More is More: The Maximalist Revival in Wedding Décor

In an age where quiet luxury and clean lines dominate wedding trends, maximalism in wedding decor is making a triumphant return. The vibrant, the bold, and the beautifully over-the-top are leading the charge in wedding design, with bright hues, opulent textures, and details that demand attention.

These trends are transforming ceremonies and receptions into rich, layered celebrations full of personality and style. From bold pattern clashes to rich textures and extravagant tablescapes, 2025’s top wedding decor trends are all about embracing abundance to tell your story through color, shape, and detail.

What is Maximalism in Wedding Design?

The maximalist wedding style has long stood in contrast to the purity of minimalist design, championing excess and visual complexity. Maximalism thrives on combining unexpected elements in a harmonious yet exuberant way. In weddings, this translates to abundant, overflowing floral installations, opulent tablescapes, and a mix of patterns, textures, and tones that push boundaries while creating a stirring, immersive experience for guests.

How to Create a Maximalist Wedding Look

This is what we at Maison de Carine do best. Living in a design style where more is more, we mix and match, play, and create visual interest everywhere. If you’re ready to embrace the maximalist wedding trend, here are a few ways to get started:

Layer with purpose. The aim is thoughtful layering, not random elements thrown together. Start with a foundational element, such as your table, room architecture, or color palette. Then build up your design using fabric, florals, fine china, and statement furniture pieces in odd-numbered groupings that complement rather than compete with one another.

Mix materials for a bold wedding look. Maximalism thrives on variety, so don’t be afraid to create contrast by combining different tactile materials. Pair polished metal with raw wooden accents, stone with leather, hand-painted ceramics with sleek gold flatware.

Think dimensionally in wedding decor. As well as texture, you should also vary height and form. Florals, glassware, candles, and other décor items can be layered, stacked, or supersized in order to create visual variety.

Maximalist Wedding Table Design: Creating a Bold, Layered Tablescape

One of the best places to express any style of wedding design is through your reception tables. This is where maximalist wedding tablescapes truly come to life. Working with a luxury tabletop and rental company like Maison de Carine makes it easy.

Each place setting becomes a work of art, with every carefully selected element adding to the overall experience. Thoughtfully layer flatware, glassware, linens, dishware, and paper elements for maximum impact. Consider that each piece tells part of the story, whether it’s a personalized menu, a sculptural napkin ring, or a patterned bread plate. The wider spacing we’re seeing in 2025 allows more room for layered tabletop design and eye-catching details that make a statement, giving you even more design freedom.

Maximalist Wedding Styles to Explore

Maximalism isn’t just one look—there are several ways to make this trend your own:

Classic Bold Maximalism: Glamorous Wedding Inspiration

Think Old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist. High-contrast color palettes, rich jewel tones, gold accents, sumptuous velvet, and ornate detailing. It’s glamour turned up to eleven—an elevated sense of opulence that speaks to timeless grandeur. Jewel tone wedding decor and dramatic styling set this look apart.

Eclectic Maximalism: Vintage and Global Wedding Decor Ideas

This style embraces a curated mix of global influences and vintage and modern eras. For example, Asian prints alongside European lace, or antique china vases filled with bold, modern floral arrangements. It’s the perfect look for couples who love an artistic, layered feel that also speaks to their history and travels together. Eclectic wedding inspiration is all about creative combinations.

Neutral Maximalism: Luxe Without Loud Colors

This approach takes a softer touch, but still delivers plenty of impact. The focus is on tone-on-tone palettes, rich textures, and subtle patterns. It’s understated luxury—ideal for couples who want drama without bright colors. Neutral maximalist weddings are trending for those seeking elegant, textural variety.

How to Blend Maximalism with Your Personal Wedding Style

The maximalist wedding is the opposite of cookie-cutter design, but it’s not just about making a statement for its own sake. True maximalism is deeply personal. It’s about embracing the things you love and that represent you, whether that’s your favorite color, family heirlooms, or an eclectic art collection. It’s also about blurring boundaries between eras and styles.

The most memorable weddings blend different elements in unexpected ways, like filling a minimalist architectural space with maximalist tablescapes, or pairing high fashion with intricate vintage details. This combination of opposites creates an exciting tension that draws guests in. Don’t be afraid to throw out the rule book.

The best part about maximalist wedding design in 2025 is that it speaks to more than just décor. It’s about creating an immersive environment that feels rich, layered, and—most importantly—meaningful. It celebrates joy and abundance, past and present, and a future filled with possibility.