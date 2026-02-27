The Top Wedding Day Regrets: Stop Planning So Much for the Photos and Focus on These Things Instead

Los Angeles is a city built on moments: sweeping views, cinematic light, story lines that feel bigger than the room they’re happening in. It’s part of why weddings here can be so magnetic, and also why they can tip into something that feels a little overproduced, a little over-managed, and a little too easy to experience from the outside instead of from inside your own body.

If all goes according to plan, after the guests go home and the group texts quiet down newly married couples will have incredible memories of the day. What’s less talked about is the lingering regrets for an event long-planned for and impossible to do over. Here are the wedding-day regrets that couples mention most often to the Los Angeles wedding planners who work so hard to ensure the wedding day goes off without a hitch.

Not Hiring a Videographer

This comes up more than anything else on this list. Photos capture how everything looked while video brings back what was happening underneath it: the sound of your vows, a parent’s voice making an emotional toast, the room reacting in real time.

“Many couples skip hiring a wedding videographer thinking photos are enough, but they later realize video is the only way to relive the real voices, emotions, and energy of the day that can’t be captured in a still image.” says Steven Dorn, owner of Steven Dorn Films.

Couples don’t always clock how much they’ll want those voices until years later when many of those special people are no longer with them.

Trying to Make Everyone Happy

(Kapsule Co / Courtesy Dee Lee)

Weddings have a way of inviting opinions from every corner, especially in families where tradition, culture, and expectation carry real weight. A lot of brides look back and realize they were planning two weddings at once: the one they wanted, and the one they were trying to keep the peace around.

“As a multicultural wedding planner, I often see couples juggling traditions, expectations, and countless well-intended opinions, sometimes losing sight of their own voice in the process, says Karla Solorzano of Kiss and Say I Do Events. “The most meaningful celebrations happen when they trust their instincts and choose what feels authentic to who they are, and I gently remind them of that every step of the way.”

The celebrations that land best tend to feel like a clear reflection of the couple, not a series of compromises stitched together.

Packing Too Much Into One Day

L.A. makes it tempting to turn a wedding into a city tour: a ceremony here, portraits there, a reception across town because the view is perfect. The regret usually shows up afterward as a simple realization that the couple built a jam-packed timeline that didn’t leave room to actually sit with and feel any of the moments. When everything is scheduled down to the minute, you can end up trading away the unplanned parts that make the day real.

“A reception itinerary that’s too packed can rob the night of those natural, joy-filled ‘in-between’ moments such as eating, mingling, connecting, and simply being present,” cautions Kate Leung, owner of Kate Leung Events. “A well-paced timeline should flow and build through the evening, allowing the couple and their guests to actually enjoy the experience.”

Skipping a Private Moment Together

(Steven Nguyen Photography / Courtesy Dee Lee)

Some couples move from milestone to milestone like they’re being passed from one set-piece to the next. Only later do they realize they barely had a second alone. A first look, private vows, a quick breather after the ceremony — even five quiet minutes before you walk into the reception can change the emotional shape of the day. Those pauses are often what people remember most clearly because they’re the few moments that belong only to the two of you.

“Taking 5 minutes to be alone to share a quiet moment with the one you love is a must have,” advises Erika A. Bowers of Erika’s Elegance. “It helps melt away all the stress and busyness wedding days can bring and reinforces that you’re in this together.”

Overlooking Guest Comfort

It’s easy to get swept up in design choices and forget what it feels like to sit in direct sun for 45 minutes or stand in uncomfortable heels through a long cocktail hour. Couples often think comfort details are minor until they realize those details might shape the guests’ memory of the whole day. Shade, water, warmth, seating, timing, signage. These things are not extras — they’re the baseline for guests being able to relax and stay present with you.

“We always encourage couples to include helpful details such as the event itinerary, the venue setting (indoors vs. outdoors), and any key logistics that allow guests to arrive prepared for what’s ahead and to remain at ease. A well-informed guest is a relaxed guest and that makes a big difference,” says Claudia Terrazas of Time with Terrazas.

Underestimating the Complexity of the Day

(Kim Films / Courtesy Dee Lee)

A wedding can look effortless when you’re a guest. From the inside, it’s a live production with moving parts that are only noticed when something goes sideways. Couples often say they wish they’d delegated more, not because they wanted less control, but because they wanted to be emotionally present instead of mentally on call.

“Couples are often not aware of all the fires that planners are quietly putting out behind the scenes: managing all of the vendors’ and guests’ questions, last minute changes, unexpected issues, troubleshooting and pivoting as needed to ensure a successful event,” explains Ann Nguyen of Plans by Ann. “On this once-in-a-lifetime day, couples should simply be focused on being present with their guests as it truly is one of few times when loved ones from all walks of life are present in one place.”

Not Eating Enough

Between the tight timing and the constant pull to be “on,” it’s easy for couples to look up halfway through the reception and realize they’ve barely eaten. They may laugh about it later, but they also wish they’d carved out ten calm minutes to sit down and actually enjoy the meal they planned.

Laura Aybar of Invent Weddings Photography illuminates that “wedding days are filled with photos, greetings, and formalities that can easily pull couples away from eating properly. We build in quiet moments for them to eat, serve them first, and even save a plate and a box of cake so they can actually enjoy it later.”

Treating Music as an Afterthought

(Steven Nguyen Photography / Courtesy Dee Lee)

Your guests may only notice when it’s time to dance, but music is doing quiet work all night—guiding the mood from the first arrival to the last song. It shapes the way the room settles in, how the ceremony feels in the heart, how dinner flows, and whether the dance floor builds real momentum. Couples sometimes spend months on visuals and then realize too late that the sound is what carries the mood and shifts the vibes.

Joey Tang of The Grey Orange Creative has been on the front lines of countless wedding soundtracks. “Music is the heartbeat of an event, shaping energy, flow, and the memories guests carry home,” he says. “When it’s thoughtfully curated, whether a live performance or a playlist, it sets the tone, keeps the room engaged, and elevates the entire experience. When it’s an afterthought, you feel the disconnect instantly, and the event loses its spark.”

Skipping Thoughtful Lighting

(Lin & Jirsa Photography / Courtesy Dee Lee)

The nice thing about weddings in Los Angeles is that the sun (and gorgeous sunsets) can do a lot of the work here. But after dark, lighting is what keeps the room feeling romantic instead of like a generic dance hall. Couples often wish they’d planned for warmth and softness, not just visibility.

“Lighting can make or break a moment, especially during a ceremony,” explains wedding photographer Marlies Hartmann. “Indoors, diffusing strong backlight with draping or soft fabric prevents the couple from becoming silhouettes. Outdoors it’s essential to position them so neither is half-in, half-out of the sun or squinting through their vows. Even during the first dance, avoiding patterned or unpredictable lighting keeps their faces beautifully clean and lets us capture the emotion without distracting shadows or color flecks.”

Worrying Too Much About Perfection

Perfection is the one thing couples chase since the day they begin to plan, and it’s the one thing they almost always wish they’d let go of sooner. Couples might remember the minutes they spent stressed far more than the tiny detail they were actually trying to fix. The truth is, the day is almost guaranteed to have imperfections, most of which (if not all of) won’t even register to anyone else. What lasts in memory most are the unplanned moments: who showed up, what was said, what made you laugh, the moment you realized you were actually married.

Tracy Bowles of Flawless Weddings and Events sums it up: “Your wedding day doesn’t need to be perfect to be meaningful. When you release the pressure of perfection, you create space for genuine joy and connection.”

The Memories Go Beyond the Mood Board

Whether carefully planned or not, wedding days move fast. The regrets couples carry are rarely about décor or color palettes. They’re about missed time, missed calm, missed bites of dinner, and missed chances to take in the magic. When decisions are made around how the day will feel, not just how it will photograph, couples leave with memories that stay vivid long after the last song.