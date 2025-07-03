I Wasn’t Supposed to Be a Bride—So I Became the Voice for Brides Like Me

I didn’t set out to disrupt the wedding industry…..I set out to transform it.

I was planning my wedding in 2004, filled with all the anticipation and excitement every bride dreams of. I imagined the moment I’d slip into the dress, flip through magazines for inspiration, and finally see my love story reflected in glossy spreads and picture perfect planning boards.

But what I found instead was absence.

Everywhere I looked: bridal magazines, designer lookbooks, Pinterest boards—I saw a singular kind of bride. Thin. White. Able-bodied. Conventionally beautiful. I searched for someone who looked like me: a plus-size Black woman. And she simply wasn’t there.

It hit me hard. That euphoric bridal bubble burst quickly, replaced with the sharp sting of invisibility. The message was clear: I wasn’t what a “real bride” looked like. And if I wanted to exist in the wedding industry, I’d have to create space for myself and for millions of other women who had also been left out of the frame.

So, I did.

In 2011, I founded Pretty Pear Bride, the first wedding publication dedicated exclusively to plus-size brides. It began as a small blog fueled by frustration, but it grew into something much bigger: a movement. For the first time, curvy women could see themselves celebrated in bridal gowns, real weddings, styled shoots, and love stories. I wasn’t just publishing content, I was carving out a long-overdue space for our joy, our style, our love.

The State of Plus-Size Bridal: Then and Now

The wedding industry has long been a mirror for societal beauty standards and for far too long, it reflected only one kind of body. The average U.S. woman wears a size 14 - 16, yet most bridal salons still only carry sample sizes in 8, 10, or 12. Brides above that range are told to “imagine the fit,” stand in shame under the judgmental gaze of store attendants, or worse, walk away feeling like they don’t belong in the dress, or the moment.

I’ve heard it all:

“It costs more to produce plus sizes.”

“It’s too hard to design for curvier bodies.”

“There’s just not enough demand.”

Let’s be clear, the demand has always been there. What’s been missing, is the willingness to serve us with the same creativity, respect, and visibility granted to straight-size brides.

Designers often treat inclusive sizing as an afterthought or a seasonal PR tactic, releasing a single gown in a few extended sizes and calling it progress. Meanwhile, bridal magazines and blogs still overwhelmingly feature thin, white-bodied women. The bridal mainstream continues to sell one vision of love and beauty, utterly excluding those of us who’ve been here all along.

But the truth is, we’re not asking to be included—we’re now demanding it.

(Photo by Phillip Van Nostrand | Courtesy Shafonne Myers)

Building What Didn’t Exist

When I started Pretty Pear Bride, I wasn’t a tech-savvy media mogul. I was a former teacher, medical technologist, a newlywed, and a frustrated bride who was tired of waiting for permission. But I knew that representation wasn’t just about being seen, it was about being centered and actually wanting to be seen.

And that’s exactly what I did.

We created a platform where plus-size brides could show up fully and confidently. Not as a token or a special feature, but as the stars. From bold editorial fashion shoots to heartfelt real weddings, Pretty Pear Bride became the go-to destination for curvy brides who had long been told to shrink themselves to fit in. We flipped that script and said: You belong here, exactly as you are.

The impact was immediate.

Messages poured in from women around the world:

“I didn’t think I’d ever see someone my size look beautiful in a wedding dress—until now.” “You made me feel like I deserve to be celebrated too.”

“I showed your blog to my mom so she’d understand what I want on my wedding day.”

It wasn’t just a blog anymore. It was a lifeline.

Aisle Society and the Power of Visibility

Over time, my work expanded beyond plus-size representation into a broader mission of wedding media disruption.

In 2020, I became the new steward of Aisle Society—the largest collective of wedding publications in the world. And with that platform came power—and responsibility. As the first plus-size Black woman to lead this global media collective, I saw an opportunity to rewrite the narrative of who gets to be visible, valued, and celebrated in the wedding world.

I believe love stories should look like the world we actually live in: diverse, inclusive, intersectional, and authentic.

At Aisle Society, we’re not just curating weddings—we’re reshaping culture. We’re lifting up marginalized voices, platforming inclusive brands, and helping couples of all sizes, genders, and backgrounds feel seen in the wedding media they consume.

The wedding industry can no longer claim to be “aspirational” if it only aspires to one kind of beauty. My job is to ensure every kind of couple, every kind of bride, and every kind of love has a place at the table—and in the spotlight.

The Power of Showing Up

What I’ve learned through all of this is that my work is not just about fashion or media—it’s about representation as an act of love and liberation.

When we allow plus-size brides to see themselves reflected in wedding media, we’re telling them: You are worthy of this joy. You are allowed to take up space. You deserve to be the center of attention. That is radical. That is healing. And that is the power of showing up in our fullness.

It’s why this new role, as the plus-size bridal contributor for LA Times Studios is such a profound honor. Because I’m not just writing about weddings. I’m writing about identity, visibility, and joy for people who have spent their entire lives being told they don’t fit the mold.

To the Brides Who’ve Been Left Out

If you’re reading this and you’ve ever walked into a bridal boutique only to be met with silence, stares, or shame, please know this: you are not the problem.

If you’ve ever looked through a wedding magazine and thought, “No one here looks like me,” you’re not imagining it. The exclusion is real.

If you’ve been told to lose weight, cover your arms, or skip the strapless dress—ignore them. There is nothing wrong with your body.

You are a bride. You are beautiful. You are worthy.

You deserve to celebrate your love story exactly as you are—no compromises, no conditions.

(Courtesy Shafonne Myers )

What Comes Next

The wedding industry is at a crossroads. We can either continue recycling narrow ideals of love and beauty or we can build something better.

I choose better. And I’m inviting you to join me.

As I step into this new chapter—continuing to lead Pretty Pear Bride and expand Aisle Society, I remain fiercely committed to one truth: the future of weddings is inclusive.

It’s not just about size, it’s about race, gender identity, age, disability, neurodiversity, and love in all its forms. It’s about building a world where every couple sees themselves not just as possible, but as powerful.

So no, I didn’t set out to disrupt the wedding industry. I set out to transform it. And 14 years later, I’m still just getting started.