Advertisement
Wedding Venues

Cashel Palace: An Irish Manor Reimagined for Luxury Destination Weddings

A couples poses in front of the Abbey ruins.
(Petar Jurica / Courtesy Cashel Palace)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Ireland has a reputation for romance, which comes naturally for a country of green hills dotted by fading stone ruins and small heritage towns that feel like they haven’t changed in 300 years. In the middle of this charming and windswept landscape sits the five-star Cashel Palace Hotel in County Tipperary. Built in 1732 as the Archbishop’s residence, the Palladian manor has been carefully restored into a 42-room hotel that blends its history with modern comfort and amenities.

A wedding ceremony set up beneath the ruins.
(Petar Jurica / Courtesy Cashel Palace)

NEWSLETTER

Planning your big day? Get monthly insights on venues, styles, and vendors.

Sign Up

Luxury Rooms and Suites with Views of the Rock of Cashel

Accommodations span the Main House, Garden Wing, and Gate Lodge. Some suites look toward the Rock of Cashel, the medieval fortress that defines the skyline. Others face the hotel’s meticulously manicured gardens. Georgian symmetry meets restrained modern design in the form of high ceilings, paneled walls and soft tones that honor the past, but don’t feel dusty or faded. Air conditioning, Wi-Fi and satellite TV keep guests comfortable and connected to the world if they choose.

Advertisement

Breakfast emphasizes farm-to-table Irish ingredients sourced from local producers and served in the light-filled dining rooms overlooking the bright green lawns. The Gate Lodge offers a more private stay, popular with families or small wedding parties who want space to themselves.

A garden party wedding cocktail hour in front of the main house.
(Under the Veil Photography / Courtesy Cashel Palace)

Exploring the Grounds and Countryside of County Tipperary

Cashel Palace’s location between town and countryside makes it easy to explore both. Bishop’s Walk connects directly to Cashel’s historic center, while equestrian trails extend into open farmland. The hotel’s English-style gardens feature a Hop Garden and a private pathway to the Rock of Cashel, ideal for pre-wedding photos or quiet misty-morning walks. Guests can also book fishing excursions, pottery masterclasses and private whiskey tastings.

Advertisement

The hotel has a modern spa with an indoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, and treatment options. The spa includes a glass-roofed pool, thermal suite, and alfresco seaweed baths.

A couple on the steps of Cashel Palace
(Under the Veil Photography / Courtesy Cashel Palace)

Fine Dining and Michelin-Starred Cuisine at The Bishop’s Buttery

The hotel’s signature restaurant, The Bishop’s Buttery, holds a Michelin Star and was ranked fourth in Lucinda O’Sullivan’s 100 Best Restaurants of 2022. Its menu highlights produce and ingredients from Tipperary’s legendary Golden Vale like lamb, cheese, mushrooms, and butter. While the menu suits modern tastes, the vaulted-cellar dining room preserves the sense of history.

Advertisement

Upstairs, the Guinness Bar and Donoghue’s Irish Pub offer a contrast in tone: informal dining, local beer, and live traditional music. When you think of that iconic Irish pub experience, this is it.

For larger events, the Ballroom seats up to 200 guests, while smaller suites and outdoor settings like the Orangery, Secret Garden, and Garden Terrace provide more intimate ceremony and reception spaces.

The ballroom wedding reception.
(Under the Veil Photography / Courtesy Cashel Palace)
Advertisement

Wedding Packages and Multi-Day Celebrations in Ireland

Cashel Palace offers curated wedding packages designed for couples traveling for a destination wedding. The Three-Day Cashel Celebration is the most popular, beginning with a welcome reception, followed by a five-course gourmet banquet with champagne and wine pairings, and ending with a post-wedding barbecue in the Secret Garden and Donoghue’s Pub.

Packages start from €375 per person and include a complimentary suite for the couple, personalized menus and planning support from the in-house events team. Smaller weddings and winter dates are available with flexible pricing and reduced minimum stays.

The garden grounds of Cashel Palace
(Petar Jurica / Courtesy Cashel Palace)

History, Restoration, and Awards

The manor’s original design by architect Edward Lovett Pearce remains visible in its arched doorways, sweeping staircases, and Georgian proportions. The recent restoration retained those period details while integrating modern amenities and energy-efficient systems.

Cashel Palace is part of Ireland’s Blue Book and has been recognized as Five-Star Hotel of the Year 2022 and World’s Best Country House Hotel 2022 by National Geographic UK. Its setting among historic landmarks like Dominick’s Abbey further connects guests to Ireland’s cultural heritage.

RELATED: Thinking Of A Destination Wedding in 2026? Put These Popular Locations On Your Short-List

Advertisement
A romantic wedding ceremony at Montenegro Sveti Stefan viewpoint, with an arch overlooking the Adriatic Sea.

Destination Weddings

Thinking Of A Destination Wedding in 2026? Put These Popular Locations On Your Short-List

Destination weddings never go out of style as couples continue to look for a unique, immersive wedding experience that blends romance, culture, and adventure.

Why Cashel Palace Is One of Ireland’s Best Wedding Venues

What sets Cashel Palace apart from others is its scale and character. It’s large enough to host a full weekend of events yet intimate enough in its individual spaces to feel personal and connected to your wedding guests. The events team tailors every detail from menus to ceremony layouts so couples can design a wedding that reflects their preference and identity as a couple.

The Rock of Cashel serves as a natural focal point for photos and ceremonies, while the surrounding town provides convenient access for guests arriving from Dublin or Cork. For couples seeking an Irish destination wedding venue that combines history, service, and unpretentious luxury, few places capture the country’s smiling spirit quite like Cashel Palace.

A wedding ceremony in front of the ruins.
(Petar Jurica / Courtesy Cashel Palace)
Advertisement

More Weddings & Celebrations

A bride and groom pose for photos amont the snowy mountains of winter time.

Winter Weddings Can Be Both Magical and Maddening: What to Consider Before Planning Yours

Alex and Ohad are raised up on chairs during the traditional Jewish wedding ceremony.

Alex and Ohad: A Dream “Backyard” Wedding in the Heart of Downtown LA

Seravine poses in front of a palazzo in Como

Ricca Sposa Debuts 2027 “Breathtaking Infinity” Collection Against the Backdrop of Italy’s Lake Como

Hannah and Gil make their entrance

Hannah and Gil: She Turned Their Love into a Work of Art

A lace gown and veil combonation from Pronovias

Romance Reinvented: Pronovias and Anthropologie Introduce a Couture-Inspired Bridal Capsule

A bride in full hair and makeup posing in the garden on her wedding day

Understated Glamour: The Wedding Hair and Makeup Trends That Will Define 2026

Erin and Nat celebrate with loved ones after the marriage ceremony.

A Celebration of Love and Heritage, Followed by One Epic Dance Party

The gown and make up combo from Lhuiller and Lancome

Monique Lhuillier and Lancôme Redefine the “Blushing Bride” at Fall 2026 Show

two cakes from PICNIC baked goods

Vendor Spotlight: PICNIC Baked Goods, High Desert Micro-Bakery

two designs by Sebastien Luke

Gallery: Sébastien Luke Unveils Fall/Winter 2026 Bridal Collection

Wedding VenuesWedding LocationsWeddings & Celebrations
Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

Advertisement
Advertisement