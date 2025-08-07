Uncorking the Math: How To Calculate Your Wedding Alcohol Needs 

I got married last December and one of the hardest planning decisions we had to make was how much alcohol we should order for the reception. What if we overordered? Worse still what if we ran out in the middle of the event? Yikes!

Estimating the amount of alcohol for your wedding celebrations is tricky. To help you figure out the fine balance between having enough to keep the fun flowing and avoiding excessive waste, we consulted 10 wedding experts and mixologists.

Setting the Scene: Event Type, Time of Day, and Year

The setting and vibe of your celebrations significantly influence guests’ drink choices and consumption.

Your alcohol needs will depend on the time of day, according to Devanshi Patel, a wedding planner and founder of Shreem Events . According to her, “Lighter options such as wines and beers work beautifully for daytime celebrations, while hard liquor is typically reserved for the evening.”

Alcohol needs for a sit-down reception vs. a dance party also greatly differ. At a formal dinner you’ll need more wine and champagne, whereas for a dance party you should stock up on more hard liquor. The consumption preferences for a summer wedding will be different from those of a winter one.

“A hosted bar with craft cocktails will require very different planning than a wine-focused reception,” remarks Kirsten Trelenberg, director of events at Juniper and Ivy. “Also, when calculating alcohol for weddings, the time of year will affect guests’ preferences and drink choices. Overestimate for summer, people drink more when it’s hot!”

(RMD Group Wine Courtesy RMD Group)

Tailoring The Bar Menu: Drink Preferences and Signature Cocktails

Knowing and communicating your guests’ drink preferences to your vendor will ensure that your wedding bar is well stocked with their favorites.

For instance, if your family and friends prefer wine, you’ll want to make certain that’s the bulk of your alcohol order, notes Sara Bauleke, wedding planner and owner of Bella Notte . “General guidelines for alcohol needs are a great place to start, but customizing to the preferences of your guests ensures you won’t run out of a favorite beverage.”

At parties and events leading up to your wedding, keep an eye out for what your friends and family prefer drinking and incorporate those cocktails or spirits in your bar menu. When I was planning my wedding, I noticed that my circle of friends enjoyed tequila cocktails so I made sure those were on the menu.

Vijay Goel, wedding expert and co-owner of 440 Elm by Bite Catering Couture , reiterates this point. “We recommend signature cocktails over spreadsheets and generic formulas. Most drink calculators are built for bars, not weddings. They won’t know your family has a genetic red wine intolerance or goes hard on Hennessy!”

(Courtesy Juniper and Ivy)

Keep It Simple, Silly

Don’t feel pressured to offer an endless range of alcohol options. A smaller but well-curated bar menu will be less stressful. This way you’ll be able to manage costs and you won’t run out of your guests’ favorites.

Keep the bar menu simple, balanced, and guest-focused, declares Nick Hirsch, mixologist manager for RMD Group. “Offer a curated selection. Think one signature cocktail, a red and white wine, a light beer, and a couple of versatile and broadly accepted spirits like vodka, tequila, and whiskey,” he adds.

(Photo by Amy Kolo )

Counting Heads: Guest Demographics and Drinking Habits

When accurately calculating how much alcohol to order for your wedding, you should factor in the demographics of your guests.

Keep in mind your guests’ average age, culture, and drinking habits and the time and duration of your event, remarks Ankit Oza, luxury wedding and event planner and founder of Aria Events.

“Start with a baseline of calculating 1-1.5 drinks per guest, per hour for a five-hour reception. A split of 30% wine, 35% spirits, and 35% beer. Then adjust based on your guests. If you come from a culture where drinking is a big part of the wedding festivities, make sure to order a little more than the baseline,” he adds.

Estimating the right amount of alcohol for a wedding involves balancing guest count, drink preferences and event duration.

Pamela Wolter, director of sales at The Resort at Pelican Hill , adds:“Estimating two glasses of wine per person for dinner service and one glass of champagne for the toast is the general rule of thumb. A general standard is a wedding reception for six hours. So typically we start our estimates at six drinks per person, two glasses of wine per person and one glass of champagne.”

(Courtesy Kimpton Canary)

Balancing the Budget: Packages vs. Consumption

Deciding how you’ll pay for the alcohol, either a fixed package or based on actual consumption, is an important financial decision. Think about how much alcohol your guests typically consume and the kind of vibe you desire while deciding on your alcohol needs.

“I always recommend choosing a bar package if you’re expecting a lively crowd that’s ready to party,” mentions Olivia Wiley, catering manager at the Kimpton Canary Hotel. “That way, you don’t have to worry about how much your guests are drinking or get hit with a surprise tab at the end of the night.”

It’s also a good idea to check with your wedding venue if they offer a combination of both packages. Some venues allow couples to choose an unlimited package bar to start, followed by a consumption bar.

“See if your venue allows you to start with a package bar (a set hourly rate per person per hour), then switch to a consumption bar,” states Jenna Nickl-Jones, senior catering manager at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. “Most weddings taper off towards the end of the night, so starting with a package bar covers the heaviest drinking time. Then you can switch to just hosting on consumption when things have died down.”