How Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s Wedding Might Rewrite the Modern Matrimonial Rulebook

The internet couldn’t keep calm when Miley Cyrus posed for photos at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles with a diamond ring sparkling on her left ring finger. It was her way of announcing her engagement to drummer Maxx Morando.

Undoubtedly, Miley and Maxx are anything but a typical couple and we’re not expecting a typical wedding. In fact, experts are predicting that they will break all traditional wedding rules and do it completely their way. Planners are also expecting their nuptials to influence future trends.

I reached out to top wedding planners and experts to predict their possible choices and learn about how their wedding will inspire other couples. Here’s what they had to say.

The Rise of the Radically Personalized, Rules-free Wedding, Awesomely Authentic Wedding

Experts predict that Miley and Max’s wedding celebrations will be just like them—unconventional and authentic.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando aren’t a couple bound by tradition or by the expectation of recreating a ‘first-time’ moment, mentions wedding planner Jove Meyer. “Think less about matching linens and more about emotional resonance, fashion that pushes boundaries, a setting that feels immersive rather than ornamental, and a guest experience that prioritizes connection over choreography. This wedding will encourage many other marriers to do them, to do it their way!” he adds.

(Photo by Amber Gress / Courtesy Jove Meyer)

Bold, Saturated Hues And Unexpected Textures for Wedding Decor

Wedding planners share that their wedding décor will showcase an unorthodox and bold, vibrant design aesthetic.

“Weddings are becoming less about following rules and more about creating something that feels unmistakably personal. I expect Miley and Maxx’s wedding to be just that,” mentions Michelle Durpetti, founder of Michelle Durpetti Events. “If Miley has shown us anything, it’s that she’s not afraid of bold choices. Her look will likely lean editorial and personal, something unexpected. And that same confidence will carry through the entire wedding design with bold, saturated color moments, unexpected textures, and styling choices that feel one-of-a-kind.”

Choosing to Elope At Fun and Unconventional Venues

Several wedding experts are predicting that Miley and Maxx will opt for an elopement, especially as it’ll be Miley’s second wedding.

Second marriages are always more focused on the couple, and since she went traditional for her first marriage, it just makes sense that Miley and her notoriously private fiancé would continue to keep their romance and their love story largely to themselves, says McKenzi Taylor, founder of Electric Sugar Elopements. “I can totally see them eloping to Vegas and saying ‘I do’ at the Punk Rock Museum because they love music, Vegas is a short trip from Malibu, where they live, and because the gossip columnists have already indicated the wedding will be small and private,” she adds.

Intimate Wedding Celebrations That Feel Like Curated Dinner Parties

According to leading planners the Cyrus-Morando wedding celebration will be intimate and have a dinner party or artistic salon vibe.

“Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s approach reinforces a growing movement toward deeply personal, intentionally private celebrations. Events designed first for the couple, not social media,” declares Martina Asgari-Majd, event planner and founder of Parisa Social Events. “I expect fewer guest counts, tighter inner circles, and weddings that feel more like curated dinner parties or artistic salons than traditional ballroom affairs.”

Moreover, experts expect that the wedding will not be overly polished and will even showcase quiet luxury.

“What’s compelling about a wedding like this isn’t the aesthetics, it’s the restraint. There’s a growing shift toward weddings that prioritize privacy, emotional presence, and personal expression over performance,” adds Samantha Curtis, owner, planner and designer of Sarue Event Design. “When couples like Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando opt out of spectacle, it reframes intimacy as the ultimate luxury. ”

(Rachel Rodgers Weddings / Courtesy Martina Asgari-Majd. )

A Love-Focused Music Party Reception That Foregoes the Formality

Given that Miley Cyrus is a wildly popular pop star and that Maxx Morando is a drummer for the band Liily, experts believe that their wedding will have strong music focus.

“Given the engagement’s privacy and low-key nature, I doubt she wants another traditional wedding,” remarks Jaclyn Watson, wedding planner at Jaclyn Watson Events. “I think they might have a music party, which feels more like a night of singing and dancing than a formal reception.”

As Miley and Maxx are also musical collaborators, experts hope that they could possibly do a surprise performance for guests or have a live band perform the songs that pay homage to their love story.

“We predict that Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s wedding will include a string orchestra performing ‘Golden Burning Sun’ for Miley’s walk down the aisle or for the couple’s first dance,” adds Ariana Straznicky-Packer, founder and lead violinist of Ariana Strings. “Maxx is also her musical collaborator, and, given how closely their relationship and creative work are intertwined, it’s highly likely the couple will write a special song for the wedding itself, potentially performing it as a private, one-time moment during the celebration.”

Pet-Friendly Wedding Celebrations and Pet-Themed Decor

Miley is a huge pet lover and has several tattoos of her pets, so wedding planners predict that her wedding will be pet-friendly or include details honoring her pets.

Cyrus and Morando will find a meaningful way to include animals or pets in their wedding ceremony, whether that’s an actual presence, symbolism, or a subtle nod incorporated into the details, states Emily Reno, owner of Elopement Las Vegas.

(Elizabeth Le Photo / Courtesy Elopement Las Vegas)

Authentic Wedding Photography That Perfectly Captures The Moment

Like everything in the wedding, experts expect that the wedding photography will also not be overly staged or polished.

Instead of rigid posing or a long checklist of must-have shots, their wedding would likely be documented through real, unfolding moments, mention Charles Guinto and Leo Cabal of The Lounge Booth. “This doesn’t mean portraits go away. They simply become less about perfection and more about presence, capturing how someone felt in that moment rather than how perfectly they were posed. The images feel closer to stills from an indie film than a traditional wedding album,” they add.

Glamorous, Non-Traditional Wedding Outfits For The Bride And The Groom

When it comes to bridal fashion, experts are predicting Miley to go all out and to pick an unconventional outfit with a rock-and-roll vibe.

With Miley being someone who has never followed traditional fashion rules, I can totally see her not opting for your typical wedding gown, says Colton Simmons, owner and photographer of Colton Simmons Photography. “I envision her leaning into something with a rock-and-roll vibe to it, pulling in archival designer pieces as well as multiple outfit changes. If there is no white leather in her outfit choices throughout the day, I would be highly surprised.”

Experts are also expecting Maxx Morando to not show up in a classic black tuxedo. They’re expecting him to choose a glamorous suit that would match Miley’s rock-and-roll style.

A couple had a rock and roll style elopement in unique wedding attire.