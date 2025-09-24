This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When Ashley Alexiss married for the first time, she was already a powerhouse: a successful plus-size model, a business owner and a woman known for challenging beauty standards in fashion. Especially with her #BeautyIsNotaSize movement. Yet behind the scenes, she entered that marriage without one critical layer of protection: a legally binding prenuptial agreement.

The consequences were devastating. “I lost everything, my business, houses, cars. All because I didn’t protect myself,” she says.

But what struck me most when I sat down with her wasn’t just the financial toll. It was the emotional weight of what she shared next: “I didn’t think I deserved more. During that time I didn’t feel like I was worthy of true love so I didn’t push for a prenup. Deep down I felt like asking for one meant I was asking for too much.”

As a plus-size woman myself I felt the sting of her words. I know what it’s like to have your sense of worth shaped by a world that tells you your body is too much, your presence too loud or your love less deserving. Ashley’s honesty hit home and it reframed the prenup not just as a legal document but as a declaration of self-worth and control over your financial future.

HelloPrenup and Why Prenups Still Carry Stigma

For years prenuptial agreements were taboo. They were seen as unromantic, a sign of mistrust or a “celebrity problem.” Growing up I never heard anyone in my community talk about them except in hushed tones, usually with judgment. Yet today’s reality looks very different.

According to HelloPrenup, the first online prenup service of its kind — as seen on Shark Tank — 47% of millennials and Gen Z couples now have prenups compared to just 5% fifteen years ago. And more than half of HelloPrenup’s signups are women, many of them entrepreneurs who want to protect their business ownership, meet state specific laws and set clear terms for spousal support.

Julia Rodgers, a family law attorney and co-founder of HelloPrenup, created the platform to strip away the fear and promote open communication. “Traditional prenups are expensive, slow and intimidating,” she explains. “Couples don’t want to spend $3,500 on legal fees or wait three months. We wanted to make the entire prenup process a collaborative process.”

At a flat fee of $600, HelloPrenup offers a cost effective solution that allows couples to co-create their custom prenup online through a transparent process, with optional attorney support and built-in educational resources. It’s private, fairly straightforward and empowering. Ashley, who used the online platform with her fiancé, says the experience gave her peace of mind without draining her wallet.

“We could talk openly, make decisions together and protect ourselves without making it feel like a courtroom battle,” she says. She even shared that she would recommend HelloPrenup to any couple who wants a legally sound agreement that will hold up in court and meet their state specific requirements.

Body Confidence, Boundaries and Financial Disclosure

What makes Ashley’s story resonate with me and with so many plus-size brides is how closely body image, boundaries and even financial disclosure are intertwined. When you grow up in a culture that doesn’t see your body as “worthy,” you internalize the belief that you have to accept less. Less respect. Less security. Less protection.

The bridal industry in particular still reinforces that message: glossy magazines filled with thin bodies, sample sizes that exclude most women and love stories that rarely center us. Ashley’s admission that she didn’t push for a prenup in her first marriage because she didn’t think she deserved it wasn’t surprising to me. It was familiar.

Many of us have felt that same hesitance to ask for what we need for fear of being “too much.” That’s why her decision the second time around feels so revolutionary. “It’s not just about money,” she says. “It’s about knowing you deserve to feel safe in every sense, emotionally, physically, financially. For me having a prenup this time around is proof that I finally see my worth.”

As a plus-size bridal contributor I can tell you that message is what so many women in our community need to hear.

The Modern Prenup Agreement: More Than Money

One of the most surprising things I learned in my conversation with Ashley and Julia is how far online prenups have evolved. They’re not just about divvying up property anymore.

Particularly with tech savvy millennials and Gen Z who have unique digital privacy concerns, modern agreements address the realities of their 21st-century relationships: embryo clauses to protect women’s reproductive rights, confidentiality agreements to safeguard against revenge porn, full financial disclosure requirements, and attorney services to make sure the agreement will hold up in court under state specific requirements.

Rodgers also explains that without a prenup agreement, local laws decide what happens to your assets in a divorce. For women like Ashley and for women like me, these provisions are more than legal jargon. They’re about control — control over our futures, our bodies, our businesses and our financial information.

(Courtesy Shafonne Myers)

When Prenuptial Protection Becomes Romantic

Here’s the twist: the most romantic part of Ashley’s second love story wasn’t the proposal, the ring or the gown. It was the custom prenuptial agreement. Her fiancé, whom she met less than a year ago, told her outright that she needed one. “Before he even proposed he said, ‘I want you to be protected.’ To me that was the most romantic gesture,” she recalls. “He knew my trauma. He wanted me to feel safe. That’s love.”

Hearing her say this I thought about how rarely plus-size women are offered protection in our stories. We’re often framed as grateful for any love at all as if boundaries and safeguards are luxuries we can’t claim. But Ashley’s fiancé flipped that script. He showed that real love isn’t about ignoring the hard conversation, it’s about having them.

Rodgers agrees: “A prenup is both an emotional and legally enforceable document. It’s saying, ‘I want to plan for every possibility with you.’ That’s intimacy. That’s partnership.”

“Get the Damn Prenup” and Save Money on Legal Fees

Ashley’s message to brides, delivered with a mix of bluntness and humor, is one I’ll echo myself: “Get the damn prenup.” Not because you don’t trust your partner. Not because you expect the worst. But because you deserve to walk into your marriage feeling secure and with full disclosure of your financial information.

“You don’t buckle your seatbelt because you want to crash,” she told me. “You buckle it because if something happens you want to survive. A prenup is the same thing.” For plus-size brides especially that metaphor lands with so much resonance. Too often we’ve been told our worth is negotiable. A prenup says otherwise. It says: I am worthy of protection. I am worthy of safety. I am worthy of a love that respects all of me.

A Cultural Shift Toward Legally Sound Prenups

The rise of online prenups reflects a broader cultural shift. Couples are marrying later with more assets and businesses at stake, and they want a legally sound prenuptial agreement process that meets legal standards and state specific laws. They’re cohabiting before marriage, blending families and sharing digital footprints that didn’t exist a generation ago.

Just as the body-positivity movement has forced fashion to rethink beauty, the rise of affordable online prenup services is forcing couples to rethink what commitment looks like. Helloprenup empowers couples to go through a stress free, user friendly and transparent process that includes individual questionnaires and optional legal counsel to create a legally binding agreement that will vary significantly based on specific state laws but always meets legal requirements.

The Last Word

Ashley Alexiss has walked runways, built businesses and used her voice to challenge the beauty industry. Now she’s using her story to challenge how we think about wedding planning, marriage and money. Her journey is messy, inspiring and deeply human. Her advice is as practical as it is powerful: “Get the damn prenup. And while you’re at it, remember you deserve every ounce of love and protection that comes with it.”

For couples wondering “are online prenups legit,” Hello Prenup reviews consistently highlight its attorney-backed approach and cost-effective pricing, making it a trusted choice for those facing complex financial situations.