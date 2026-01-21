Analog Afterparties: How Modern Weddings are Getting a Much-needed High-tech Detox

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

At the end of last year, I was invited to an “unplugged” wedding where guests were requested to leave their phones at the door. At first, I found it a bit strange, but as the night progressed, I actually began loving not feeling the pressure to capture everything on my phone camera. Because photographers and videographers were walking around capturing every memory, guests could simply let their hair down and just be present. It turned out to be one of the most memorable celebrations I’ve ever attended.

In 2026 it seems that weddings are going to be leaning into analog experiences and turning away from tech. According to the industry experts I asked, we’re going to see more nostalgic elements including disposable cameras, live illustrators instead of photobooths, and live bands and vinyl-only DJ sets that create a tactile, “you-had-to-be-there” energy. Here’s how modern weddings are getting a high-tech detox!

“Unplugged” Wedding Ceremonies That Help Guests Stay Present

According to many of the wedding planners I spoke to, more and more couples are requesting phone-free wedding ceremonies. An “unplugged” ceremony helps guests stay present in the moment and leaves the capturing of the special moments to the experts.

“In a world of AI and instant uploads, 2026 weddings are intentionally slowing down, embracing analog experiences that prioritize presence, connection, and memory over documentation,” says Bryan Rafanelli, chief creative officer of Rafanelli Events . “It often begins with a no-phone ceremony, setting a clear tone that the weekend is about being fully there,” he adds.

(Photo by Matt Teuten / Courtesy Raffanelli Events)

Craft Surprise Nostalgic Moments and Elements Throughout The Wedding Event

Experts suggest placing playful nostalgic items for guests to discover throughout the party. These items offer an element of discovery and enable people to engage with the event in different ways.

“Scatter experiences around the room for guests to discover, like a handwritten playlist card for the night’s vinyl set, a guest‑operated cassette recorder for leaving audio love notes, and a typewriter waiting for anyone inspired to tap out a message,” notes Amos Gott, chief event architect at AmosEvents. “It turns the after‑party into an experience they interact with rather than simply blending in,” he adds.

Create Custom Board Games For Guests To Unwind And Connect With Each Other

Who doesn’t love board games? We sure do! Leading wedding planners recommend including custom board games for guests to relax and connect with each other. These games are particularly great if you have many guests who are meeting others for the first time.

“An unplugged conversation starter like no other, we’ve seen creative couples designing custom ‘Guess Who?’ games featuring photos of their wedding attendees, turning familiar faces into playful cards and inviting guests to connect, laugh, and enjoy the moment together,” states Meg Walker, president and executive chef of MBM Hospitality.

Additionally, experts also suggest including analog games that get guests physically moving around, mentally stimulated, and are also conversation starters.

“Throughout the wedding weekend, invite guests into experiences that feel playful and personal: lawn and field days with styled games, backgammon and mahjong tables set under trees, bocce and croquet in the afternoon light, or conversation-prompt games woven into long dinners,” echos Rafanelli.

(Kami Arant Photography)

Hire Artists To Create Live Custom Artworks Of The Guests And The Scene

Hiring artists to craft bespoke artworks of the guests and the ambiance is a wonderful way to introduce analog party favors that people can take home with them.

“Couples who hire live artists are gifting their friends and family with heirloom favors that were undeniably created by human hands. It’s a favor they’ll never toss, and a great way to entice friends and family to stay for the afterparty!” mentions Brittany Branson, destination live wedding painter at By Brittany Branson.

(Illustration by Brittany Branson / Nessa K Photography )

Opt For Thoughtfully Chosen Live Musical And Entertainment Performances

When it comes to analog wedding celebrations, you can’t go wrong with live musical and entertaining acts.

If guests are unplugging, there should be a sense that something unrepeatable is about to happen, notes Samantha Curtis, owner and designer of Sarue Event Design. “Thoughtfully integrated performers, live music, or unexpected moments give guests a reason to stay present. Attention becomes the exchange, not the sacrifice,” she adds.

While choosing your live performers, be mindful of picking performers that your guests will resonate with and would enjoy.

The magic is creating an environment so transportive that being there is the flex, adds wedding planner Jove Meyer. “For my own wedding we re-created the famous piano bar Marie’s Crisis with a piano player and singer and guests sang showtunes late into the night and were so present in the moment taking in the lighting, faux flowers, live music and performances of friends and family, we were transported to such a special place!” he says.

(The New Romantic Photography / Courtesy Sarue Event Design)

Throwback Vinyl-only DJ sets

Hire a DJ who can play a fun vinyl-only set for the ultimate throwback celebration. This will also help create a unique soundtrack for the night that guests will remember for years to come.

“An analog after-party needs a DJ on a pair to technique 1200 turntables with multiple crates of records to match. The static sound of vinyl fits the theme perfectly. The best part is, requests will be limited to only what the DJ has, no downloads allowed!” declares Michael Coombs, owner and DJ at Michael Coombs Entertainment.

(Colton Simmons Photography)

Say Cheese! Don’t Miss The Disposable Cameras

Just because you’re having an analog wedding event doesn’t mean that you should miss capturing the special moments. Hire a good photographer and videographer and leave disposable cameras for your guests.