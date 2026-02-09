Thinking About a Valentine’s Day Themed Wedding? Here’s How to Make It Chic, Not Cheesy

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

As Valentine’s Day approaches, it brings with it an annual reminder of why romance still matters — and why it continues to inspire so many wedding celebrations. February 14 is not only one of the most popular days of the year to say “I do,” but also a meaningful touchstone for couples getting married throughout the month who want to weave its spirit of love and connection into their big day.

“It’s important to design your Valentine’s wedding the way love actually feels: Layered, warm, intimate. Guests should feel wrapped in romance, not like they walked into a holiday aisle!” declares Sara Landon, owner and principal planner of Sara Landon Events.

To understand how couples can capture that Valentine’s Day spirit without leaning into clichés, I spoke with industry experts about how to create a celebration that feels both romantic and timeless.

Craft A Romantic Ambiance With Saturated Hues And Tactile Textures

According to planners, the first step to hosting a Valentine’s Day-themed wedding is to create a romantic setting using a bold color palette, cozy textiles and tactile decor pieces. When guests walk into the venue, they should be able to feel the romance.

“Rather than leaning into literal motifs, focus on atmosphere, with rich, saturated hues like oxblood or blush, layered candlelight, and florals that feel lush and expressive,” mentions wedding planner Jove Meyer. “When the design is rooted in emotion and restraint, the celebration feels immersive in a way that is grown-up, thoughtful, and undeniably modern!”

Experts add that incorporating the right elements and hues will help you craft an event, which is inviting, romantic and timeless without being overly themed.

“A Valentine’s Day wedding works best when romance is felt rather than declared. I encourage couples to design through temperature, texture, and tone,” adds Bryan Rafanelli CEO and chief creative officer of Rafanelli Events. “Think a nuanced palette, oxblood, antique rose, soft blush, and warm ivory, layered with tactile materials like silk or velvet linens, hand-thrown ceramic tableware, fine lace, brushed metals, and candlelight at varied heights.”

...Or Go All Out To Make It Unapologetically Oh-So-Romantic

Another contrasting approach is to lean all the way into the Valentine’s Day theme and have fun with it.

“With a Valentine’s Day wedding, all bets are off! Go for it, and be as romantic as possible with no apologies. Incorporate beautiful string music, blooming flowers, and flowing petals. Go all out with things people hold back on, including feminine colors of blush pink and red, the color of the day, rather than blues and blacks,” mentions Meg Walker, exclusive caterer of La Venta Inn .

Choose A Specific Romantic Theme That Extends It To the Menu

Of course, another option for your Valentine’s Day-themed wedding is to pick a specific theme that evokes romance and extend that to all aspects of the wedding, including the dishes served.

“Pick a Valentine’s Day theme that feels timeless, not gimmicky, like ‘Modern Romance’ in ivory and candlelight, ‘Wine Country’ reds and berries, ‘Old Hollywood’ with one bold red accent, or subtle heart nods in the paper and menu,” says Kevin Sullivan, director, commercial strategy at Appellation Hotels.

“From there, let the food and beverage do the storytelling: Thoughtful aphrodisiac ingredients used with restraint, a tableside or chef-led moment guests can feel, and a plated dessert finale beyond just cake, with one course named after a moment that matters to the couple.”

You can conceptualize the food dishes and plating keeping in mind your chosen romantic theme. This will help guests feel truly immersed in the romance vibes.

“Think of soft, sweet nods to Valentine’s Day that create romance throughout,” remarks Allison Paige, director of catering sales at InterContinental Seattle Bellevue. “Consider a menu designed to be shared to spark connection and conversation, complemented by tableside champagne rituals and a plated dessert rich in both presentation and taste!”

Give Your Guests an Experiential Valentine’s Day-Theme with Interactive Dessert Stations

Interactive food stations are a big catering trend for 2026, so why should your Valentine’s Day wedding be any exception? Experts recommend incorporating one-of-a-kind, romantic dessert stations such as a bespoke hot chocolate bar or a doughnut wall to help drive the Valentine’s Day theme home.

“Couples love adding an interactive element that feels cozy and nostalgic, and a customizable hot chocolate bar is such a charming fit for a Valentine’s Day wedding,” notes Melissa Smith, complex wedding and social events sales manager at Davenport Hotels. “The presentation is key with velvet linens, vintage-style cocoa mugs, handwritten flavor cards, and soft candlelight so it feels elevated, not like a kids’ station!”

These interactive dessert stations become Insta-worthy spots where guests can spend time and soak themselves in the romance of the day.

“For one of my couples, they had a bold red and black cake with romantic scroll details and also a ‘Love Is Sweet’ doughnut wall in red, white, and chocolate,” mentions Craig Peterman, photographer at Craig Peterman Photography. “The whole dessert area felt like a Valentine’s card come to life without overwhelming the room. Let the sweets do all the Valentine’s Day theme heavy lifting, since it’s such a huge part of the actual holiday anyway!”

Use Pink Or Red Uplighting To Create A Romantic Ambiance

If you’re looking for more subtle ways to bring in a Day of Romance vibe, wedding experts suggest using red or pink uplighting for your reception or after-party.

“If you want to lean into the holiday and give your wedding a festive touch, consider working with your lighting team to include some colored uplighting for your after-party. Pink or red uplighting can give your reception a nice glow without harsh overhead lighting, and it’s a more low-key way to celebrate without needing to pull out all the stops in your decor,” declares Kevin Dennis, owner of Fantasy Sound Event Services.

Go All-Out Romantic with the Music And Entertainment

Lastly, wedding experts suggest choosing music and entertainment that tie into the theme. Request your DJ or band to play your favorite romantic tunes and allow all your guests to immerse themselves in the love-filled celebrations.