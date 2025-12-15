Elopements Are Taking the Place of Large Scale Weddings. Expert Tips for Planning a Personal Celebration

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Not long ago, elopements were treated as a last-minute alternative or a quiet workaround. Today, they’re something else entirely. Increasingly, couples are choosing intimate micro-wedding celebrations not because they have to, but because they want to.

The shift began out of necessity during the pandemic, when scaled-back ceremonies offered a safe way to marry. But even as large weddings returned, elopements continued to gain traction. Many couples have realized that stripping away expectations, guest lists, and formal timelines can create space for something deeply personal. Less pressure. Fewer distractions. More meaning.

If you’re planning an elopement or simply curious about what a modern, intimate wedding can look like, this expert-approved guide walks through the key elements of creating a day that feels thoughtful, intentional, and unmistakably yours.

Clearly Define Your Vision And Priorities

The starting point of planning a modern elopement is figuring out what you and your partner actually want your wedding day to look and feel like.

Natasha Cardinal, photographer at The Cardinals, suggests, “Start by asking: If no one was watching and there were zero expectations, what would we actually want to do that day? That answer becomes your blueprint, whether it’s hiking a trail at sunrise, sharing takeout in your Airbnb, or bringing your closest people along for a weekend that feels like you.”

This involves discussing who you want to invite, where you want to be married, and who will officiate the ceremony. When the guest list is small, every detail carries more weight and should align with the vision you share.

“Choose with confidence, invite only your closest people. Your true tribe, the ones you want to toast with and dance beneath the stars. Elopements are about love, emotion, and standing firmly in what truly matters,” explains Armando Martinez, founder of Santa Barbara Elopement.

Set The Budget For Your Modern Elopement

Once your vision is clear, it’s time to set a budget. This step often helps finalize the guest count and location.

“When planning an elopement, starting with a simple, realistic budget can help ground decisions early on,” notes Lorna Reyes, global sales manager at Casetta Hotels. “Consider how many people you’d like to have with you, even if it’s just the two of you, as this will guide you toward the setting that fits best,” she adds.

Hire An Elopement Coordinator For A Stress-Free Day

Just like traditional weddings, elopements can benefit from professional support. An elopement coordinator helps manage logistics so couples can stay present throughout the day.

“You can’t go wrong with hiring an elopement coordinator,” shares McKenzi Taylor, founder of Cactus Collective Weddings. “They’ll be your trusty know-it-all friend who can guide you through the whole process from beginning to end while keeping the experience stress-free and intentionally focused on you.”

Choose A Venue That Has Meaning

With vision and budget aligned, the next step is selecting a venue or location. Experts recommend choosing somewhere that holds personal meaning to elevate the experience.

“Pick somewhere that holds significance or inspires you. It could be a breathtaking natural backdrop, a cozy place tied to your love story, or a dream destination,” observes Anna Laurente, director of sales and catering at The Portofino Hotel & Marina. “The right setting sets the tone for the entire experience.”

Opt For A Live Musical Performance

Intimate does not mean minimal. Live music can add emotional depth without overwhelming the setting.

Since elopements are often small in scale, a solo musician such as a violinist, guitarist, or vocalist can bring warmth and ceremony to the moment.

“Live music gives an elopement structure, emotion, and a sense of celebration,” remarks Ariana Straznicky, founder of Ariana Strings. “At an intimate garden ceremony at Yale, the couple and guests weren’t quite sure what to do until the violin music began. They later told me it completely shifted the atmosphere and made the moment feel intentional in a way they hadn’t expected.”

Add On A Mini Reception

A short celebration following the ceremony can help mark the day without shifting it into full-on wedding territory.

“One of my favorite tips for a modern elopement is to plan a mini reception right after your ceremony,” notes Emily Reno, owner of Elopement Las Vegas. “A little cake cutting, a champagne toast, even a first dance can make the day feel complete without losing the intimacy you wanted.”

Make It Your Own And Don’t Forget To Have Fun

Modern elopements are defined by flexibility. Couples are encouraged to follow what feels authentic, whether that means exchanging vows on a beach, in a backyard, or in their living room.

“We invite couples to reimagine elopements as ultra-personalized celebrations rather than something you slip away to do,” explains Analisa Charles, director of conference services and special events at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. “They might exchange vows at sunset, then hand-write letters to each other that they seal for a future anniversary.”

Let Emotions Guide The Timeline

One of the biggest advantages of eloping is freedom from rigid schedules. Instead of following a traditional timeline, experts suggest letting the day unfold around emotional moments.

“By focusing on emotional beats rather than formalities, the day flows naturally,” reflects Martina Asgari-Majd, founder of Parisa Social Events. “It creates space for intention, spontaneity, and connection, turning the elopement into an unhurried celebration of the couple’s story.”

Photography and videography, if included, should follow the same philosophy.

“We urge couples to ask themselves one question: ‘If there’s only one moment from this day that lives forever, what do you want it to be?’” offer Charles Guinto and Leo Cabal of The Lounge Booth. “From there, build the photography around that moment. Elopement photos aren’t documenting a spectacle. They’re preserving emotion.”