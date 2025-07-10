Tuscan Wedding Romance with a Modern Twist at Historic Villa Mangiacane

Hidden away in Tuscany’s rolling hills, Villa Mangiacane mixes historic detail with modern elegance. Originally imagined by Michelangelo himself back in the 15th century, the villa’s careful restoration between 2000 and 2008 gently brought it back to life. Frescoes were painstakingly revealed, damaged tomb plaques restored, and even parts of the villa lovingly rebuilt after an earthquake. Now it still feels historic, but with stylish comforts naturally woven in to the aesthetic, making for a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere for a destination wedding in Florence.

(Courtesy Villa Mangiacane)

(Courtesy Villa Mangiacane)

Advertisement

Villa Mangiacane knows how to do weddings, and the property offers numerous beautiful spots around its grounds for ceremonies and receptions. Couples can say their vows in the restored chapel, lush gardens, or romantic courtyards—each with breathtaking views over the Tuscan countryside. The villa’s event team is hands-on, making sure every detail is personalized and carried out to perfection.

(Courtesy Villa Mangiacane)

(Courtesy Villa Mangiacane)

Advertisement

For guests who stay overnight, Villa Mangiacane offers luxurious suites and stylishly furnished rooms scattered across the main villa and nearby buildings. Interiors are warm and inviting, mixing classic Tuscan personality, antique pieces, and modern amenities. Guests are made to feel comfortable, perhaps even a bit pampered. Beyond just a place to rest, guests can taste premium wines from the villa’s own vineyards, enjoy delicious Tuscan dishes prepared by the in-house culinary team, and relax with exclusive spa treatments and both an outdoor and indoor pool.

(Courtesy Villa Mangiacane)

Surrounding the villa are other famous vineyards—including Antinori, known for some of Tuscany’s finest wines. On the property itself, the gardens host a carefully selected sculpture collection, blending global artistry and Florentine tradition. With its combination of quiet luxury, genuine Italian spirit, and careful attention to detail, Villa Mangiacane makes for an unforgettable choice for couples planning a wedding in Tuscany.

Advertisement