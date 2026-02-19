This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The first thing you notice when you arrive at The Ebell of Los Angeles are the doors. They are tall, very heavy, and designed to invite you in to a space that transports you to a bygone era. Passing through them, the noise of mid-city Los Angeles disappears.

Inside, the space opens into something that is unapologetically grand, yet with an energy that still feels intimate. High ceilings, light spilling in against the dark wood walls, and architectural detail and artwork invite you to breathlessly take it all in.

Its easy to understand why, according to the staff there, couples often describe their first visit to The Ebell as an “aha” moment. It’s the kind of space that seems like it might make one stop shopping other wedding venues altogether because nothing else quite compares.

Built in 1927 by famed Los Angeles architect Sumner Hunt (who also designed the Bradbury Building), The Ebell carries within its walls nearly a century of celebrations and stories. It was founded by suffragettes with the motto “I will find a way or make one.” That driving sense of purpose is still very much alive today at the venue.

Touring The Ebell of Los Angeles

As I toured The Ebell recently, I couldn’t help but imagine my ideal wedding and visualizing how intuitively the spaces guide you from one to the next. It didn’t feel like a venue that had been divided into clunky rooms — there was a natural flow from space to space, each room setting the tone for a different chapter of the day.

“Our couples love giving their guests an experience,” said Alexis Hernandez, Associate Director of Sales & Marketing. “The way people move through the building makes the celebration feel intentional and immersive.”

The Lounge staircase was one of the first areas I encountered upon walking in, and it stopped me in my tracks. I stood at the base of it for a while, noticing how the light fell across the steps. I later learned that it was designed as a “gliding staircase”, meaning it was designed for women in ballgowns. That intention is visible in both the curve of the staircase and the width of it. It is impossible not to imagine the moment: The guests’ conversations quieting, the bride or groom slowly descending the staircase as everyone turns to watch. It seems built to evoke a sense of theatricality in the best meaning of the word.

Upstairs, I stepped into the French Room and understood immediately why so many couples gravitate towards it. The vintage doors open to expose a room that is quiet and tucked away, with subdued colors and inviting vintage furniture, all with more of that soft light spilling in and perfect for film photography.

Back downstairs I found myself lingering under the coffered ceiling in the Lounge. It is original and dates back to 1927. The details may be easy to miss at first, but once you see them it is hard to stop looking: Golden rosettes, a lamp of learning, musical lyres, a globe, clasped hands of friendship. The symbols are small reminders of why the building exists at all — erected to build and foster connection, creativity, and community.

We then stepped outside into the Garden Courtyard, and everything shifted again. It is quiet and calm, and although we were back outside, it made it easy to forget that we were in the middle of the city (which is rare for Los Angeles!). There is plenty of space, and I could imagine long tables for a reception under the stars, rows of chairs for the ceremony, or beautiful high top tables set for aperitif after the ceremony, with guests mingling and enjoying the evening.

At the center of the courtyard is the Fountain of Honor, which was commissioned as a memorial after World War One. Standing there, I reflected on how rare it is to be able to celebrate in a place that also holds so much history and remembrance.

“It is incredibly meaningful to the team to be entrusted with people’s most important life moments. While we witness these celebrations week after week, they never feel routine,” shared Anessa Birkemeier, Director of Private Events & Catering at The Ebell. “There is a deep sense of pride in knowing that The Ebell continues to be intertwined with people’s personal histories, just as it has been for generations. It reaffirms why we do what we do and fills us with gratitude and a profound sense of purpose. These moments stay with us long after the event ends.”

A Living Legacy

The Ebell isn’t just a venue. Its a nonprofit organization with a mission to support women through arts, culture, education, and community. Over the years, it has hosted prominent figures such as Amelia Earhart, Oprah, Jane Goodall, and California Surgeon General Dr. Diana Ramos. It also houses some of Los Angeles’ most historic and significant art collections, including some recently rediscovered Maxine Albro frescoes, painted over since 1935 and currently being restored.

“When couples choose to marry at The Ebell, they’re not just using a beautiful venue,” said Birkemeier. “They’re becoming part of a living history.”

The Ebell at a Glance

Weddings are hosted year round, with peak seasons in spring and fall. October and May are the most popular months.

Typical guest counts range from 100 to 150, though the campus can accommodate much larger celebrations. The Ebell regularly hosts large scale events, such as the Grammy Nomination Reception, which welcomes 1,200 guests.

Multiple indoor and outdoor spaces allow for flexible ceremony and reception layouts, which include built in rain plans

In house culinary and events teams streamline planning, and the campus has on-site parking and easy load in, making logistics simple

Choosing to celebrate a wedding at The Ebell means stepping into one of Los Angeles’ most storied and glamorous spaces, where personal moments become part of a much larger legacy. Private events then help support a non profit organization dedicated to uplifting women’s voices and preserving a cultural landmark.