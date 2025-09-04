Wedding Traditions Worth Keeping (and the Ones You Can Skip) on Your Big Day

Weddings are a balance of honoring history and creating something that feels distinctly yours. For some couples, traditions feel grounding; for others, they feel like obligations or boxes to check. The truth is, there are no rules. Every couple has permission to incorporate the rituals that feel meaningful, and leave behind the ones that don’t.

That said, there are certain traditions that consistently add joy and connection and others that in my experience seem to make a lesser impact overall.

TRADITIONS WORTH KEEPING

Formal Dances

While some couples shy away from formal dances, they remain one of the most meaningful wedding moments. The first dance sets the tone for the evening and the parent dances are very important moments for those who raised you. A father-daughter dance, mother-son dance, or any variation that feels right for your family isn’t about choreography, it’s about carving out a moment of recognition and gratitude.

Parents often look forward to these dances since you were born, and they create a memory cherished long after the last guest leaves. The only real reason to skip them is if a parent isn’t present or if the relationship is complicated in ways that make it uncomfortable. Otherwise, these moments are worth holding onto.

Cultural Traditions

Anything rooted in your culture or faith deserves to stay, even if you adapt it to fit your style. Whether it’s the Horah at a Jewish wedding, a Baraat at an Indian celebration, a tea ceremony in Chinese traditions, these rituals bring dimension to the wedding day. They connect the couple to their families, their heritage, and the generations that came before. Even for guests outside of the culture, these traditions are often some of the most joyful and memorable parts of the celebration. They invite everyone into a deeper story about who you are and where you come from.

(Photo by Jamaica Cabahug on Unsplash)

Moments of Storytelling

While not always labeled a “tradition,” toasts and speeches are a custom that should not be overlooked. Hearing friends or family reflect on the couple brings intimacy and connection to what can otherwise be a whirlwind event. The key is curation: two to three thoughtful speakers, each given a time limit, creates impact without dragging on. Done well, toasts remind everyone why they are gathered in the first place.

TRADITIONS YOU CAN SKIP

Cake Cutting

For some couples, sharing the first slice of cake is symbolic. For others, it feels unnecessary. Today’s weddings often feature a range of dessert options from gelato carts, croquembouche towers and passed petit. As a result, couples are finding that pausing the party for a staged cake cutting can interrupt the energy on the dance floor. Unless it holds real meaning for you, this is one tradition that can easily be skipped.

(Photo by 550Park Luxury Wedding Films on Unsplash)

Readings

Ceremony readings can be beautiful when curated intentionally, but they often also feel like filler. Unless the chosen words carry deep personal significance, many guests find themselves disengaged. It’s completely okay to keep your ceremony streamlined and focused on the exchange of vows, letting your own words stand as the highlight of the ceremony.

Bridal Parties

Bridal parties are not a requirement. For some couples, having a lineup of friends beside them feels supportive and celebratory. For others, it feels like unnecessary logistics that distract from the meaning of the day. If you love the idea of bridesmaids and groomsmen, go for it. If you’d rather invite your friends to simply be guests, that’s more than acceptable.

Saving the First Look for the Aisle

Tradition once dictated that the first time a couple should see each other was during the processional. While that can be emotional, it often comes with a lot of pressure on both the couple and the timeline. Increasingly, couples are choosing a “first look” earlier in the day.

This private moment allows them to calm nerves, exchange personal vows, or simply enjoy a few minutes together before the whirlwind begins. It also frees up time to take portraits ahead of the ceremony, which means they can be fully present with guests during cocktail hour and the reception. Unless waiting for the aisle carries deep personal meaning, this is one tradition that is completely fine to let go of.

NEW TRADITIONS ON THE RISE

Alongside rethinking old customs, couples are also creating new traditions that feel personal and fresh. Some of my personal favorites are:

Private Vows : Exchanging vows in an intimate moment before the ceremony, then celebrating publicly with guests is a great option for introverted couples or who simply want to keep some moments between themselves.

: Exchanging vows in an intimate moment before the ceremony, then celebrating publicly with guests is a great option for introverted couples or who simply want to keep some moments between themselves. Second Looks : Many brides and grooms now change into a more relaxed second outfit for dancing, signaling a shift in the energy of the evening and cuing a second mini photoshoot.

: Many brides and grooms now change into a more relaxed second outfit for dancing, signaling a shift in the energy of the evening and cuing a second mini photoshoot. Last Dance Alone: Couples are clearing the room at the very end of the night for one final private dance before their exit in effort to be present with each other and reflect before heading off to their honeymoon.

These newer rituals show that weddings don’t need to follow a script. The point is not to replicate someone else’s celebration, but to design one that feels true to you.

(Joel and Justyna Photography)

WHAT REALLY MATTERS

Weddings are a tapestry of old and new. The most meaningful celebrations are the ones where every element is chosen with intention. Hold onto traditions that honor your family, your culture, or your relationships. Skip the ones that feel like obligations or that take energy away from the joy of the day.

A wedding should reflect who you are as a couple. Guests won’t remember whether you cut a cake or had bridesmaids in matching dresses. What they’ll remember is if they felt welcomed, cared for, and part of a day that was unmistakably yours.