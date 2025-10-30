Cashel Palace: An Irish Manor Reimagined for Luxury Destination Weddings

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Ireland has a reputation for romance, which comes naturally for a country of green hills dotted by fading stone ruins and small heritage towns that feel like they haven’t changed in 300 years. In the middle of this charming and windswept landscape sits the five-star Cashel Palace Hotel in County Tipperary. Built in 1732 as the Archbishop’s residence, the Palladian manor has been carefully restored into a 42-room hotel that blends its history with modern comfort and amenities.

(Petar Jurica / Courtesy Cashel Palace)

Luxury Rooms and Suites with Views of the Rock of Cashel

Accommodations span the Main House, Garden Wing, and Gate Lodge. Some suites look toward the Rock of Cashel, the medieval fortress that defines the skyline. Others face the hotel’s meticulously manicured gardens. Georgian symmetry meets restrained modern design in the form of high ceilings, paneled walls and soft tones that honor the past, but don’t feel dusty or faded. Air conditioning, Wi-Fi and satellite TV keep guests comfortable and connected to the world if they choose.

Breakfast emphasizes farm-to-table Irish ingredients sourced from local producers and served in the light-filled dining rooms overlooking the bright green lawns. The Gate Lodge offers a more private stay, popular with families or small wedding parties who want space to themselves.

(Under the Veil Photography / Courtesy Cashel Palace)

Exploring the Grounds and Countryside of County Tipperary

Cashel Palace’s location between town and countryside makes it easy to explore both. Bishop’s Walk connects directly to Cashel’s historic center, while equestrian trails extend into open farmland. The hotel’s English-style gardens feature a Hop Garden and a private pathway to the Rock of Cashel, ideal for pre-wedding photos or quiet misty-morning walks. Guests can also book fishing excursions, pottery masterclasses and private whiskey tastings.

The hotel has a modern spa with an indoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, and treatment options. The spa includes a glass-roofed pool, thermal suite, and alfresco seaweed baths.

(Under the Veil Photography / Courtesy Cashel Palace)

Fine Dining and Michelin-Starred Cuisine at The Bishop’s Buttery

The hotel’s signature restaurant, The Bishop’s Buttery, holds a Michelin Star and was ranked fourth in Lucinda O’Sullivan’s 100 Best Restaurants of 2022. Its menu highlights produce and ingredients from Tipperary’s legendary Golden Vale like lamb, cheese, mushrooms, and butter. While the menu suits modern tastes, the vaulted-cellar dining room preserves the sense of history.

Upstairs, the Guinness Bar and Donoghue’s Irish Pub offer a contrast in tone: informal dining, local beer, and live traditional music. When you think of that iconic Irish pub experience, this is it.

For larger events, the Ballroom seats up to 200 guests, while smaller suites and outdoor settings like the Orangery, Secret Garden, and Garden Terrace provide more intimate ceremony and reception spaces.

(Under the Veil Photography / Courtesy Cashel Palace)

Wedding Packages and Multi-Day Celebrations in Ireland

Cashel Palace offers curated wedding packages designed for couples traveling for a destination wedding. The Three-Day Cashel Celebration is the most popular, beginning with a welcome reception, followed by a five-course gourmet banquet with champagne and wine pairings, and ending with a post-wedding barbecue in the Secret Garden and Donoghue’s Pub.

Packages start from €375 per person and include a complimentary suite for the couple, personalized menus and planning support from the in-house events team. Smaller weddings and winter dates are available with flexible pricing and reduced minimum stays.

(Petar Jurica / Courtesy Cashel Palace)

History, Restoration, and Awards

The manor’s original design by architect Edward Lovett Pearce remains visible in its arched doorways, sweeping staircases, and Georgian proportions. The recent restoration retained those period details while integrating modern amenities and energy-efficient systems.

Cashel Palace is part of Ireland’s Blue Book and has been recognized as Five-Star Hotel of the Year 2022 and World’s Best Country House Hotel 2022 by National Geographic UK. Its setting among historic landmarks like Dominick’s Abbey further connects guests to Ireland’s cultural heritage.

Why Cashel Palace Is One of Ireland’s Best Wedding Venues

What sets Cashel Palace apart from others is its scale and character. It’s large enough to host a full weekend of events yet intimate enough in its individual spaces to feel personal and connected to your wedding guests. The events team tailors every detail from menus to ceremony layouts so couples can design a wedding that reflects their preference and identity as a couple.

The Rock of Cashel serves as a natural focal point for photos and ceremonies, while the surrounding town provides convenient access for guests arriving from Dublin or Cork. For couples seeking an Irish destination wedding venue that combines history, service, and unpretentious luxury, few places capture the country’s smiling spirit quite like Cashel Palace.

(Petar Jurica / Courtesy Cashel Palace)