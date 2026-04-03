Bachelorette Trends for 2026: Immersive Experiences and the Rise of Adult Summer Camp

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I got married a few years ago, and I completely regret not having a bachelorette. At that time, I was so occupied with planning my wedding celebrations that I completely forgot about hosting a bachelorette.

Now, looking back, I wish I had a bachelorette, as there’s something just so special about going on a trip or a night out with your best girlfriends, celebrating your friendships, and creating memories together that you can cherish for years to come.

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“Like with weddings, the bachelorette parties are gravitating toward personal experiences over hectic, generic get-togethers,” highlights Olha Barabash, founder and lead planner of Sense of Moment. “Think cohesive aesthetics across multi-day celebrations, involving pre-arrival activities, the main event, and wellness-focused post-party events. It is an intentional combination of personal details and design-driven elements.”

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If you’re thinking about whether you would like to host a bachelorette or not, and what the latest trends are, read on. Here are insights from bachelorette planning firms and other experts on the top trends for 2026.

Modern Bachelorettes Are Trending Toward Immersive, Story-Driven Experiences

To put it bluntly, bachelorette celebrations are not just about getting wasted together. As per the experts, modern brides are planning bachelorette parties that include personalized experiences based on the group’s interests. In 2026, you’ll see bachelorette groups taking pottery sessions, Mahjong lessons, and Yoga classes, along with hitting up the bars.

“In 2026, bachelorettes are shifting from ‘party weekend’ to fully curated, story-driven experiences. Brides want immersive themes, elevated design details, and intentional moments that feel personal, not copy-and-paste itineraries,” notes Meghan Alfonso, CEO and founder of Girl About Town. “Aesthetic-forward dinners, wellness mornings, private chef experiences, elevated at-home Mahjong nights that bring a chic, social element to the weekend, and nightlife that feels exclusive rather than chaotic.”

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Top planners also share that more brides are curating fun group experiences that involve activities other than partying, making the bachelorette feel like a relaxed adult summer camp.

“We’re seeing more bachelorette activities that don’t revolve around partying. Many brides want to spend real time with their friends and do things they can bond over, like pottery classes, cooking classes, or horseback riding. Multi-day trips are still popular, but they feel like a fun summer camp!” remarks Isabella Nyman, wedding planner at Isabella’s Event.

(Girl About Town)

Intentional Details That Help Craft Intimate And Connected Experiences

According to bachelorette planners, modern brides and their girlfriends are taking the effort to curate customized elements for the bachelorette. Additionally, their aim is to leave feeling like their friendship has been renewed and strengthened thanks to the bachelorette.

“Our favorite bachelorette trend in 2026 is all about intentional details like custom welcome bags, coordinated color palettes, curated playlists, and thoughtful touches that reflect the bride-to-be’s personality,” states Allison Odhner, CEO and founder of Bach to Basic.

“Instead of overpacked party schedules, the focus is on romanticizing the weekend with cozy dinners, meaningful toasts, slow mornings, and beautifully styled moments that feel special but effortless. The goal is to make the bride feel genuinely celebrated and cared for, while creating an intimate, connected experience that leaves everyone feeling included, inspired and a sense of community and friendship.”

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(The Balanced Bachelorette / Girl About Town)

Nostalgic And Personal Behind-The-Scenes Vlogs On Vintage Camcorders

As the nostalgia trend is huge right now, experts are also seeing brides and their crews choosing to capture the bachelorette getaway on a retro camcorder. These retro trends are continuing to offer people comfort in these unpredictable times.

“One of the biggest 2026 bachelorette trends we’re seeing is groups are intentionally renting and capturing the entire trip on a retro camcorder. Instead of scattered iPhone clips, friends are vlogging the weekend together, filming these core memories with behind-the-scenes moments, from airport travel days to events throughout the trip, and moments in between,” says Molly Lumsden, founder of Handheld Studio. “We’ve seen brides capture the full arc of the weekend and come home with a recap that feels personal and completely their own, ready for both the group chat and the timeline.”

Relaxing And Budget-Friendly Staycation Bachelorettes Are Here To Stay

More brides are also choosing to celebrate in their own home cities or at a destination driving distance away. Instead of jetting off to the usual bachelorette destinations, they’re planning the bachelorette in their hometown, and are opting for relaxing experiences such as a spa day or retail therapy. These kinds of parties are low-key, affordable, yet fun and relaxing.

“I am seeing a trend of bachelorette parties as more of a staycation!” declares Liney Castle, wedding planner at Twickenham House and Hall. “We have many brides who are opting to stay close to home and have all their girls play tourist in their own town or city! It’s a fun way to save money on travel and lodging while making the best memories with their bridal party members. Often these staycations include spa days, shopping, and easy going yet elevated wine nights.”

(Girl About Town)

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“Girls Night Out” Is Now “Girls Weekend Out”

On the other hand, planners are also noticing that present-day brides are choosing to have multi-night, themed getaways instead of just a single night out. Additionally, they’re opting for more unique destinations for a longer duration as well.

“Vegas, Palm Springs, and Nashville are still popular, but now we’re also planning mountain escapes, cruises, and long weekend or even week-long trips built around a theme for the entire stay,” states Emily Reno, owner of The Vegas Planners. “On top of that, each day or night often has its own mini-theme, so the whole experience feels like a curated series of celebrations rather than just one party!”