ins, and creative takes on breakfast foods like waffle food stations, a coffee station with coffee cake, or build-your-own pancake and french toast bars. You can even have a non-traditional wedding cake to match the theme.

“Brunch is delicious and can include all types of things from savory to sweet to cultural items to coffee and mimosas,” says Jamie Chang, a destination wedding planner and designer at Mango Muse Events. “People enjoy brunch because it’s fun and happy, so having a brunch wedding is also fun and happy (and different!).”

Moreover, couples are choosing to host brunch weddings as a way to craft fresh, one-of-a-kind experiences, says Claudia Long, catering and sales manager at The Ballantyne, Luxury Collection Hotel Charlotte. “From interactive mimosa bars and chef-led culinary stations to personalized coffee art and even whimsical touches like a burro greeting guests with refreshments, brunch weddings feel unexpected, social, and highly memorable.”

(Cactus Collective Weddings)

Unique Entertainment for a Daytime Wedding

The entertainment options for a brunch wedding will also differ from that of an evening wedding celebration. Instead of a 10-14 piece band, you could choose a solo violinist, a caricature artist, or a string orchestra band. Furthermore, these smaller wedding bands tend to be more economical than a large wedding band. You can also add other fun ways to entertain, like lawn games or a photo booth.

A brunch wedding opens the door for unique entertainment options, such as a Bridgerton-inspired string quartet or laid-back acoustic sets that elevate the ambiance, mentions Francesca DiSalvo-Follmer, consulting partner at The Waverly. “That said, it’s worth noting that a daytime wedding tends to lean more casual. If you’re envisioning a black-tie affair or a large-scale band production, a brunch-style event might not align with that formal aesthetic,” she adds. A casual wedding dress for the bride and a sports coat for men often fits the vibe perfectly.

A More Relaxed Atmosphere for You and Your Wedding Guests

Brunch weddings are more relaxed and tend to have a slower and calmer, relaxed atmosphere. This enables guests and couples to soak in the ambiance and enjoy every moment to the fullest.

The slower pace of a daytime celebration allows everyone to savor the moment while maintaining an elevated and thoughtfully curated experience, according to Emily Plascencia, wedding team at The Sanctuary Beach Resort. “Couples exchange vows in the crisp morning breeze, creating a serene and picturesque beachfront ceremony setting,” she adds.

Additionally, by having a morning wedding ceremony followed by a brunch reception, couples spend more time together vs. in different rooms getting ready.

“By having a brunch wedding, you get to spend more of the day being together as a couple, as opposed to a later afternoon or evening wedding, where much of the day will be spent apart,” adds Kelley Nudo, client relations and creative director at Momental Designs. “The wedding day tends to come and go in the blink of an eye, so scheduling the wedding for the morning allows the couple to spend more of the day together, relishing in the memories being made.”

(Photo by Craig Peterman)

More Vendor Availability

In-demand vendors such as popular bands, photographers and videographers tend to have more availability for a brunch wedding in the late morning or early afternoon. However, if your brunch wedding reception extends to early evening, there may be a timing conflict with an evening wedding. Therefore, if you’re hosting a brunch wedding, ensure that you stick to the wedding day timeline so that vendors and guests have their evenings free.

The Cons of a Brunch Wedding

The Early Wake Up Call for the Wedding Party

I had a brunch wedding reception and had to wake up before sunrise to begin getting ready for the celebrations. While I’m a morning person and didn’t mind the early wakeup, my sister, mother and other women in the wedding party weren’t particularly thrilled.

“The drawback of a brunch wedding is the early start time. Hair and makeup teams may need to arrive at dawn, which can feel rushed, and some guests may not be as enthusiastic about celebrating with a Bloody Mary at 10 a.m. compared to champagne at sunset,” declares Brittny Drye, wedding expert and founder of Love Inc. Magazine.

Softer Energy and Calmer Vibe

While beautiful brunch weddings are lovely, their spirit is softer and gentler. Couples will have to go out of their way to set up deliberate moments to awe guests at an afternoon wedding celebration.

“The tradeoff is that daytime celebrations naturally carry a softer energy, so couples need to design intentional moments of drama through unexpected culinary flourishes, live entertainment or a stylish after-party to achieve the same sense of grandeur an evening affair effortlessly delivers,” mentions Clemalita Smith, regional director of sales (Los Angeles) at Wolfgang Puck Catering.

(Cactus Collective Weddings)

Don’t Expect a Raging Dance Floor

If you choose to host a brunch wedding, it’s important to remember that guests may not completely let their hair down on the dance floor. Furthermore, they may have evening commitments, which could result in them not drinking much or leaving early from your reception.

For couples who picture their wedding as a late-night dance floor with high-energy performances and a midnight toast, a brunch wedding can feel like it ends too quickly, mentions Dakshita Bhatla Gangola, destination wedding planner and founder of DB And Spaces. “A brunch wedding is about presence and beauty, but it may sacrifice the electric party atmosphere of an evening celebration,” she adds.

Lastly, if you want a wedding celebration that focuses on the ceremony and a delightful brunch, then an afternoon wedding would be perfect. However, if you have your heart set on a wild dance party until the wee hours of the morning, then you should go with a conventional evening wedding celebration.

The main drawback of a brunch wedding is that dancing usually isn’t part of the day, adds Natalia Zuk, wedding photographer at Lilac Studios. “Even if you have music and a dance floor, guests are less likely to join. Most couples who choose a brunch wedding aren’t looking for a big dance party. They would rather wrap things up early and enjoy a slower-paced evening,” she concludes.