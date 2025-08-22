The Resort at Pelican Hill: A Dream Italian Wedding in the Heart of Southern California

A mecca for fabulous, high-profile extravaganzas, the Resort at Pelican Hill is an Italian Renaissance-inspired property with a focus on luxury. Located on the picturesque rolling hills of the Newport Coast, this 504-acre resort will check every box on your wish list if you’ve always wanted a destination Italian wedding.

Italian Renaissance-Inspired Design With Pacific Ocean Views

The sprawling property is home to awe-inspiring architecture inspired by the works of Andrea Palladio, a 16th century Italian architect, as well as groves of 100-year-old olive trees, a 23,000-square-foot spa, one of the largest circular swimming pools in the world and two 36-hole golf courses. At the resort guests are greeted by herringbone brick street pavers that replicate charming Italian plazas, grand porticoes, graceful archways, stately columns, expansive outdoor verandas, hand-applied plaster exteriors and vaulted ceilings.

(Courtesy Resort at Pelican Hill )

Advertisement

NEWSLETTER Planning your big day? Get monthly insights on venues, styles, and vendors. Sign Up

Bungalows and Villas for Wedding Guests

The 332 guest accommodations at Pelican Hill celebrate coastal living. Instead of conventional guest rooms, spacious, single-story bungalows and villas line residential-style streets, creating the inviting ambiance of a Tuscan village on the California coast. For wedding parties and traveling family, the property’s one-of-a-kind residences offer the ideal setting to stay together in comfort and style.

Guests can choose to stay in a bungalow or a two, three or four-bedroom villa. Each bungalow is well-appointed, boasting wood-beam ceilings, private terraces, elegant furnishings and deep soaking marble tubs, all conceptualized to frame unobstructed vistas of the Pacific Ocean or the manicured golf courses. The villas are great for long stays. They come with personal butlers and are equipped with gourmet kitchens.

The Iconic Rotunda and Event Lawn

The property is also home to several versatile event spaces. Couples are spoiled for choice with spectacular indoor and outdoor event spaces at Pelican Hill. The highlight is the Event Lawn & Rotunda, a well-manicured oval lawn that extends toward the horizon, where a dramatic Italian rotunda is perched 300 feet above the ocean.

Advertisement

With its spectacular domed ceiling and classical columns, the Rotunda offers an awe-inspiring stage for a wedding ceremony with a magnificent backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. The adjacent Mar Vista Ballroom, with its hand-hewn wood beam ceilings and exquisite interiors, serves as the perfect venue for a glamorous reception to follow.

(Photo by John Luciano / Courtesy Resort at Pelican Hill )

One Wedding Per Weekend: A Truly Exclusive Experience

The Resort at Pelican Hill’s commitment to an unparalleled experience is perhaps best exhibited by its “One Wedding per Weekend” policy. By dedicating the entire weekend to a single wedding, the property eliminates the logistical stress and hurried ambiance that can often detract from a couple’s big day.

Advertisement

“Many of our couples love being the center of attention on their special day, and we make that possible by hosting only one wedding per day or weekend,” says Pamela Wolter, Director of Sales at The Resort at Pelican Hill. “This exclusive approach allows our team to focus entirely on the couple, ensuring they receive the personalized attention and exceptional service they deserve throughout their celebration.”

Personalized Wedding Planning and Concierge Services

The Resort at Pelican Hill’s events team usually works with a couple for approximately a year before their wedding. The process begins with an in-person visit to the resort where the property’s expert team escorts the couple across the grounds and shows them every option available for wedding-related receptions, events and celebrations.

(Karina Santos Photography / Courtesy Resort at Pelican Hill )

“Once we understand the scope of the couple’s vision, we present a comprehensive contract and finalize all details within about a month of their visit,” adds Wolter. “Our couples are typically well-traveled and seeking a very high level of privacy. They want their experience to stand out in a way that is unique and expressive of their love story.”

Once the contract has been signed Pelican Hill’s culinary team arranges a tasting with the couple. The in-house team of chefs and local culinary experts caters to the bride and groom’s every need. Following that, the property designs a detailed run of events along with the couple’s wedding planner. Then it’s time for the grand event of getting guests checked in and the festivities begin.

On the wedding day the hotel provides a wedding concierge who acts as the couple’s assistant. While the wedding planner manages the event’s logistical details, the concierge focuses on the personal requirements of the bride and groom, ensuring they feel relaxed and cared for.

Advertisement

(John and Joseph / Courtesy Resort at Pelican Hill )

The property also offers exclusive locations for the couple to enjoy private moments. “The manicured garden on a private rooftop is an exclusive location for bride and groom photos and private, post-ceremony champagne and hors d’oeuvres just for couples,” remarks Pamela Wolter.

The thoughtful service continues with the banquet professionals. “Our banquet staff and event captains are truly exceptional. They are masters of their craft as they consistently deliver flawless service while expertly following event timelines,” she adds.

Guest Relaxation and Recreation at Pellican Hill

The Resort at Pelican Hill features a range of luxurious amenities designed for pre- and post-wedding unwinding. Evocative of Rome’s well-loved landmark, the Coliseum Pool is a strikingly distinctive swimming pool. Perfectly circular and 136 feet in diameter, it’s one of the world’s largest circular pools, dazzling with 1.1 million hand-cut glass mosaic tiles.

The Pelican Hill Golf Club is home to two 36-hole courses. Ocean North and Ocean South are artfully woven through scenic natural terrain and breathtaking ocean vistas. The Spa at Pelican Hill is a 23,000-square-foot oasis dedicated to wellness and healing. With 22 private treatment rooms for massages and facials, the spa also features an Aqua Colonnades with a Palladian rotunda, a wall of flowing water, steam rooms, saunas and saltwater Roman soaking tubs.

(Courtesy Resort at Pelican Hill)

Advertisement

The Perfect Blend of Old World and West Coast

Strategically located about an hour’s drive from Los Angeles International Airport, The Resort at Pelican Hill offers a blend of timeless Italian architecture and thoughtful Californian hospitality. This property is where your Italian dream wedding without the international travel becomes a reality, exhibiting the very best of two worlds.