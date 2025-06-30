Everything You Need to Know About Planning a Rehearsal Dinner

The bride and groom seated at their rehearsal dinner listening to a toast.

Planning a wedding can be incredibly overwhelming. From choosing the perfect venue, hiring vendors, and managing intricate family dynamics, it’s easy for essential elements and events that happen in the lead-up to your wedding day to be overlooked. One particularly important event that can cause headaches and head-scratching is the rehearsal dinner, which to many brides feels like a wedding reception before the wedding reception.

This guide is here to explain how the rehearsal dinner differs from the actual reception, and practical tips to ensure your rehearsal dinner is an unforgettable (and stress-free) prelude to the big day.

What is a Wedding Rehearsal Dinner?

The wedding rehearsal dinner tradition originated as a practical gathering, providing the wedding party a chance to practice their roles and timing before the ceremony. This ensured a smooth and seamless wedding day. Over time, it has evolved into an opportunity for families and friends to celebrate together in a relaxed setting before the formal festivities. The rehearsal dinner of course features a meal, as well as heartfelt speeches and joyful toasts, serving as a wonderful kickoff to the wedding weekend.

(Dwayne A. Watkins | Courtesy Waverly Coleman)

Who Hosts the Rehearsal Dinner?

Traditionally, the groom’s family hosts the rehearsal dinner, but contemporary couples often approach this tradition flexibly. Susan Dunne, a wedding planner and designer in Los Angeles, explains, “Today’s generation values authenticity, and often the decision comes down to who wants to create an experience that reflects the couple’s personality and relationship.”

Waverly Coleman, owner of Waverly Coleman Events, adds, “Some couples choose to host it themselves to maintain creative control, while others have both families collaborate. In some cases, close friends or extended family members take on the hosting role, particularly when they’ve played a meaningful role in the couple’s journey.”

Crafting the Rehearsal Dinner Guest List

Determining who to invite to the rehearsal dinner involves balancing tradition, personal relationships, and logistical considerations. Susan Dunne emphasizes intentionality: “Traditionally, it’s the wedding party and immediate family—but in today’s world of blended families, friend groups who feel like family, and destination weddings, it’s perfectly acceptable to widen the circle.”

It’s also customary to invite the officiant and any individuals participating in the ceremony, such as readers or ushers. For out-of-town guests, extending an invitation to the rehearsal dinner is a thoughtful gesture, acknowledging the effort they’ve made to attend the wedding.

Coleman suggests managing large or complex family dynamics by hosting a separate welcome event, noting this approach “keeps the rehearsal dinner manageable while still ensuring everyone feels included.”

(Dwayne A. Watkins | Courtesy Waverly Coleman)

Wedding Rehearsal Dinner Etiquette and Traditions

General etiquette suggests inviting immediate family members, the wedding party, and out-of-town guests. The host traditionally welcomes everyone, introduces the evening, and facilitates toasts and speeches. This occasion also provides the perfect moment for the couple to present gifts to their wedding party.

Choosing a Unique Rehearsal Dinner Location

When selecting a venue, consider the number of guests and the convenience of the location. Coleman suggests distinct locations such as “restaurants with private dining spaces, rooftop venues, and intimate garden settings.” Unique locations she has used include private yachts, historic libraries, and interactive cooking studios.

Dunne also encourages unexpected venues like cozy wine cellars, scenic boat cruises, or art galleries to create memorable experiences. Dunne highlights the appeal of unique venues: “Unexpected spaces spark conversation and set the tone for a weekend of connection.”

Rehearsal Dinner Menu and Drinks

The menu should reflect the couple’s tastes and preferences, offering a variety of dishes, including vegetarian and gluten-free options. Couples might consider incorporating hometown favorites or distinctive cuisines. Dunne recommends interactive culinary experiences such as “live oyster shucking or wine-tasting bars” to elevate the meal. Don’t forget signature cocktails and an excellent wine selection to complement the meal.

Games and Entertainment Ideas for the Rehearsal Dinner

To keep the evening enjoyable and engaging, consider adding subtle entertainment. Coleman suggests sophisticated yet fun experiences like “wine or whiskey pairing dinners or private chef experiences with personalized dish presentations.”

Dunne adds, “Instead of a DJ or full band, consider a curated playlist or acoustic duo, or even a solo sax or violin playing alongside the music.” A slideshow or video messages from guests unable to attend can also make the evening special without turning it into a second wedding reception.

(Dwayne A. Watkins | Courtesy of Waverly Coleman)

Choosing a Theme for Your Rehearsal Dinner

Selecting a theme for your rehearsal dinner can set the tone for the evening and offer a distinct experience separate from the wedding day. Coleman suggests creating an atmosphere that “offers a distinct experience from their wedding day while still complementing the overall celebration.”

Themes can reflect personal interests, shared hobbies, or cultural backgrounds. The key is to choose a theme that resonates with both partners and enhances the celebratory atmosphere.

Here are 10 creative rehearsal dinner themes to set the evening apart:

Nautical Night

Think navy and white decor, seafood dishes, and maritime accents perfect for seaside locations.

Vintage Glamour

A 1920s-inspired soirée featuring jazz music, art deco decorations, and classic cocktails.

Wine Country Experience

Host a dinner at a vineyard, with a private wine tasting and gourmet food pairings.

Fiesta Night

A vibrant evening with Mexican cuisine, colorful decorations, and a mariachi band.

BBQ Bash

A relaxed, backyard-style barbecue with classic comfort foods and rustic decorations.

Garden Party

An intimate outdoor gathering filled with floral decor, string lights, and elegant picnic-style dining.

Pizza & Pasta Party

A cozy Italian-themed dinner featuring family-style pizza, pasta dishes, and wine.

Tropical Paradise

Bright, tropical decor, island-inspired dishes, and fruity cocktails for a festive atmosphere.

Brewery Bash

Host your rehearsal dinner at a local brewery, complete with craft beer tastings and pub-style fare.

Interactive Cooking Party

A hands-on dinner where guests participate in preparing dishes alongside professional chefs.

Last-Minute Reminders and Tips

Ensure everyone involved knows their responsibilities for the wedding day, confirm transportation arrangements for guests, and have a contingency plan for inclement weather if the dinner is outdoors. Clearly communicate any post-wedding brunches or additional activities planned for guests.

Making the Most of the Wedding Day

Use the rehearsal dinner to relax and genuinely connect with guests. Both planners emphasize spending intentional moments with each attendee, especially those who traveled long distances. The goal is to cherish these shared moments in anticipation of the wedding.

Rehearsal Dinner Gifts and Favors

Traditionally, rehearsal dinners include presenting gifts to the wedding party. Consider items that reflect each person’s personality and interests. Present these gifts during the dinner, and remember to sincerely thank everyone for their support and presence.

Ultimately, a thoughtfully planned rehearsal dinner sets the stage for a beautiful wedding day. It allows couples to enjoy their loved ones’ company, celebrate their union, and create lasting memories that everyone involved will cherish.