Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Wedding Was Vintage Glam Perfection — Here’s How to Get the Look

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s photos from their Santa Barbara nuptials are what every bride and groom dreams of. They’re elegant, passionate, and oh-so-glamorous.

From the dreamy, cinematic-style imagery to the sweeping Ralph Lauren gowns and even the heart-shaped cake, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding embodied a vintage glam style.

Vintage glam has as many expressions as the decades that have passed. It’s a style that’s timeless and romantic, perfect for a wedding celebration. If you’re planning your nuptials and want to go this route, read on.

To help you craft a memorable wedding that is reminiscent of Old Hollywood glamour, we reached out to twelve experts. Here are their expert-approved ways to incorporate this design aesthetic in your own wedding celebrations.

Invitations That Make A Statement

Your invitation offers guests the first glimpse of your wedding design style. Choose an invite with unorthodox elements that showcase a vintage design aesthetic for a peek into what guests can expect at the celebrations.

Set the tone for an enchanted evening from the moment your guests open their invitations, declares Heidi Moore, stationer and creative at idieh design . “For a touch of Hollywood glam, consider unexpected materials like metal. Metallic finishes reflect light beautifully, adding depth, texture, and mood without the need for bold color,” she adds.

(Amanda Loew / Courtesy idieh design)

Elegant Yet Dramatic Decor And Tablescapes

Your wedding decor and tablescapes are key spots wherein you can exhibit a vintage glam design style.

From your florals, to linens, to place settings, each of these decor elements should showcase an Old Hollywood Glamour aesthetic, states Jordan Xu, principal planner, designer and founder at Emily Jordan Events. “Go with lush florals in whites, ivories, and reds accented by pearls or crystals, surrounded by votives to provide a warm, romantic feel. Select ivory linens with a subtle pattern, chargers with a gold edge, ivory napkins with a gold napkin ring, gold flatware, coupe champagne glasses, and have guests sit in a gold chameleon chair to finish out the look,” he adds.

(Rui Vaz Franco / Courtesy Pallavi Mehra)

Moreover, experts advise choosing luxurious fabrics such as velvet so that guests don’t just see the glamour but also feel it.

Velvet is one of the first materials that comes to mind when you think of Old Hollywood glamour, adds Phoebe Kut, interior designer at PBJ Design. “With its cinematic drama, tactile luxury, and timeless star power, velvet lends itself beautifully to weddings. Incorporate it through velvet sofas, fringed cushions, lampshades, table numbers, menus, or place cards,” adds Kut.

Arresting Focal Point and Diffused Lighting

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding captured the essence of Old Hollywood by focusing on the smallest of details.

“The key to achieving this vibe with your decor is to focus on one statement moment—whether it’s a grand chandelier, a mirrored dance floor, or a sculptural cake—complemented with tasteful minimalist decor,” says Nirjary Desai, founder of Kis(Cubed) Events. “Use lighting in golden washes like amber, champagne, or gold, and dramatic shadows turn even a simple ballroom into something that feels like a film set.”

Moreover, use furnishings and fabrics to reimagine the venue and set the foundation for an evening that feels cinematic and timeless.

The sweeping ceiling drape above the reception in Selena and Benny’s wedding creates a soft, continuous overhead architecture that bathes the room in warm, cinematic folds, adds Samantha Curtis, owner, planner, and designer at Sarue Event Design. “That level of fabric layering gives you texture, depth, and that magical ‘frame within a frame’ moment. Pairing it with custom upholstered banquettes offer the room a tailored lounge feel, wrapping guests in comfort and style,” she adds.

Experts also share that the dance floor can be used to craft an age-old glam-inspired focal point.

“My favorite way to create an elegant vintage glam aesthetic is through a black and white checkered dance floor”, mentions Jennifer Price, lead planner and CEO of Event Shoppe Chicago. “A black and white checkered dance floor under a hundred-year-old chandeliers makes guests feel like they just walked into the movie Casablanca,” Jennifer adds.

(J Lauryn Photography / Courtesy Event Shoppe Chicago)

A Vintage-inspired Cake Design

Selena and Benny chose a classic heart-shaped white cake that complemented the timeless glam design style of the rest of the wedding celebrations.

Using your cake is a great way to create a unique focal point for your Old Hollywood glam wedding, remarks Armana Christianson, owner and cake artist at A. Cakes Bakery. “Incorporating deco designs or even basing the pattern on a dress, you can create that feeling of Old Hollywood with edible sequins,” she adds.

(Photo by Manda Weaver / Courtesy Pallavi Mehra)

An Old-school Live Band

Traditionally, Old Hollywood-esque weddings always had live bands with a mix of musicians that scored the glamorous celebrations.

“Old Hollywood wedding ceremonies often featured a string quartet, while receptions came alive with 10–20-piece swing bands, creating the lush, cinematic sound of the era,” says Ariana Straznicky, founder of Ariana Strings. “For couples today, pairing strings with a society band is the most elegant way to channel that golden-age glamour.”

Cinematic Photography And Videography

Selena and Benny’s photos showcased their love story and paid homage to vintage glamour in the best possible way.

To capture vintage glam, your photography should feel cinematic, declare Charles Guinto and Leo Cabal from The Lounge Booth. “We recommend working with warm, diffused lighting and a subtle vintage-inspired filter that softens skin tones and deepens shadows, evoking the elegance of classic film portraits. The result is wedding photos that feel like timeless frames from a golden-age Hollywood love story.”

Gomez and Blanco’s wedding photos exhibited several unique features that gave it a vintage feel.

“Focus on dramatic lighting and editorial-style direction,” adds Martina Asgari-Majd, wedding planner and founder of Parisa Social Events.

“Black-and-white portraits, soft focus, and shadow play instantly channel the cinematic feel of the 1940s. Framing candid moments against velvet drapery, mirrored surfaces, or grand staircases ensures your album feels both timeless and striking.”

(Rui Vaz Franco / Courtesy Pallavi Mehra)

Channeling Old Hollywood Glam Through Your Attire

Selena and Benny’s fashion choices shouted a vintage-glam aesthetic from a distance. Their outfits were classic, dramatic, and elegant at the same time.

“Choose attire with bold yet sleek details, and a little sparkle that catches the light of the direct flash and dance floor lights,” mentions Manda Weaver, owner and creative director at Manda Weaver Photography. “Consider a bold lip, a white jacket rather than black, and perhaps a daring accessory. Finish with a martini in hand. Then allow your attire to influence the details from the matches at the bar to the draping and dance floor design, the menu, and of course, the guest style guide.”

(Amber Lynn Photography / Courtesy Snap Dragon Bloom Bar)

In particular, Selena’s Ralph Lauren gowns with their halter and off-the-shoulder necklines were feminine and showcased vintage-inspired silhouettes.