The Pros and Cons of Hosting a Fall Wedding

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Spring and summer often steal the spotlight when it comes to wedding planning but there’s a distinctive magic to autumn nuptials that many couples are starting to embrace. Naturally, it’s incredibly charming to exchange vows surrounded by an awe-inspiring palette of red, orange and gold with a crisp romantic chill in the air.

But like any big wedding decision, a fall ceremony comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. To help you decide whether or not to fall for an autumn wedding we spoke to 12 wedding experts and planners. They highlighted the top pros and cons of hosting a fall wedding celebration.

NEWSLETTER Planning your big day? Get monthly insights on venues, styles, and vendors. Sign Up

The Pros of a Fall Wedding

A Canvas of Autumnal Hues and a More Meaningful Vibe

One of the biggest advantages of hosting a fall wedding is the beauty of the natural landscape during this season. The warm autumn palette and golden light create a dreamy romantic atmosphere without the need for excessive décor, notes Sahiba Puri, décor expert and founder of Events By Sahiba. “Nature itself becomes part of the celebration! To enhance this fall setting, all you need to do is add lush florals and pair them with simple, elegant color tones,” she adds.

Advertisement

The changing hues create a natural backdrop that feels both dramatic and romantic. It transforms outdoor venues into living works of art, adds Edward Newell, owner of NewTree Ranch. Newell also says that the fall season feels slower, calmer and more meaningful than the summer months. “The seasonal timing of harvest also means your wedding feels connected to something larger, the natural rhythm of the land, the celebration of abundance and the cozy intimacy that comes as the year winds down,” he adds.

(Gina Jokilehto-Schigel / Courtesy Shi Shi Events )

A Feast for the Senses: Warm and Hearty Seasonal Menus

Fall comes with a range of seasonal vegetables and fruits. Chefs and caterers can create hearty comforting dishes such as roasted root vegetables, stews, pumpkin-spiced desserts and warm ciders using fresh ingredients.

Advertisement

Jenna Nickl-Jones, senior catering manager at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, agrees. “People love seasonal fall food at weddings. Warm spices, pumpkin ravioli, pepita seed garnishes and cozy flavors.”

Perfectly Pleasant Weather and More Versatile Wardrobe Options

The fall season isn’t as hot and humid as summer nor as cold and unpredictable as winter. This middle weather ground is perfect for outdoor wedding celebrations.

The season usually means comfortable temperatures, brisk mornings, cool evenings and afternoons that stay warm and sunny during prime wedding hours, says Kelley Nudo, client relations and operations director at Momental Designs. “Avoiding extreme weather conditions, such as the heat advisories of summer and snowy or icy conditions of winter, makes an autumn wedding date very appealing,” she adds.

Advertisement

As it isn’t as hot as peak summer or too cold, couples and guests have more flexibility with wardrobe choices. “This comfortable climate also allows for more versatile wardrobe options, from flowing gowns and layered looks to stylish suits without worrying about extreme weather,” adds Martina Asgari-Majd, wedding planner and founder of Parisa Social Events.

(Momental Designs / Kristy Rice)

Bypassing the Summer Scramble and Less Competition

Choosing a fall wedding helps couples avoid the summer peak season, which means popular vendors and venues that are often booked solid in June, July and August may have more availability.

In the fall, couples are also not competing with guests’ summer vacation plans. This can make destination weddings easier to coordinate, notes Pamela Wolter, director of sales at The Resort at Pelican Hill. “Additionally, after the peak summer wedding season, it can be easier to get a prime weekend date in the fall. Plus, couples may find that their preferred vendors may have more availability,” she adds.

The slower pace of fall also offers couples and guests both psychological privacy and practical flexibility, creating space for a more focused and intimate event. Jessica Lange, senior sales manager, catering at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey, agrees: “The cooler weather makes it comfortable for guests to enjoy both the ceremony and reception without summer’s heat and adds a sense of privacy and flexibility during a less active time of year.”

The Cons of a Fall Wedding

Autumn Months: The Seasonal Wild Card

While generally pleasant, autumn weather can be unpredictable. A sunny day can quickly shift to rain and chill.

Advertisement

A major disadvantage of fall weddings is that autumn months are seasonal wild cards, says Gina Jokilehto, owner and creative director of Shi Shi Events. “Be prepared for potential large swings in temperature over the course of the day, to have solutions for brisk air and a super solid rain plan,” she adds.

(Susan Elizabeth Photography / Courtesy Pallavi Mehra)

Shorter Days: Chasing the Light

As the season progresses, days shorten and golden hour arrives faster than many couples expect.

If you’re having a fall wedding, it’s important to manage your timeline carefully. The difference between a breathtaking twilight portrait and a dimly lit compromise can be a matter of minutes, says Manvi Gandotra, photographer and founder of 1Plus1 Studio. “Another challenge with fall weddings is the transition, dreamy natural light outdoors contrasted with harsh tungsten light indoors once the sun drops. Balancing those two worlds in one album takes skill; otherwise, the wedding story can feel visually disjointed,” she adds.

A fall wedding also means that couples, particularly the bride, may need to begin hair and makeup before sunrise to capture portraits in natural light, adds Susan Tibak, owner of Susan Elizabeth Photography.

The New Peak Season? Higher Demand, Higher Prices

As fall weddings grow in popularity, costs for the season are also rising. Certain October dates are now in high demand which makes it harder to secure preferred vendors and venues.

Advertisement

Craig Peterman, photographer and videographer at Craig Peterman Photography & Videography, affirms “Fall is becoming the peak season in many regions, so the best venues and top vendors are getting booked quickly and prices can run higher.”

With the return of school, busy work schedules and holiday travel, those on your invite list may find it harder to attend autumn weddings compared to summer. “Reduced travel flexibility is a big factor to consider with a fall wedding. Many wrap up their travels by the end of summer and as school gets back into session guests may have a harder time taking time off to travel to the wedding,” advises Mary Angelini, owner of Key Moment Films.

Fall weddings also overlap with football season. For couples with many football fans on their guest list, this can mean distracted guests.

“Football fans may still attend your wedding, but they also might duck out to catch the game or spend time checking the score on their phones. I’ve even seen some fans live-streaming it during the ceremony and reception,” adds Kelley Nudo of Momental Designs. “With a fall wedding, it is a good idea to check high school, college and NFL football schedules when you are choosing a wedding date to avoid big game days.”