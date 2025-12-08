Weekday Weddings Are on the Rise. Here’s What Experts Say You Need to Consider.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

If you’ve been invited to a lot of weddings in the last few years, you may have noticed that couples are increasingly planning weekday weddings. When I was planning my own wedding last year, I found myself torn between the energy of a weekend celebration and the practicality of a midweek date. I went back and forth more than I expected, weighing budgets, guest availability and the kind of atmosphere I wanted. In the end, I ended up doing both with two receptions one on Sunday and one on Wednesday.

That experience, paired with the growing shift I’ve watched across the industry, pushed me to take a closer look at why so many couples are choosing to say “I do” on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. Weekday weddings might sound unconventional at first, but they open the door to surprising advantages, from major cost savings to easier access to dream vendors. They also come with real tradeoffs, which couples should think through before locking in a date. To help you figure out where you land, we spoke with nine wedding experts and gathered their best advice.

The Allure of Midweek Nuptials

Unlocking Major Cost Savings

Most couples turn to weekday weddings due to budget constraints. Venues, caterers and other vendors usually offer significantly lower rates for weekdays, as these days are less in demand.

Couples can save anywhere from 10% to 50% on expenses, enabling them to allocate that money to other parts of the wedding or even the honeymoon. The savings extend to the guests as well, who pay less for weekday flights and accommodations. “There are quite a few perks like lower airfares for attendees and lower food and beverage minimums due to less demand,” says Anna Laurente, director of sales and catering at The Portofino Hotel & Marina.

Emily Reno, owner of Elopement Las Vegas, adds that a weekday wedding often results in a smaller guest list, as not all your guests would be able to take time off work. According to her, “a weekday wedding might mean a smaller guest count, but if saving money is your goal, having fewer guests can help you stretch your budget even further.”

(Angel Sheree / Courtesy Kimpton Canary Hotel)

Access to Top-Tier Vendors and Venues

Popular venues, photographers and artists are often booked up years in advance for prime weekend dates. Weekday weddings give brides and grooms a wider range of options for venues and wedding professionals.

A midweek wedding gives couples a much better chance of securing their first-choice vendors, even on a shorter timeline, says DJ Krish aka TBOM. “As DJs, our weekends are usually booked out months in advance. For couples who prioritise experience, exclusivity and a more curated celebration, midweek is a smart call,” he adds.

Some vendors don’t work on weekdays, so it’s advisable to check with your first choice before choosing a weekday.

Kelley Nudo, client relations and operations director at Momental Designs, adds that a weekday wedding takes the pressure off regarding guests reserving hotel rooms. According to her, “hotels being fully booked midweek is far less likely, so guests should be able to easily make reservations without having to worry about availability.”

(Julia and Ken Photographay / Courtesy Kimpton Canary Hotel)

A More Intimate and Relaxed Vibe

Some guests may not be able to take time off work, but the ones who do will likely be the couple’s closest friends and family who are truly invested in celebrating with them. This can help craft a more intimate and relaxed ambiance, enabling the bride and groom to spend quality time with each person.

“If you’re struggling with a big guest list and want a smaller, more intimate wedding, doing it midweek can be a great solution,” says Jamie Chang, destination wedding planning expert at Mango Muse Events. “A midweek date already naturally lends itself to a smaller wedding, and you’ll also get more declines as more people won’t be able to attend.”

A Uniquely Memorable Celebration

A wedding on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday breaks the traditional mold and will stand out in your guests’ minds.

“Weekday weddings stand out as unique and memorable, often creating a relaxed atmosphere that allows for a truly personal celebration while breaking away from the traditional weekend festivities”, says Olivia Wiley, catering manager at Kimpton Canary Hotel. “At our hotel, couples booking weddings Monday through Wednesday enjoy exclusive perks, including a reduced minimum spend and rental fee for our rooftop terrace, customized wedding packages, reduced rental fees for welcome events and complimentary room upgrades,” she adds.

(Michelle Tachet / Courtesy Portofino Hotel and Marina)

The Potential Pitfalls of a Weekday Wedding to Consider

The Guest List Gamble

Guests will have to take time off work, which may not be possible for some people. If you’re planning a weekday wedding, you should be prepared that some of your guests will not be able to attend due to professional commitments. Some guests could drop out at the last minute due to unexpected work or will leave early as they may have to wake up early for work the next day.

“The biggest challenge with a weekday wedding is guest availability, since most people will need to take off work and rearrange their schedules to attend,” states Joe Volpe, co-founder of Cescaphe.

If you are having a weekday wedding, it’s a great idea to make your guests feel well taken care of. “I always suggest putting some of the money you save by having a weekday wedding toward extra-special guest experiences. Show them you recognize the effort they’ve made to be there and celebrate with you,” Volpe adds.

(Muita Muthee)

Inconvenience for Families with Children

When planning a weekday wedding, guests with school-going children could have a tough time.

“If it is during school season, it is challenging for parents to take children out of school. This applies even more if the guest lives far away,” declares Michael Thomas, owner of John Michael Catering and Weddings.

Potential for Travel Complications

If a majority of your guests are from out of town, a weekday wedding may not be right for you. Guests traveling from different cities and countries would have to take several days off work, which could be a barrier for some.

“Midweek weddings work best when they are a single-day affair,” mentions Vijay Goel, co-owner of 440 Elm by Bite Catering Couture. According to him, “While your guests may be able to take a day off, it is more of an ask for guests to take multiple undistracted days off to focus on you or to travel to your wedding.”