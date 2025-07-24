Advertisement
Wedding Inspiration

White One Barcelona Debuts The Glow Up Bridal Collection

The Megna dress by White One Barcelona.
The Megna dress by White One Barcelona.
(Courtesy White One Barcelona)
Kevin Spencer
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist

White One Barcelona, the young bridal brand from Pronovias Group, has just launched its Glow Up 2026 collection and it’s already getting attention from modern brides looking for something new. The collection is all about versatility, comfort and a bit of fun. Now available in select U.S. boutiques, these new dresses combine transformable looks with fashion statements you don’t often see in bridalwear.

The Tillary dress by White One Barcelona.
(Courtesy White One Barcelona)
The Bessette dress by White One Barcelona.
(Courtesy White One Barcelona)
The Glow Up 2026 collection is designed for brides who want options. We’re talking two-in-one gowns, detachable bow trains, and convertible pieces that actually let you shift whole look as the day goes on, allowing you to go from ceremony to afterparty without missing a beat. Think ruffles, pleats, and textures that add movement and a bit of drama. Short, asymmetrical skirts, along with sheer overlays and lace appliqués, bring in a young, modern feel but doesn’t lose the bridal vibe.

Comfort gets top billing, but no corners are cut when it comes to style. Each gown uses lightweight structures that move with you like clothes you’d actually want to wear all day. The draping, drop waists, and flowing fabrics help keep things graceful.

The Mester dress by White One Barcelona.
(Courtesy White One Barcelona)
The Maylan dress by White One Barcelona.
(Courtesy White One Barcelona)

White One Barcelona also makes a point to keep things inclusive. Every piece comes in a wide size range, US 0 to 32, which is something a lot of brides will appreciate. And the whole collection carries that Barcelona fashion DNA—a little relaxed, a little cool, but always on-trend.

For brides after designs that are a little more current and down to earth, Glow Up 2026 might just be the new benchmark: stylish, easy to wear, and definitely ready for a big day that feels personal and unique to your style.

The Emryn dress by White One Barcelona.
(Couretsy White One Barcelona)

About White One Barcelona

Backed by Pronovias Group, White One Barecelona focuses on playful, trendy designs that won’t break the bank. Collections are inspired by real brides and feature a relaxed vibe that keeps things current. Comfort and versatility come first, so every bride has room to be herself. White One Barcelona is redefining what “modern bridal” means and making it affordable to all.

Click here for more information on White One Barcelona

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

