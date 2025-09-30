A Farmhouse Turned Wedding Haven in Southern Tuscany

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

History and Philosophy

Despite its name, Hotel Follonico is not a hotel in Italy, at least not in the usual sense. It’s a six-room country house tucked away in the quiet hills of south Tuscany, near Montepulciano and Pienza. The idea for the property began when the owners, Fabio Firli and Suzanne Simons, left the city life of Rome back in 2006 to find a more authentic way of life lived with passion. They opened the doors in 2009 as an extension of their own home.

(Marco Grillo / Courtesy Hotel Follonico)

Guest Rooms and Suites With Terraces and Tuscan Views

The farmhouse holds just six guest rooms; four suites and two rooms. The interior design in all the rooms has a sense of history, filled with natural textures, muted tones, and handmade details like stone floors and exposed beams. Some rooms have a private terrace, and every window frames the beauty of the rolling hills landscape.

The largest suite, Blu Notte, was the home’s original kitchen and still has its working fireplace, which is perfect for an evening with a glass of local wine. And just outside, a saltwater infinity swimming pool stretches toward Montepulciano.

(Marco Grillo / Courtesy Hotel Follonico)

Farmhouse Living Surrounded by Vineyards and Olive Groves

The real heart of the place, though, might just be the farm. The seven hectares are alive with vineyards, olive groves with their ancient olive trees, a kitchen garden, and a lively pet farm. Rescued horses, a donkey, geese, chickens, cats and dogs. Even a bunny. The vineyard produces small-batch local wines just for guests, and the grove yields what the family calls their “green gold” olive oil.

The pool and bird’s eye view of the property at Hotel Follonico. (Courtesy Hotel Follonico)

Organic Breakfasts and Cucina Povera Dinners in Tuscany

But the food is where the story really comes together. The organic breakfast begins each day with homemade bread, fresh preserves, honey, eggs, local cheeses and fruit from the garden. And the dinners, served three nights a week, follow the humble “cucina povera” tradition. Simple, seasonal, ingredient-driven meals that taste like the soul of the Tuscan countryside.

(Courtesy Hotel Follonico)

Slow Travel and Experiences in the Tuscan Hills

Life at Follonico moves at the pace of the seasons. Maybe it’s coffee on the terrace at dawn or long walks through a nearby village that isn’t on any tourist map. Each day is about stillness and discovery, a chance to relax.

Guests are even encouraged to arrive by train and explore by bicycle, though there is free parking for those who come by car. And if you’re there in the autumn, you might get to join the grape harvest located right on site.

Intimate Weddings and Full Property Buyouts at Follonico

(Courtesy Hotel Follonico)

Follonico specializes in what they call “slow weddings,” which are intimate (think micro-wedding), multi-day celebrations. The entire property is given over to the couple for exclusive use, creating a private retreat for a small group of loved ones.

You won’t find any big ballrooms here; instead, ceremonies often take place under the sun alongside ancient cypress trees or in the garden with a view of the hills. Dinner is typically a magical affair at a long, single table set up under the stars.

The focus is on authentic moments, not staged perfection, with every detail handled personally by the owners to feel like a true family gathering.

(Courtesy Hotel Follonico)

The Spirit of Staying at Hotel Follonico Tuscany

To stay at Hotel Follonico Tuscany is to step into a slower rhythm of life. It is beautifully imperfect, a place where authenticity matters more than polish. The spirit of the house lies in its intimacy with nature and in its meals tied to the soil. It’s the quiet knowledge that just being present is its own kind of luxury.