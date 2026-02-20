Leading Wedding Experts Challenge Couples To Swap Basic Photo Booths For This Upgraded “Editorial Experience”

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

I recently attended a friend’s wedding where they had gone all out with an formal theme, setting up a super chic portrait station for guests. No oversized sunglasses and plastic props — this was a sophisticated portrait booth featuring a clean editorial backdrop, elegant lighting, and a professional photographer giving subtle directions.

My husband and I came home with beautiful portrait images of ourselves, which we loved so much that we ended up framing them.

If you want to go the same route and give your guests a fun editorial moment, you’re in the right place. To help you craft an expert-approved portrait station, I consulted leading photographers and wedding planners. Here’s what they had to say.

Jacqueline Vizcaino, principal planner and designer at Tinted Events Planning and Design , sums up the concept perfectly. “A professional portrait station at a wedding, is what has shifted the energy of the expected wedding photo experience to an editorial experience, not a side attraction,” she proclaims. “One could dismiss the difference as only creative backdrops and refined lighting, but also in the trained photographer who adjusts posture, chin angle, and body placement. Your guests leave with an image of a curated celebration, and just like that, the portrait studio captures a celebratory moment that becomes a legacy for them!”

Incorporate A Dramatic Backdrop And Make It An Easy Guest Experience

The first step to crafting a sophisticated portrait station is to choose an elegant backdrop that you think your guests will adore and that will photograph well. The backdrop could make or break the entire experience, so take your time and choose one that really resonates with you.

“The backdrop sets the entire mood of the portrait. We love using velvet drapes for that old Hollywood glamour, textured or patterned wallpaper can add depth and visual interest, florals can create a cinematic effect, and a clean studio sweep gives you that Vogue-cover minimalism,” state Charles Guinto and Leo Cabal, co-founders of The Lounge Booth.

When curating your portrait station’s backdrop, experts advise leaning into your personality and having fun. Additionally, they recommend making the entire guest portrait station experience simple and straightforward. You don’t want your guests to be confused about the process.

(Julian Ribinik Studios)

“Definitely don’t use the plain backdrop, and instead, turn your portrait station into a real design moment, whether that’s a dramatic draped tunnel or a bold installation that reflects your style,” adds Julian Ribinik, creative director at Julian Ribinik Studios. “When the setup feels special, guests naturally want to step in and be photographed. Complete the experience with a professional photographer, on-site editing, and instant printing and framing so they leave with something worth keeping.”

Craft A High-End Professional Portrait Station Experience

Planners recommend crafting a thoughtfully curated station that gives guests a unique portrait studio experience. According to them, your guests should feel like celebrities walking into a cool movie set or a stylish photo shoot.

Amos Gott, owner and chief event architect at AmosEvents , says: “Bring in a photographer who knows how to light people beautifully, add a clean but dramatic backdrop that complements your palette, incorporate furniture and elevated props for sitting and leaning, and give guests a moment to feel like they are stepping onto a set. The result is less novelty and a more editorial portrait you will actually frame.”

(WIPA Philadelphia/WIPA Philadelphia)

Design The Portrait Moment That Matches Your Aesthetic

Experts also suggest curating a backdrop that complements the design style of your wedding celebrations. You don’t want the portrait studio to stand out or look like it was added in at the last minute. Collaborate with your photographer and decor team to conceptualize one that merges with the overall decor, yet still makes a dramatic statement on its own.

“Work with your decor team and partner with a studio like Banga Booth to customize the backdrop and overall look so it reflects your event design,” remarks Amrita Jhaveri, event planning lead at Amrita Events. “Whether it’s a sleek monochromatic set, a textured neutral, or a dramatic black-tie backdrop, the portrait station should feel like a natural extension of the celebration, not an afterthought tucked in the corner. When styled intentionally, it becomes both an activation and a design feature within the space.”

(Jacqueline Vizcaino, Tinted Events Photography / G. Jules with The Monochromatic Experience)

Moreover, while designing your portrait station, ensure that it accommodates groups of various sizes. You don’t want your guests to be disappointed if the portrait station is too small for a large group.

“Make sure to provide ample space for this setup so it can accommodate large and small groups. A taller and wider backdrop that blends seamlessly into your reception design is important, as well as signage near the portrait station, so guests don’t miss this fun opportunity during your reception,” declares Casey Cannon, owner of EBJ & Company.

Ask Your Photographer to Make Adjustments And Help With Posing Suggestions

In addition, wedding experts suggest requesting that your photographer offers gentle adjustments to guests. I truly believe that my husband’s and my portraits came out so well because the photographer gave us great directions.

“And when it comes to posing, it’s all about subtle adjustments: think a slight drop of the shoulder, turn the chin, lean in slightly. Gentle direction can make all the difference. You’d be surprised how small tweaks can transform someone from looking stiff to looking like they belong on a magazine cover,” note Charles Guinto and Leo Cabal of The Lounge Booth.

(Brittany Boote / Courtesy Glow Weddings)

Furthermore, as not all guests will be confident in front of the camera, your photographer could recommend easy movements such as twirling, walking, etc., that always make for beautiful “plandid” portraits. Also, request your photographer to be friendly and gentle while offering these adjustments. It seems like a no-brainer, but having the conversation with your photographer will ensure your guests are always comfortable.