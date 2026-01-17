A New Kind of Luxury Destination Wedding Is Coming to the UAE in 2027

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

As the Arabian Peninsula becomes ever-more accessible, brides are increasingly drawn the luxurious appeal of the United Arab Emirates. Developers are taking notice, and early next year a major player will enter the market with a stunning new resort property designed specifically with the destination bride in mind.

On schedule to open in the spring 2027, Wynn Al Marjan Island has been created as a luxurious beachside destination. Set on a scenic private island in Ras Al Khaimah, the opulent resort will boast 1,530 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, a 420-metre private beach, and a wide range of venues, including intimate dining rooms, expansive beachfront and garden event spaces. This gives couples the freedom to craft personalized multi-day celebrations without ever leaving the resort. With awe-inspiring views, elegant venues and incomparable luxury, this property is made to create a destination wedding weekend you and your guests will never forget.

“Wynn Al Marjan Island offers something rare in the global luxury wedding market, a fully integrated resort that delivers both scale and privacy. The resort is designed for multi-day wedding celebrations where events can extend beyond the ceremony itself,” mentions Max Tappeiner, president of Wynn Al Marjan Island. “Couples and their guests also have access to a wide range of experiences during their stay, including a private beach, spa and wellness facilities, signature restaurants, a beach club, nightlife venues, and a theater, all within one destination.”

Quiet Luxury and Panoramic Vistas of the Arabian Gulf

Coral Court is Wynn Al Marjan Island’s dedicated Events & Celebrations Center, designed to host weddings with a clear and intuitive flow from one moment to the next. The Coral Court will house a majestic 2,633-square-meter, column-free Grand Ballroom, separate bride and groom salons, prayer rooms, six individual meeting rooms, and a 1,390-square-meter, scenic Event Lawn.

Coral Court’s Event Lawn, which offers unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf, is the perfect dramatic backdrop for memorable wedding ceremonies. After the wedding ceremony, guests can then move to the adjoining terraces and pre-function spaces for cocktail hour before entering the column-free Grand Ballroom for the reception.

A Glimpse Inside The Elegant Coral Court

The Grand Ballroom boasts Roman-style windows with stunning vistas across the marina. The interiors of the Grand Ballroom were conceptualized with a deliberate sense of restraint. At this venue, sophisticated design and graceful architecture add to the magnificent scenery. It features a neutral, sun-washed color scheme, which is the perfect blank canvas for couples to craft their own vision.

Coral Court will also house six versatile meeting rooms, each named after a well-loved artist. Four of these rooms can be further divided to craft additional configurations. Each meeting room boasts state-of-the-art audiovisual systems, which are supported by Wynn’s certified technicians and Event Production Services team.

Dedicated Bride And Groom Salons

An additional unique feature of Wynn Al Marjan Island’s Coral Court is the dedicated bride and groom salons. With each approximately 150 square meters, these private spaces are conceptualized to accommodate the couple and their immediate families, recognizing the importance of shared preparation and ceremonial moments. More than just preparation rooms, the salons function as private lounges, with space for hair and makeup, wardrobe changes, and even a bar.

Extending this sense of individuality even further, the bride and groom’s arrival can be staged by sea, air, or land. Whether arriving by boat, helicopter, or ceremonial procession, this flexibility allows each celebration to be both bespoke and cinematic.

The Appeal Of A Wedding at Wynn Al Marjan Island

Wynn Al Marjan Island offers more than just a picture-perfect backdrop. Couples can collaborate with the resort’s dedicated team of 90 chefs to craft a personalized culinary menu to satisfy all tastes. The property’s expert culinary team includes specialists of Indian, Arabic, Chinese, and Western cuisines. Their menu offerings will include traditional dishes and innovative reinterpretations of age-old recipes crafted using the freshest ingredients and elevated techniques.

Moreover, there will also be an on-site expert wedding team to assist couples with the planning and logistics of the wedding.

“Weddings at Wynn Al Marjan island will be fully bespoke, supported by our dedicated in-house specialists across production, lighting, floristry, and culinary, with the operational experience to deliver complex, large-scale celebrations seamlessly,” adds Tappeiner. “Our setting is equally distinctive. The resort offers uninterrupted views across the Arabian Gulf, desert, and mountains, alongside extensive landscaped gardens and an on-site marina, giving couples multiple cinematic locations within a single destination.”

Relaxation and Recreation Tailored to Wedding Weekend Festivities

Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature a range of high-end amenities perfect for pre- and post-wedding relaxing. The resort will house twenty-two restaurants, a five-star spa with salon and fitness center, a glamorous shopping center featuring a curated selection of designer boutiques, exclusive entertainment and nightlife, a kids’ club, multiple pools with private bungalows and cabanas, a full-service marina, and 420 meters of white-sand private beach.

In September 2025, Wynn Al Marjan Island confirmed the resort’s first two restaurants: a French-American steakhouse concept helmed

by iconic chef Alain Ducasse and Wynn Resorts’ second outpost of Delilah, the wildly popular supper club at Wynn Las Vegas.

Booking your Dream Destination Wedding at Wynn Al Marjan Island

With the resort set to open in Spring 2027, Wynn Al Marjan Island will begin accepting wedding enquiries from April 2026, and reservations are expected to fill up fast.

“We recommend couples begin the planning and booking process approximately 12 months in advance of us opening to ensure preferred dates, venues, and event spaces can be secured,” concludes Tappeiner, president of Wynn Al Marjan Island.